ANGLETON
MARCH 30
1:25 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, burglary.
5:29 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:22 a.m., North Front Street/West Mulberry Street, accident.
10:25 a.m., 2100 block of South Velasco Street, harassment.
11:05 a.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
12:53 p.m., 600 block of North Parrish Street, disturbance.
1:35 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:59 p.m., 600 block of West Peach Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:15 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, driving while intoxicated.
4:19 p.m., 600 block of North Anderson Street, assault.
5:34 p.m., Henderson Road/North Valderas Street, accident.
6:20 p.m., 1800 block of North Valderas Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA
MARCH 30
1:56 a.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire.
9:15 a.m., 600 block of South Market Street, suspicious person.
11:22 a.m., 500 block of North Brooks Street, criminal trespassing.
3:39 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
7:38 p.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8 p.m., 1000 block of South Market Street, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MARCH 30
9:13 a.m., 400 block of Hardy Street, narcotics.
11:57 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
5:21 p.m., 400 block of North Highway 288B, disturbance.
5:29 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:25 p.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
9:17 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, assault.
FREEPORT
MARCH 30
3:50 a.m., 1100 block of West Seventh Street, assault.
4:27 p.m., 900 block of West Second Street, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 30
12:16 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
12:18 a.m., 900 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
4:15 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
7:37 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
12:13 p.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, disorderly conduct.
2:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
4:04 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
5:58 p.m., first block of This Way, sexual assault.
6:09 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious person.
6:59 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road/Highway 332, accident.
11:03 p.m., 100 block of Daffodil Street, missing person.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 30
12:05 a.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, suspicious activity.
1:49 p.m., FM 522/Highway 36, accident.
11:17 p.m., 600 block of East Bernard Street, suspicious activity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.