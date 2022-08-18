ANGLETON
AUGUST 16
6:59 a.m., 2000 block of FM 523, criminal mischief.
11 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, theft.
12:49 p.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious person.
4:02 p.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:06 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
6:53 p.m., 300 block of Bastrop Street, narcotics.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, narcotics.
8:36 p.m., South Walker Street/CR 290, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 16
12:44 a.m., Highway 332/Shark Lane, suspicious vehicle.
12:53 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstances.
1:01 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, disturbance.
1:08 a.m., 3000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
1:58 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2:33 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, burglary.
3:41 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village, suspicious circumstances.
3:49 a.m., 4000 block of CR 347, suspicious circumstances.
4:45 a.m., 500 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
5:52 a.m., 1000 block of Bayleaf Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:40 a.m., Darrington Road/FM 521, accident.
8:48 a.m., 400 block of West Broad Street, weapons possession.
8:55 a.m., 4000 block of Sunset Park Lane, weapons possession.
9:12 a.m., 3000 block of FM 2611, threats.
9:24 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, accident.
9:27 a.m., Mustang Road/CR 160, reckless driver.
9:38 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
9:50 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, theft.
10:31 a.m., 8000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
10:31 a.m., 900 block of Riverside Drive, trespassing.
10:46 a.m., 3000 block of Lawson Drive, disturbance.
11:29 a.m., FM 524/Highway 35, reckless driver.
11:45 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
11:51 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
11:54 a.m., 3000 block of CR 922, vehicle burglary.
12:44 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, disturbance.
12:45 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
12:55 p.m., Highway 288B/CR 45, suspicious circumstances.
1:06 p.m., Brookside Road/Eiker Road, accident.
1:25 p.m., 3000 block of Kennedy Drive, fire.
1:37 p.m., 3000 block of Trail Loop, suspicious vehicle.
2 p.m., 4000 block of Rocky Stream Court, theft.
2:10 p.m., 7000 block of CR 171, suspicious person.
3:18 p.m., 400 block of Old Angleton Road, accident.
3:44 p.m., Highway 36/Atwood Lane, fire.
3:49 p.m., 3000 block of CR 851A, suspicious person.
4:04 p.m., first block of East Plantation Drive, accident.
4:36 p.m., 20000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
4:54 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, disturbance.
5:21 p.m., 3000 block of CR 58, disturbance.
5:45 p.m., 9000 block of CR 101, suspicious circumstances.
5:58 p.m., 500 block of North McKinney Street, trespassing.
6:27 p.m., 1000 block of CR 687, disturbance.
7:28 p.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:09 p.m., FM 524/Highway 35, accident.
8:21 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, suspicious person.
8:46 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, vehicle burglary.
9:08 p.m., CR 89/Bailey Road, reckless driver.
9:39 p.m., 9000 block of Grand Spark Drive, disturbance.
9:41 p.m., 3000 block of CR 181, suspicious vehicle.
10:01 p.m., CR 146/Highway 6, reckless driver.
10:18 p.m., 3000 block of Humble Drive, disturbance.
10:32 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, accident.
10:45 p.m., 10000 block of CR 420, suspicious circumstances.
11 p.m., 5000 block of Apollo Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:34 p.m., FM 524/Highway 35, accident.
CLUTE
AUGUST 16
7:55 a.m., 800 block of Old Angleton Road, theft.
5 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
5:27 p.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
5:34 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious person.
6:13 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, robbery.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
7:41 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
9:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
10:22 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 16
12:57 p.m., Highway 332/CR 690, reckless driver.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 16
5:29 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, suspicious activity.
10:18 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:33 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:09 a.m., 700 block of Oleander Street, accident.
1:42 p.m., 400 block of This Way, threats.
2:40 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
3:36 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct-weapons.
3:50 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
5:34 p.m., 100 block Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, disorderly conduct.
7:01 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
8:33 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, disorderly conduct-weapons.
9:04 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
10:42 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
11:20 p.m., 400 block of Azalea Street/Elm Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 16
9:32 a.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:49 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:50 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
11:52 a.m., 600 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:27 p.m., 600 block of South Gray Street, disturbance.
7:56 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:34 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
9:51 p.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.