ANGLETON
DEC. 21
1:39 a.m., 900 block of Nottingham Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:31 a.m., 100 block of Houston Street, theft.
1:55 p.m., 400 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:13 p.m., 100 block of Meadowlark Lane, harassment.
7:31 p.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
9:13 p.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
DEC. 21
9:26 a.m., Highway 288B/Main Street, accident.
12:10 p.m., Highway 288B/Stratton Ridge Road, accident.
3:29 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
4:50 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, fire.
8:09 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
9:16 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, reckless driver.
9:37 p.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:40 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
DEC. 21
12:18 a.m., North Brazosport Boulevard, sexual assault.
4:22 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue N, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
DEC. 21
10:55 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
11:39 a.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive/Heritage Oak Court, suspicious activity.
11:57 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
12:03 p.m., North Yaupon Street/Raintree Lane, criminal mischief.
1:09 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, burglary.
3:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:42 p.m., 500 block of That Way, theft.
7:36 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
5:49 p.m., 200 block of Majestic Oak Circle, criminal mischief.
9:52 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, threats.
WEST COLUMBIA
DEC. 21
12:47 p.m., 100 block of Kirton Court, suspicious activity.
5:09 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, reckless driver.
9:59 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 21
12:02 a.m., CR 209/Ara Road, suspicious circumstances.
1:51 a.m., 3100 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
6:05 a.m., FM 521/CR 56, accident.
6:34 a.m., 1300 block of CR 247, fire.
6:55 a.m., first block of Robin Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:31 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
8:13 a.m., 4100 block of Ridgepoint Drive, identity theft.
8:30 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, suspicious vehicle.
8:52 a.m., 1200 block of San Felipe Road, weapons possession.
9:22 a.m., 400 block of Coombs Street, weapons possession.
9:45 a.m., 11000 block of Highway 35, accident.
9:55 a.m., FM 523/FM 521, reckless driver.
10:10 a.m., 2100 block of Plum Creek Drive, identity theft.
10:27 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:44 a.m., 10000 block of Whitney Reach Drive, suspicious person.
11:37 a.m., first block of Atmore Lane, assault.
12:10 p.m., 3800 block of Railroad, disturbance.
12:44 p.m., 8700 block of Los Robles Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
12:54 p.m., 1900 block of Rosharon Road, weapons possession.
1:46 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
2:30 p.m., 4500 block of Laurel Heights Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Surrey Drive, shots fired.
2:59 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
3:11 p.m., 500 block of CR 941D, fraud.
3:11 p.m., East Myrtle Street/Highway 288B, accident.
3:13 p.m., 14000 block of CR 944, disturbance.
4:13 p.m., Cameron Drive, sexual assault.
4:29 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:41 p.m., 22000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
4:44 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
4:51 p.m., 1000 block of Robinson Street, weapons possession.
5:13 p.m., 17000 block of CR 127, vehicle burglary.
5:13 a.m., 9900 block of Sterling Gate Drive, suspicious person.
5:22 p.m., CR 501A/CR 501, shots fired.
5:36 p.m., Highway 288/Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
6:11 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, accident.
6:39 p.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 p.m., 10000 block of Mendel Terrace Drive, fire.
8:20 p.m., 200 block of CR 912A, suspicious circumstances.
8:24 p.m., Highway 35/Highway 288, accident.
8:44 p.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
9:52 p.m., 1100 block of Bayou Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:53 p.m., 4400 block of Arbor Crest Lane, disturbance.
10:07 p.m., Cassini Drive/Hubble Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:08 p.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
11:20 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious object.
11:37 p.m., 9700 block of Montana Sapphire Lane, disturbance.
11:45 p.m., 2600 block of Avalon Lake Lane, suspicious circumstances.
