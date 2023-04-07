ANGLETON
MARCH 5
6:17 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, criminal mischief.
6:34 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, burglary.
6:48 a.m., East Mulberry Street/South Downing Street, accident.
10:49 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, assault.
11:52 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
12:59 p.m., 1100 block of Thomas Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:50 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:11 p.m., East Mulberry Street/South Arcola Street, accident.
6:50 p.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
7:03 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:59 p.m., 1300 block of Rock Island Street, accident.
10:25 p.m., first block of Dallas Court, disturbance.
10:57 p.m., 1000 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:34 p.m., East Mulberry Street, driving while intoxicated.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 5
12 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
12:50 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
5:20 a.m., 5200 block of CR 348, disturbance.
6:09 a.m., 15000 block of Lundy Road, identity theft.
6:29 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, accident.
6:48 a.m., Highway 35/South Downing Road, accident.
7:38 a.m., 23000 block of Highway 288, theft.
8:10 a.m., 18000 block of CR 132, disturbance.
8:10 a.m., 5700 block of FM 2004, accident.
8:29 a.m., 18000 block of Bounds Drive, disturbance.
8:50 a.m., 4400 block of Kirby Drive, accident.
8:52 a.m., 800 block of CR 388B, weapons possession.
8:52 a.m., 200 block of South Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
9:12 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:14 a.m., 4600 block of Arbor Hollow Drive, identity theft.
9:16 a.m., 2900 block of Pearland Parkway, weapons possession.
10:19 a.m., 18000 block of CR 463, fraud.
11:06 a.m., 3200 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:13 a.m., 2900 block of Clubhouse Drive, vehicle burglary.
11:34 a.m., 16000 block of Ray Circle, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 a.m., 2800 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
11:43 a.m., 3300 block of CR 34, theft.
12:27 p.m., 2800 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
12:35 p.m., 13000 block of Matthew Drive, theft.
1:40 p.m., 100 block of North Orange Street, threats.
2:04 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
2:16 p.m., Summer Tanager Lane/Dalea Clover Lane, suspicious circumstances.
2:46 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, suspicious person.
2:51 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Ramos Street, harassment.
3:16 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
3:22 p.m., 16000 block of CR 568, assault.
3:45 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 3000 block of Taylorcrest Drive, harassment.
4:29 p.m., 2900 block of CR 520, trespassing.
4:50 p.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:50 p.m., 17000 block of CR 143, accident.
7:28 p.m., 7400 block of Northgrove Court, suspicious circumstances.
7:29 p.m., 20000 block of Morris Avenue, accident.
7:32 p.m., Highway 35/Greenhouse Road, reckless driver.
7:53 p.m., 2100 block of Sterling Oaks Drive, disturbance.
8:04 p.m., 7500 block of CR 98, shots fired.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, weapons possession.
8:21 p.m., 6800 block of Trail Loop, harassment.
8:34 p.m., Highway 288/CR 64, accident.
9:21 p.m., 5200 block of CR 803, disturbance.
10:14 p.m., FM 521/FM 524, suspicious circumstances.
10:41 p.m., 3000 block of CR 922, suspicious vehicle.
11:39 p.m., 2800 block of Silver Ridge Court, suspicious circumstances.
11:49 p.m., 5200 block of Blue Sage Drive, disturbance.
11:59 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MARCH 5
7:22 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, accident.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.
9:38 a.m., 400 block of Smith Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:46 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:51 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:21 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
6:27 p.m., 700 block of South Dixie Drive, accident.
8:05 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, fire.
9 p.m., 300 block of East Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MARCH 5
8:25 a.m., 800 block of West Fourth Street, theft.
4:50 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 5
3:02 a.m., 100 block of Tamarisk Trail, suspicious activity.
8:42 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
9:04 a.m., 100 block of Tulip Trail, burglary.
9:39 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:41 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:16 p.m., first block of Lake Road, assault.
12:32 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
1:52 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
2:31 p.m., 200 block of That Way, accident.
2:47 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:52 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, theft.
3:59 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:17 p.m., 200 block of Magnolia Street/Center Way, disorderly conduct.
5:42 p.m., 100 block of Willow Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:14 p.m., 100 block of Redbud Lane, accident.
7:18 p.m., 100 block of West Way/Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:30 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:52 p.m., 100 block of Pecan Lane/Huisache Street, suspicious activity.
9:33 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:04 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 5
1:46 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, harassment.
5:27 p.m., first block of Blue Bird Court, accident.
7:56 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, suspicious person.
9:33 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, fire.
