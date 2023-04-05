ANGLETON
APRIL 3
12:23 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, driving while intoxicated.
5:05 a.m., 2400 block of FM 543, accident.
7:21 a.m., 2100 block of CR 220, burglary.
10:23 a.m., 600 block of Catalpa Street, disturbance.
11:09 a.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
12:46 p.m., 700 block of East Mulberry Street, stalking.
3:36 p.m., North Loop 274/West Wilkins Street, accident.
4:04 p.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, fraud.
5:04 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
5:19 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
6:51 p.m., 1600 block of North Valderas Street, hit and run.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 3
12:44 a.m., 12000 block of Rio Bravo Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:45 a.m., 300 block of Ocean Avenue, disturbance.
2:56 a.m., 3700 block of Statesman Drive, disturbance.
5:01 a.m., Highway 36/CR 5, accident.
5:04 a.m., 2400 block of CR 543, accident.
6:45 a.m., FM 1459/Highway 35, accident.
8:01 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, indecency with a child.
8:13 a.m., 900 block of Blue Water Highway, theft.
8:48 a.m., 39000 block of Highway 288, accident.
8:51 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
8:56 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, weapons possession.
9:02 a.m., 100 block of Bluebonnet Street, harassment.
9:13 a.m., Highway 36/CR 310, criminal mischief.
9:50 a.m., 11000 block of Landrum Road, disturbance.
9:51 a.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
9:52 a.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
9:53 a.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
9:56 a.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
9:57 a.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
10:08 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
11:24 a.m., Pearland Sites Road/Old Massey Ranch Road, reckless driver.
12:20 p.m., 500 block of Fort Velasco Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:31 p.m., 4600 block of Prairie Springs Lane, theft.
12:55 p.m., CR 190/CR 284, accident.
1:34 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
2:21 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
2:23 p.m., CR 282/East FM 1462, hit and run.
2:43 p.m., first block of Surf Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:08 p.m., 5700 block of Montclair Hill Lane, theft.
3:22 p.m., 8100 block of CR 172, fire.
3:58 p.m., 8200 block of CR 128, weapons possession.
5:12 p.m., 1400 block of CR 201A, disturbance.
5:36 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
6:27 p.m., 3000 block of CR 237, fire.
7:06 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
7:08 p.m., 3700 block of Commerce Street, disturbance.
7:17 p.m., 7700 block of CR 220B, suspicious vehicle.
7:34 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., 4500 block of Trammel Street, theft.
8:20 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
8:33 p.m., 3700 block of Wildwinn Court, disturbance.
9:12 p.m., 6500 block of Stephen F Austin Road, disturbance.
9:20 p.m., Woody Road/Isla Street, suspicious person.
9:33 p.m., CR 165/CR 166, suspicious vehicle.
9:35 p.m., 1700 block of CR 152, disturbance.
10:51 p.m., 600 block of CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
11:11 p.m., 4000 block of FM 523, disturbance.
CLUTE
APRIL 3
9:13 a.m., 200 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
10:34 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:17 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:39 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:39 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:24 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:58 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
APRIL 3
12:31 a.m., 100 block of North Gulf Boulevard, disturbance.
4:28 a.m., Highway 332, accident.
11:20 a.m., 800 block of West 12th Street, kidnapping.
9:09 p.m., North Brazosport Boulevard, sexual assault.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 2
4:31 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, threats.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
12:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, disorderly conduct.
1:37 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
1:43 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, vehicle fire.
2 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
2:33 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, burglary.
3:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:41 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:42 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:03 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, criminal mischief.
APRIL 3
7:31 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
8:49 a.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
9:13 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
9:16 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:49 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:27 p.m., 300 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
1:46 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:01 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, forgery.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
3:35 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
4:13 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
4:16 p.m., 600 block of Center Way, disorderly conduct.
4:58 p.m., 100 block of Pansy Path, suspicious person.
5:27 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
8:38 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, theft.
9:08 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, narcotics.
10:23 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 3
12:34 a.m., 300 block of South 16th street, suspicious activity.
5:36 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, harassment.
6:15 p.m., 1500 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
