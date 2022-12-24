ANGLETON

DEC. 22

2:22 a.m., 900 block of Wimberly Street, suspicious circumstances.

3:22 a.m., 2700 block of Brazos Parkway, suspicious vehicle.

8:46 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, accident.

2:33 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.

2:44 p.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.

4:17 p.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, identity theft.

4:23 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, accident.

8:58 p.m., 600 block of Holly Street, suspicious circumstances.

9:09 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, accident.

10:34 p.m., Cannan Drive/Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.

10:39 p.m., 300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.

11:43 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.

FREEPORT

DEC. 22

12:49 a.m., 1200 block of West Ninth Street, disturbance.

9:57 a.m., 3000 block of Navigation Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.

10:23 a.m., 1000 block of Navigation Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.

2:09 p.m., 500 block of Slaughter Road, fraud.

2:58 p.m., 100 block of North Gulf Boulevard, burglary.

5:15 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.

LAKE JACKSON

DEC. 22

7:21 a.m., 300 block of This Way, suspicious person.

8:27 a.m., first block of Lake Road, accident.

9:26 a.m., 200 block of Zinnia Street, suspicious activity.

12:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.

12:48 p.m., 100 block of Honeysuckle Street, theft.

1:05 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, accident.

1:08 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.

3:45 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, accident.

3:59 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.

4:21 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.

5:05 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.

5:20 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.

6:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.

7:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.

7:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.

7:58 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.

8 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, assault.

WEST COLUMBIA

DEC. 22

9:12 a.m., 200 block of South 11th Street, theft.

10:14 a.m., 800 block of East Bernard Street, disturbance.

