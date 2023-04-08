ANGLETON

APRIL 6

2:54 a.m., 200 block of Clements Street, verbal disturbance.

11:19 a.m., 100 block of West Phillips Road, verbal disturbance.

11:51 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, assault.

1:39 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, verbal disturbance.

1:49 p.m., West Mulberry Street/South Walker Street, minor accident.

2:49 p.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.

5:46 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.

7:25 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.

8:45 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.

9:51 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Hospital Drive, driving while intoxicated.

11:22 p.m., 3500 North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.

BRAZORIA

APRIL 5

11:24 p.m., 1100 block of South Market Street, burglary.

APRIL 6

4:20 p.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.

FREEPORT

APRIL 6

12:53 a.m., 700 block of North Avenue F, criminal mischief.

5:07 p.m., 200 block of West Second Street, assault.

LAKE JACKSON

APRIL 6

7:50 a.m., 100 block of Cherry Street, threats.

11:52 a.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive, assault.

1:30 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.

2:01 p.m., 100 block of Avocado Street, threats.

2:15 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.

2:25 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.

3:37 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.

4:38 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, assault.

6:30 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, fire.

8:04 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, sexual assault.

9:29 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, burglary.

10:26 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, minor accident.

10:35 p.m., 400 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.

WEST COLUMBIA

APRIL 6

8:17 a.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, reckless driving.

2:01 p.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, criminal mischief.

2:43 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.