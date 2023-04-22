BRAZORIA

APRIL 20

8:50 a.m., 600 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.

3:03 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, vehicle burglary.

8:12 p.m., 1600 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious person.

CLUTE

APRIL 20

9:37 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.

11:34 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.

1:50 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.

2:38 p.m., Main Street, sexual assault.

4:50 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, accident.

5:14 p.m., 1100 block of East Kyle Road, suspicious circumstances.

5:24 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, accident.

6:40 p.m., Plantation Drive, deadly conduct.

11:28 p.m., 700 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.

FREEPORT

APRIL 20

12:56 a.m., 1100 block of ½ 9th Street, disturbance.

6:41 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.

LAKE JACKSON

APRIL 20

6:41 a.m., 100 block of Any Way/Staghorn Court, suspicious activity.

7:22 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive/North Blunck Road, accident.

8:17 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.

8:56 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.

9:01 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.

11:19 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.

2:14 p.m., 1000 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.

2:31 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332/Garland Drive, vehicle fire.

3:18 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, accident.

3:56 p.m., 100 block of Redwood Street/Gardenia Street, suspicious activity.

4:01 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft.

4:12 p.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street, theft.

5:03 p.m., first block of Caraway Common/Silverbell Circle, accident.

5:18 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street/Jonquil Street, suspicious person.

7:33 p.m., 600 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.

8:38 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.

11:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.