BRAZORIA
APRIL 10
2:45 p.m., 300 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
9 p.m., 400 block of East Alabama Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 8
12 a.m., Grand Spark Drive/Loose Stone Drive, disturbance.
12:11 a.m., 200 block of Goliad Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:40 a.m., Crystal View Drive/Ames Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
1:12 a.m., 2800 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
1:13 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
2:18 a.m., 2200 block of Ridgewood Drive, disturbance.
5:06 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, accident.
5:07 a.m., Point Lafitte Court/Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
5:36 a.m., CR 316/CR 318, accident.
7:28 a.m., 21000 block of Loop 419, accident.
7:48 a.m., 4100 block of Sage Brush Court, stalking.
7:56 a.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
8:38 a.m., 500 block of CR 44, trespassing.
9:01 a.m., 500 block of Crosson Street, disturbance.
9:34 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
10:10 a.m., CR 58/Laurel Heights Drive, accident.
11:35 a.m., 1100 block of CR 312, disturbance.
11:37 a.m., 1400 block of CR 434, suspicious circumstances.
11:38 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:55 a.m., 14000 block of Silvia Lane, disturbance.
11:56 a.m., FM 518/CR 94, accident.
11:56 a.m., 600 block of Jeffers Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:35 p.m., 100 block of Frontier Lane, suspicious circumstances.
1:42 p.m., 7400 block of Northgrove Court, trespassing.
1:48 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
2:15 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
2:31 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, vehicle burglary.
3:43 p.m., 5800 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
5:40 p.m., 2800 block of CR 348, stalking.
5:44 p.m., 6700 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
5:47 p.m., 4500 block of CR 257, trespassing.
5:56 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
5:58 p.m., 3300 block of Tankersley Circle, suspicious circumstances.
6:07 p.m., 400 block of Creekside Drive, disturbance.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of CR 497, suspicious circumstances.
6:59 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, threats.
7:01 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., 200 block of Hickory Street, theft.
8:10 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Avenue, disturbance.
9:26 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:27 p.m., 4200 block of Arbor Crest Lane, shots fired.
9:32 p.m., Highway 35/Loop 419, accident.
9:56 p.m., 9500 block of Evan Drive, disturbance.
10:28 p.m., 2000 block of Bandera Drive, shots fired.
10:29 p.m., CR 128/CR 143, hit and run.
10:35 p.m., 8000 block of Carrie Lane, shots fired.
10:47 p.m., 8300 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
10:48 p.m., first block of CR 409, prowler.
10:49 p.m., 14000 block of Windy Ridge Lane, shots fired.
11 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
11:02 p.m., 1800 block of CR 347, shots fired.
11:16 p.m., 100 block of CR 605C, disturbance.
11:25 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:42 p.m., FM 522/CR 353, accident.
11:44 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, shots fired.
11:46 p.m., 12000 block of Suburban Garden Road, shots fired.
11:48 p.m., Over Street/CR 176, shots fired.
11:53 p.m., 400 block of North Orange Street, disturbance.
APRIL 9
12:03 a.m., 1100 block of CR 136A, disturbance.
12:31 a.m., 4600 block of Morning Dove Lane, prowler.
12:46 a.m., 3000 block of CR 695B, suspicious vehicle.
12:48 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
12:52 a.m., 1900 block of CR 56, shots fired.
1:01 a.m., 100 block of Deaton Street, shots fired.
1:15 a.m., 100 block of CR 497, disturbance.
1:18 a.m., 7400 block of CR 98, shots fired.
2:31 a.m., 2000 block of Ezell Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:23 a.m., 1400 block of FM 2917, vehicle burglary.
4:38 a.m., 1800 block of Acklen Run Drive, accident.
6:57 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, reckless driver.
7:02 a.m., 200 block of Kyle Bend, disturbance.
8:32 a.m., 300 block of North Orange Street, vehicle burglary.
9:11 a.m., 13000 block of Matthew Drive, criminal mischief.
9:50 a.m., 4900 block of Birchwood Bluff Lane, disturbance.
12:42 p.m., 9300 block of Bardeen Way, disturbance.
12:57 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, criminal mischief.
1:31 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, accident.
2:04 p.m., 14000 block of CR 944, disturbance.
2:16 p.m., CR 302/CR 302A, suspicious circumstances.
2:19 p.m., 6200 block of Wickwillow Lane, disturbance.
2:22 p.m., CR 58/Rodeo Drive, accident.
3:03 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, disturbance.
3:48 p.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:39 p.m., 2800 block of CR 962C, suspicious circumstances.
5:19 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, suspicious circumstances.
7 p.m., Karsten Boulevard/Meridiana Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
7:56 p.m., West Highway 332/CR 680, hit and run.
8:03 p.m., 5500 block of Highway 35, burglary.
8:05 p.m., 2800 block of CR 962C, suspicious circumstances.
8:07 p.m., Iowa Colony Boulevard/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
8:22 p.m., 10000 block of Hanselman Road, disturbance.
8:30 p.m., 3500 block of Whitman Drive, disturbance.
8:55 p.m., 5100 block of Riverview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:58 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
8:58 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
9:32 p.m., 6300 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, disturbance.
9:50 p.m., 5100 block of CR 397, shots fired.
10:40 p.m., Treaty Drive/Crab Street, disturbance.
10:47 p.m., 7600 block of CR 98, shots fired.
11:15 p.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
11:52 p.m., 1600 block of CR 188, suspicious person.
APRIL 10
1:21 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
3:43 a.m., 3100 block of CR 179, disturbance.
4:10 a.m., 1100 block of Earley Street, vehicle burglary.
4:25 a.m., 200 block of South Austin Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:34 a.m., 300 block of Coral Court, prowler.
5:11 a.m., 6200 block of FM 2917, suspicious vehicle.
7:13 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:57 a.m., 9200 block of CR 172, weapons possession.
8:39 a.m., 19000 block of CR 143, accident.
8:55 a.m., 1400 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
8:56 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
8:57 a.m., 200 block of Cornelia Street, accident.
9:09 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
10:08 a.m., 1400 block of East Henderson Road, weapons possession.
10:43 a.m., 400 block of CR 912, trespassing.
11:22 a.m., 3100 block of Summerwind Court, identity theft.
11:32 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, weapons possession.
11:59 a.m., 3800 block of Masters Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:17 p.m., 200 block of Kyle Bend, disturbance.
12:47 p.m., Highway 36/CR 5, accident.
12:50 p.m., 1900 block of Kyle Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:17 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
1:34 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, weapons possession.
2:41 p.m., 10000 block of Leslie Lane, harassment.
2:59 p.m., 300 block of Golden Oak Drive, disturbance.
3:27 p.m., 14000 block of Savannah Landing Lane, suspicious circumstances.
3:29 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, vehicle burglary.
3:46 p.m., 800 block of CR 281, disturbance.
4:01 p.m., 4900 block of Spring Terrace Lane, disturbance.
4:27 p.m., 6600 block of CR 168, theft.
5:04 p.m., 5100 block of Riverview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:10 p.m., CR 57/Bateman Boulevard, accident.
5:16 p.m., FM 524/CR 3, accident.
5:23 p.m., 300 block of Daniel Street, disturbance.
5:35 p.m., 38000 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
5:50 p.m., 7800 block of Stratford Hall Drive, fraud.
5:54 p.m., 3400 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:17 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, fraud.
7:03 p.m., 800 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
7:06 p.m., 5300 block of Rio Sabinas Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:09 p.m., 900 block of Avenue A, suspicious circumstances.
7:13 p.m., CR 4/CR 8, disturbance.
8:04 p.m., 200 block of Kyle Bend, suspicious circumstances.
8:21 p.m., Lester Drive, sexual assault.
9:37 p.m., 10000 block of Leslie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:38 p.m., 200 block of South Austin Drive, trespassing.
CLUTE
APRIL 10
6:46 a.m., 100 block of Barbara Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:56 a.m., Highway 332/Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
8:31 a.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
1:38 p.m., 700 block of South Avenue A, fire.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, criminal trespassing.
5:11 p.m., 700 block of North Highway 288B, accident.
6:24 p.m., 500 block of Coleman Street, criminal trespassing.
7:16 p.m., first block of Flag Lake Drive, theft.
7:24 p.m., 800 block of Godfrey Street, disturbance.
8:08 p.m., Highway 288B/Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
8:27 p.m., 500 block of Shelby Street, burglary.
FREEPORT
APRIL 10
10:43 a.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
7:48 p.m., 1700 block of West Seventh Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 10
1:08 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:16 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
2:44 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
6:54 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
8:12 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, burglary.
11:06 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, trespassing.
11:58 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:31 p.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street, burglary.
2:06 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
2:40 p.m., 100 block of Huckleberry Drive, theft.
2:56 p.m., 200 block of Plum Circle, threats.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:43 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:53 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
7:19 p.m., first block of Elm Court, missing person.
7:44 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, theft.
7:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:18 p.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, reckless driver.
8:44 p.m., 200 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
10:35 p.m., 100 block of Clover Street, suspicious activity.
11 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
