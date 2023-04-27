ANGLETON
APRIL 25
12:36 a.m., 700 block of East Orange Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:37 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:45 a.m., 500 block of North Front Street, suspicious person.
5:51 a.m., 700 block of Betty Street, burglary.
7:50 a.m., first block of Campus Drive, accident.
9:41 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
11:24 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:37 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
11:58 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, disturbance.
1:08 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
2:13 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
2:14 p.m., North Velasco Street/West Cedar Street, accident.
2:49 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
4:14 p.m., 1200 block of Clover Drive, fraud.
4:30 p.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, disturbance.
6:22 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, trespassing.
BRAZORIA
APRIL 25
12:05 a.m., 1100 block of South Market Street, theft.
12:11 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
2:37 p.m., 100 block of Oakdale Court, suspicious circumstances.
6:59 p.m., Highway 36/FM 522, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 22
4:59 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:09 p.m., 1500 block of Oakwood Drive, disturbance.
5:13 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, accident.
5:17 p.m., 2400 block of CR 357, fire.
5:54 p.m., 100 block of Lakewood Drive, shots fired.
6:12 p.m., FM 2611/FM 2918, accident.
6:54 p.m., 800 block of CR 486, suspicious circumstances.
7:34 p.m., 3900 block of Palm Crest Drive, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., FM 1301/CR 571, suspicious vehicle.
7:39 p.m., 100 block of Belanger Avenue, trespassing.
8:32 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
8:38 p.m., 14000 block of CR 820, accident.
9 p.m., CR 257/Nesmith Place, reckless driver.
9:01 p.m., 1100 block of Mac Drive, shots fired.
9:06 p.m., 1700 block of CR 244C, suspicious circumstances.
9:20 p.m., 12000 block of Sandpiper Avenue, disturbance.
9:38 p.m., Stockman Street/Avenue B, suspicious vehicle.
9:43 p.m., East Highway 332/Fort Velasco Drive, reckless driver.
10:03 p.m., 100 block of Liverpool Spur, suspicious circumstances.
10:33 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
10:59 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, accident.
11:22 p.m., 6500 block of Avenue J, suspicious circumstances.
11:36 p.m., 100 block of Belanger Avenue, trespassing.
11:59 p.m., 300 block of Coral Court, disturbance.
APRIL 23
2:58 a.m., 9900 block of Weldon Road, disturbance.
3:36 a.m., 300 block of CR 735, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:18 a.m., 8900 block of Sonia Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:48 a.m., 1300 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:44 a.m., 4900 block of Blue Sage Drive, theft.
8:50 a.m., 100 block of Santar Loop, suspicious circumstances.
9:54 a.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:25 a.m., 4300 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
11:29 a.m., FM 521/FM 524, accident.
1:16 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
1:44 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
2:13 p.m., West Highway 332/CR 680, accident.
4:08 p.m., Riverview Drive/CR 160, suspicious vehicle.
5:08 p.m., CR 44/FM 523, accident.
5:27 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, road rage.
5:41 p.m., 19000 block of FM 523, fire.
5:43 p.m., 5000 block of Riverview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:48 p.m., 2100 block of Rolling Hills Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:17 p.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
6:29 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
7:10 p.m., 11000 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
7:16 p.m., 3500 block of Hansford Place, suspicious circumstances.
7:44 p.m., 6100 block of Stephen F Austin Road, disturbance.
8:31 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Avenue, disturbance.
8:56 p.m., CR 51/Highway 288, fire.
9:13 p.m., 200 block of Oak Manor Drive, disturbance.
9:14 p.m., 16000 block of East Sandy Meadow Drive, disturbance.
9:23 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, accident.
9:33 p.m., 300 block of Sycamore Street, disturbance.
9:37 p.m., 300 block of Sycamore Street, disturbance.
APRIL 24
12:08 a.m., 5700 block of Shady Hollow Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstances.
2:20 a.m., 3600 block of CR 347, suspicious circumstances.
5:05 a.m., FM 524/Highway 35, accident.
5:41 a.m., 10000 block of Russell Pines Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:11 a.m., 100 block of White Oak, suspicious circumstances.
6:22 a.m., first block of Fort Velasco Drive, suspicious person.
6:36 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 288, accident.
CLUTE
APRIL 25
6:05 a.m., 200 block of East Orchard Street, disturbance.
6:47 a.m., 900 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
9:51 a.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:10 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:57 p.m., 800 block of Verde Drive, reckless driver.
2:21 p.m., East Main Street, sexual assault.
3:47 p.m., 200 block of Johnson Cook Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:35 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:58 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
6:17 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespassing.
8:31 p.m., 200 block of Commerce Street, accident.
9:40 p.m., 500 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious person.
11:01 p.m., 300 block of Hargett Street, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
APRIL 25
11:22 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 25
12:51 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:36 a.m., 600 block of Willow Drive/Old Angleton Road, suspicious person.
9:03 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
10:00 a.m., 400 block of This Way, accident.
10:45 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
11:35 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
11:37 a.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
12:04 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, accident.
1:10 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive/Medical Drive, accident.
2:02 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Oyster Creek drive, reckless driver.
2:12 p.m., 200 block of Tamarind Street, disorderly conduct.
2:27 p.m., 2100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
3:11 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:12 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:35 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
3:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:55 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:01 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, forgery.
8:11 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
9:51 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:01 p.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
11:09 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
11:46 p.m., 100 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:15 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, accident.
7:40 a.m., 3300 block of Meridiana Parkway, disturbance.
8:49 a.m., 1300 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
