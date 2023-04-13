BRAZORIA
APRIL 11
12:01 p.m., 400 block of East Austin Street, suspicious person.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of Railroad Street, suspicious person.
2:43 p.m., 200 block of Lazy Lane, fraud.
3:47 p.m., 1200 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:43 p.m., 400 block of West Pearl Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
CLUTE
APRIL 11
11:19 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
12:18 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
5:25 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
6:23 p.m., 500 block of Coleman Street, criminal mischief.
7:30 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
7:45 p.m., Myers Street, reckless driver.
8:04 p.m., 100 block of Concord Street, fraud.
8:09 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:19 p.m., 200 block of Woodside Court, threats.
8:31 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
FREEPORT
APRIL 11
2:01 a.m., 200 block of South Avenue D, criminal mischief.
4:01 a.m., 500 block of West Sixth Street, vehicle burglary.
2:38 p.m., 500 block of West Seventh Street, vehicle burglary.
4:05 p.m., North Brazosport Boulevard, sexual assault.
4:22 p.m., 100 block of Mystery Harbor Lane, criminal mischief.
5:59 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, terroristic threats.
7:33 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, terroristic threats.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 11
8:31 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, accident.
8:41 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, criminal mischief.
9:02 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:47 p.m., 800 block of Medical Drive/West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:20 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:46 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
4:05 p.m., 100 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
4:57 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:45 p.m., 100 block of Poinciana Street, suspicious activity.
6:14 p.m., 300 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Winding Way, reckless driver.
6:30 p.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
6:39 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:56 p.m., 100 block of Spanish Oak Circle, disorderly conduct.
8:21 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
8:27 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
8:54 p.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
10:19 p.m., first block of Daffodil Court, suspicious activity.
11:46 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 11
10:03 a.m., 300 block of Clay Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:11 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, disturbance.
5:26 p.m., 400 block of South 17th Street, accident.
5:43 p.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, disturbance.
