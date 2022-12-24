Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANGLETONDEC. 222:22 a.m., 900 block of Wimberly Street, suspicious circumstances.3:22 a.m., 2700 block of Brazos Parkway, suspicious vehicle.8:46 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, accident.2:33 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.2:44 p.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.4:17 p.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, identity theft.4:23 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, accident.8:58 p.m., 600 block of Holly Street, suspicious circumstances.9:09 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, accident.10:34 p.m., Cannan Drive/Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.10:39 p.m., 300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.11:43 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.FREEPORTDEC. 2212:49 a.m., 1200 block of West Ninth Street, disturbance.9:57 a.m., 3000 block of Navigation Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.10:23 a.m., 1000 block of Navigation Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.2:09 p.m., 500 block of Slaughter Road, fraud.2:58 p.m., 100 block of North Gulf Boulevard, burglary.5:15 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.LAKE JACKSONDEC. 227:21 a.m., 300 block of This Way, suspicious person.8:27 a.m., first block of Lake Road, accident.9:26 a.m., 200 block of Zinnia Street, suspicious activity.12:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.12:48 p.m., 100 block of Honeysuckle Street, theft.1:05 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, accident.1:08 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.3:45 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, accident.3:59 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.4:21 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.5:05 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.5:20 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.6:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.7:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.7:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.7:58 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.8 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, assault.WEST COLUMBIADEC. 229:12 a.m., 200 block of South 11th Street, theft.10:14 a.m., 800 block of East Bernard Street, disturbance. 