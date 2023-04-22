Blotter for April 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRAZORIAAPRIL 208:50 a.m., 600 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.3:03 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, vehicle burglary.8:12 p.m., 1600 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious person.CLUTEAPRIL 209:37 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.11:34 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.1:50 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.2:38 p.m., Main Street, sexual assault.4:50 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, accident.5:14 p.m., 1100 block of East Kyle Road, suspicious circumstances.5:24 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, accident.6:40 p.m., Plantation Drive, deadly conduct.11:28 p.m., 700 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.FREEPORTAPRIL 2012:56 a.m., 1100 block of ½ 9th Street, disturbance.6:41 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.LAKE JACKSONAPRIL 206:41 a.m., 100 block of Any Way/Staghorn Court, suspicious activity.7:22 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive/North Blunck Road, accident.8:17 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.8:56 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.9:01 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.11:19 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.2:14 p.m., 1000 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.2:31 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332/Garland Drive, vehicle fire.3:18 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, accident.3:56 p.m., 100 block of Redwood Street/Gardenia Street, suspicious activity.4:01 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft.4:12 p.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street, theft.5:03 p.m., first block of Caraway Common/Silverbell Circle, accident.5:18 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street/Jonquil Street, suspicious person.7:33 p.m., 600 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.8:38 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.11:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Crime Criminal Law Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesBrazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too lowWoman claims self-defense in Sweeny shootingFriends and family mourn loss of Angleton woman struck by truckLake Jackson woman is flown to hospital after hit and runThurston Bryant changes plea to guilty, jury sentences him to life in prisonLucy Goose owners sue Freeport EDCConvicted Rosharon killer sentenced to lifeUPDATES: Sweeny shooting, baker wins big contest, Sweeny ISD OKs sidewalk requestCOLUMN: UConn all go to hell and we will stay in TexasRoughneck trio has district-leading team on verge of 1st title in 17 years Images CommentedStudent hit by car near Columbia High School (9)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)City says no to rezoning request (3)ACCLAIMS: An iconic food stand's future; a unique egg hunt; ignoring voters' will (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)BYRON YORK: Bragg keeps promise with indictment (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Retired Texas teachers are struggling. Lawmakers must help (1)Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes portions of Brazoria County, would prohibit puberty blockers, hormone therapies and other treatments in youth who identify as transgender for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria. Should the state prohibit these treatments? (1)DIRTY WORK: Popular Richwood Community Garden needs more helping hands (1)School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Weber tries again on school bills (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Defining the right to fight: BC legal community talks self defense Sweeny candidate forum addresses top issues Head Start banquet races through winners School safety, taxes top Brazoria election forum topics CHOICE ARTWORK: Annual competition down to its final days Lady Panthers rout Van Vleck, finishes 2nd in district Chi leads Lady Bucs' all-district selections BOOK BEAT: 'Secessionists Standoff' explores delusion that fueled rebellion Online Poll Which property tax relief method presented in the Texas Legislature do you prefer? You voted: The House Version: Dropping the cap on how much an appraisal value can increase year over year to 5 percent, down from the current 10 percent. The Senate Version: Raising the homestead exemption from the current $40,000 to $70,000, with an additional $20,000 for seniors.. Why can't they do both? Neither will be an effective long-term solution. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices Cause No. 103273-C “Turning Basin NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL 2306CC 2306 Property Offered for RFP 2023-02 Sebesta 121918-C Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.