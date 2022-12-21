ANGLETON
DEC. 19
9:54 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, assault.
9:57 a.m., 1200 block of Gifford Lane, fraud.
9:59 a.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, accident.
11:35 a.m., 100 block of Lostrocco Street, theft.
12:19 p.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, fraud.
2:19 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, accident.
6:29 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, accident.
10:13 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
11:06 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
DEC. 19
2:49 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:59 p.m., North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 19
12:06 a.m., 13000 block of Noble Landing Lane, suspicious person.
12:19 a.m., 3600 block of Senova Drive, accident.
2:26 a.m., 7300 block of Bayou Timbers Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:37 a.m., 10000 block of FM 523, accident.
3:49 a.m., 13000 block of Mykawa Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:24 a.m., 17000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
5:28 a.m., FM 518/Smith Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:58 a.m., 400 block of CR 142, suspicious circumstances.
6:08 a.m., North McKinney Street/Alice Street, suspicious circumstances.
7 a.m., CR 281/CR 144, accident.
8:05 a.m., 3200 block of Silverlake Village Drive, burglary.
8:24 a.m., 4500 block of CR 888, weapons possession.
8:37 a.m., 12000 block of CR 280, criminal mischief.
9:29 a.m., 5200 block of Pale Sage Lane, fire.
10:28 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
10:38 a.m., 1600 block of CR 434, accident.
11:11 a.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
12:42 p.m., 6100 block of CR 370, fire.
12:42 p.m., 700 block of Clifford Street, accident.
12:45 p.m., 3600 block of Pasteur Lane, fire.
12:53 p.m., 2100 block of CR 540, harassment.
12:55 p.m., 4500 block of CR 888, weapons possession.
12:59 p.m., 300 block of CR 949E, suspicious person.
1:16 p.m., 5000 block of CR 418, harassment.
1:45 p.m., 1200 block of CR 205, criminal mischief.
2:17 p.m., 3400 block of Railroad, disturbance.
2:49 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, theft.
3:06 p.m., 7000 block of CR 669, accident.
3:10 p.m., 4900 block of CR 517, suspicious vehicle.
4:06 p.m., 12000 block of Britt Road, disturbance.
4:07 p.m., CR 101/CR 89, accident.
4:46 p.m., 300 block of Britt Bailey Boulevard, burglary.
4:55 p.m., 6900 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
5:26 p.m., CR 529/CR 144, suspicious vehicle.
5:27 p.m., 12000 block of Oakline Drive, threats.
5:46 p.m., CR 94/Magnolia Parkway, accident.
6:50 p.m., 300 block of CR 691, theft.
7:04 p.m., 1100 block of Hollow Stone Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:12 p.m., 200 block of South Amherst Drive, theft.
7:13 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
7:41 p.m., 3300 block of CR 353, reckless driver.
7:57 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
8:03 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, accident.
8:40 p.m., 5900 block of CR 924, suspicious circumstances.
9:18 p.m., 2400 block of Shelby Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:53 p.m., East Highway 332/Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
10:23 p.m., 7800 block of Honey Locust Lane, disturbance.
10:50 p.m., 4100 block of Kinsey Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:56 p.m., 100 block of CR 193, suspicious circumstances.
11:14 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
DEC. 19
12:29 p.m., 600 block of Whitten Street, disturbance.
2:25 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
4:13 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
11:27 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
DEC. 19
8:20 a.m., 1500 block of North Avenue J, vehicle burglary.
3:37 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue G, suspicious person.
5:18 p.m., 1200 block of West Broad Street, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
DEC. 19
8:42 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive/Lake Road, reckless driver.
9:01 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, accident.
9:48 a.m., 200 block of Marigold Street, disorderly conduct.
10:38 a.m., 100 block of Old Angleton Road/Gladiola Street, accident.
1:04 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004, accident.
2:13 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:35 p.m., 400 block of This Way, accident.
3:47 p.m., 200 block of Rock Rose Lane, forgery.
5:37 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
6:14 p.m., 300 block of Forest Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:55 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, theft.
7:43 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
DEC. 19
12:30 p.m., Irwin Road/Denise, Street suspicious vehicle.
4:05 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
6:57 p.m., 100 block of Carver Street, burglary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.