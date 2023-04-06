ANGLETON
MARCH 4
2:17 a.m., 300 block of Kelly Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
3:35 a.m., West Cedar Street/North Parrish Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:17 a.m., 900 block of Anchor Road, suspicious person.
9:27 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
1:41 p.m., 3000 block of North Highway 288, theft.
2:29 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, fraud.
2:32 p.m., 900 block of CR 44, criminal mischief.
2:56 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, trespassing.
4:41 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
4:54 p.m., 800 block of Kelly Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:40 p.m., North Downing Street/Cannan Drive, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 4
12:01 a.m., 5200 block of CR 868E, suspicious vehicle.
5:22 a.m., CR 344/CR 353, accident.
6:56 a.m., 7700 block of CR 220B, suspicious circumstances.
6:59 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
8:24 a.m., 100 block of Cotton Street, disturbance.
8:50 a.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, weapons possession.
8:55 a.m., 200 block of FM 2004, weapons possession.
9:25 a.m., 5200 block of Amber Sky Lane, disturbance.
10:43 a.m., 500 block of Riverside Drive, theft.
10:57 a.m., 5200 block of Amber Sky Lane, theft.
11:05 a.m., 4600 block of Bisontine Bay Lane, disturbance.
11:22 a.m., 1000 block of Alice Street, criminal mischief.
11:36 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
12:19 p.m., Highway 288B/CR 220, accident.
12:58 p.m., 900 block of Dyche Lane, weapons possession.
1:32 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, burglary.
2:11 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, trespassing.
2:33 p.m., Pecan Street/West Third Street, disturbance.
2:40 p.m., 900 block of CR 159, suspicious circumstances.
2:41 p.m., 700 block of Anchor Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:34 p.m., 5100 block of Riverview Drive, disturbance.
3:50 p.m., 400 block of Darrington Road, fire.
3:56 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, accident.
4:12 p.m., 1400 block of East Henderson Road, weapons possession.
5:02 p.m., 100 block of CR 300B, suspicious vehicle.
5:12 p.m., 9800 block of Weldon Road, suspicious person.
5:25 p.m., Oak Cross/Chocolate Bayou Drive, road rage.
5:32 p.m., 2100 block of CR 573, fraud.
7:09 p.m., CR 56/Ames Boulevard, accident.
7:17 p.m., CR 891/CR 690, shots fired.
8:14 p.m., 4600 block of Barberry Ridge Circle, theft.
8:15 p.m., 3100 block of CR 566A, suspicious circumstances.
8:27 p.m., CR 424/Statesman Drive, hit and run.
8:41 p.m., Highway 36/CR 354, accident.
9:31 p.m., 2100 block of Ashland Glen Court, theft.
9:39 p.m., 800 block of Gulf Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:45 p.m., 16000 block of CR 946, suspicious circumstances.
10:47 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
10:55 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, road rage.
11:16 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, suspicious person.
11:34 p.m., CR 244/CR 244A, suspicious vehicle.
11:44 p.m., 7800 block of Bayou Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MARCH 4
12:14 a.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, criminal mischief.
7:07 p.m., 200 block of West Eighth Street, disturbance.
9:30 p.m., 500 block of West Sixth Street, trespassing.
10:52 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue F, harassment.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 4
7:42 a.m., 300 block of FM 2004, accident.
8:07 a.m., 100 block of Pansy Path, suspicious activity.
8:42 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, criminal mischief.
10:15 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332/This Way, reckless driver.
11:18 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:42 p.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:34 p.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, threats.
7:34 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
8:25 p.m., 300 block of Southern Oaks Drive/Willow Drive, suspicious person.
10:44 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
11 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, trespassing.
11:58 p.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 4
12:34 p.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, suspicious activity.
5:36 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, harassment.
6:15 p.m., 1500 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
