Investigators are gathering video evidence from the area around where two men were assaulted last weekend.
Police hope the video will help identify the men who ran off from a reported fight at 12:12 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 100 block of This Way Street, leaving a 47-year-old Clute man and a 39-year-old Richwood man lying injured in the downtown street.
“Multiple males were engaged in an altercation,” Lake Jackson Assistant Police Chief Carey Lankford said.
When officers arrived at the scene, only two injured men were there, all others had left the scene.
The Clute man had a head injury and went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Lankford said. He since has been released and returned home.
The Richwood man went by ambulance at St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital. Lankford did not know the extent of that man’s injuries or whether he had been released from the hospital.
Investigators are hampered by the lack of descriptions of the culprits. Anyone with information or video that can help the investigation are asked to call Lake Jackson police at 979-415-2700.
GUN FIRES DURING ARGUMENT: A Lake Jackson father is recovering from a gunshot wound received when he tried to break up an argument between two teenagers.
The argument between the teenagers, who were between 13 and 16 years old, happened during a gathering at about 10 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 200 block of Oak Drive, Lake Jackson Assistant Police Chief Carey Lankford said. When the 44-year-old man intervened, a gun went off and hit him, Lankford said.
The wounded man is the father of one of the teens involved in the argument, Lankford said.He went to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, Lankford said.
