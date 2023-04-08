Blotter for April 8, 2023 Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANGLETONAPRIL 62:54 a.m., 200 block of Clements Street, verbal disturbance.11:19 a.m., 100 block of West Phillips Road, verbal disturbance.11:51 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, assault.1:39 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, verbal disturbance.1:49 p.m., West Mulberry Street/South Walker Street, minor accident.2:49 p.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.5:46 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.7:25 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.8:45 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.9:51 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Hospital Drive, driving while intoxicated.11:22 p.m., 3500 North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.BRAZORIAAPRIL 511:24 p.m., 1100 block of South Market Street, burglary.APRIL 64:20 p.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.FREEPORTAPRIL 612:53 a.m., 700 block of North Avenue F, criminal mischief.5:07 p.m., 200 block of West Second Street, assault.LAKE JACKSONAPRIL 67:50 a.m., 100 block of Cherry Street, threats.11:52 a.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive, assault.1:30 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.2:01 p.m., 100 block of Avocado Street, threats.2:15 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.2:25 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.3:37 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.4:38 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, assault.6:30 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, fire.8:04 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, sexual assault.9:29 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, burglary.10:26 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, minor accident.10:35 p.m., 400 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.WEST COLUMBIAAPRIL 68:17 a.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, reckless driving.2:01 p.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, criminal mischief.2:43 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft. 