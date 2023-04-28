ANGLETON
APRIL 26
12:25 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:40 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, accident.
10:55 a.m., 400 block of East Myrtle Street, burglary.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, assault.
2:39 p.m., East Wilkins Street/North Tinsley Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:15 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
4:20 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
4:31 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
5:44 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:04 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, assault.
9:41 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:38 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:38 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
APRIL 26
11:20 a.m., North Orange Street/East Second Street, fire.
4:50 p.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, disturbance.
5:25 p.m., CR 400/East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
7:30 p.m., 700 block of North Brooks Street, assault.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 26
12:21 a.m., 600 block of Avenue C, criminal mischief.
12:29 a.m., 8100 block of FM 2917, suspicious person.
12:47 a.m., 2300 block of Angelina Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:13 a.m., 13000 block of Max Road, disturbance.
1:58 a.m., 3300 block of CR 89, threats.
3:48 a.m., 1700 block of CR 316, trespassing.
4:32 a.m., 8600 block of Highway 35, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:37 a.m., 9700 block of Sandy Lane, trespassing.
5:17 a.m., China Grove Drive/Choctaw Drive, fire.
5:51 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, hit and run.
6:20 a.m., 2900 block of CR 209, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:44 a.m., 30000 block of North Highway 35, fire.
7 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
7 a.m., Highway 6/Pollard Boulevard, accident.
7:45 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, accident.
7:49 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 288, fire.
8:35 a.m., 15000 block of Wimberly Lane, trespassing.
8:37 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, weapons possession.
9:22 a.m., 4000 block of Big Island Drive, weapons possession.
9:25 a.m., 12000 block of Sandpiper Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
9:37 a.m., 2000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, suspicious person.
9:58 a.m., CR 58/Laurel Heights Drive, hit and run.
10:09 a.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, disturbance.
10:34 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
10:43 a.m., 10000 block of Cascade Creek Drive, theft.
10:49 a.m., CR 809/FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
11:19 a.m., 200 block of South Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
12:07 p.m., 1300 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
12:27 p.m., 1200 block of Dickinson Road, weapons possession.
12:28 p.m., 100 block of Fawn Trail, fraud.
2:18 p.m., 1300 block of CR 257, disturbance.
2:57 p.m., CR 128/CR 143, suspicious person.
2:57 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, disturbance.
3:06 p.m., 4400 block of Kirby Drive, accident.
3:16 p.m., 4700 block of CR 502D, suspicious circumstances.
3:31 p.m., 1200 block of Dickinson Road, weapons possession.
3:37 p.m., North Fig Street/East Fifth Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:47 p.m., 5500 block of Rose Meadow Court, identity theft.
3:54 p.m., 700 block of Yancy Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:59 p.m., 3600 block of CR 45, theft.
4:24 p.m., CR 511/East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
4:28 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Ramos street, threats.
4:56 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, hit and run.
5:04 p.m., CR 143/CR 128, suspicious person.
5:20 p.m., CR 94/Broadway Street, hit and run.
5:58 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Avenue, fire.
6:33 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, suspicious circumstances.
6:55 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
8:01 p.m., 17000 block of CR 366, threats.
8:03 p.m., 10000 block of Humphreys Green Drive, disturbance.
8:14 p.m., 6600 block of Coneley Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:31 p.m., 1600 block of CR 428, trespassing.
8:54 p.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:01 p.m., 3200 block of FM 522, suspicious circumstances.
9:10 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
9:11 p.m., 12000 block of Woody Road, disturbance.
9:23 p.m., 10000 block of CR 583B, disturbance.
10:20 p.m., 13000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
10:26 p.m., 100 block of CR 725, disturbance.
10:42 p.m., Morgan Road/Northfork Drive, shots fired.
11:08 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
11:14 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, burglary.
11:20 p.m., Highway 35/Refinery Road, accident.
11:50 p.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, theft.
11:51 p.m., 100 block of Shark Lane, suspicious person.
CLUTE
APRIL 26
6:52 a.m., Highway 332 East, reckless driver.
2:29 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal mischief.
3:31 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:13 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, criminal mischief.
7:47 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
APRIL 26
5:52 a.m., 1200 block of West Ninth Street, disturbance.
11:35 a.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 26
3:48 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
6:24 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
6:48 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
8:30 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, theft.
11 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:34 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
11:38 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, burglary.
11:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
12:04 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, forgery.
1:09 p.m., 200 block of Crepe Myrtle Street, theft.
1:13 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, theft.
1:14 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
1:24 p.m., 500 block of Circle Way, narcotics.
1:45 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:14 p.m., 500 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious activity.
3:43 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:46 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:32 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
7:51 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:55 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:13 p.m., first block of Bluebonnet Court, disorderly conduct.
8:15 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
8:17 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, criminal mischief.
8:18 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
8:22 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 26
3:12 a.m., South 16th Street, suspicious person.
3:23 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
6:40 a.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
6:45 a.m., Highway 35, fire.
9:57 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious activity.
