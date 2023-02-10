BRAZORIA
FEB. 8
5:34 p.m., 200 block of North Brooks Street, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 8
1:37 a.m., 15000 block of Foster Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:36 a.m., Highway 288B/CR 45, suspicious person.
6:18 a.m., 19000 block of Ramirez Drive, theft.
7:10 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:51 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
8:20 a.m., 3100 block of CR 58, accident.
8:30 a.m., first block of East Plantation Drive, accident.
8:49 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
8:52 a.m., 800 block of Wade Street, weapons possession.
9:08 a.m., 6500 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
10:37 a.m., Highway 35/Pecan Estates Road, suspicious person.
11:11 a.m., Highway 288/Oak Drive, accident.
11:42 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:43 a.m., 800 block of East South Street, weapons possession.
12:06 p.m., 1800 block of Tioga View Drive, theft.
12:37 p.m., 2800 block of Tranquility Lakes Boulevard, weapons possession.
12:41 p.m., 2100 block of Bayleaf Manor Drive, harassment.
1:06 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
1:18 p.m., 20000 block of CR 684A, threats.
1:48 p.m., CR152, sexual assault.
1:50 p.m., 25000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:55 p.m., CR 807/CR 807A, suspicious vehicle.
2:05 p.m., 18000 block of Frazier Lane, fraud.
2:21 p.m., 2200 block of CR 146, suspicious person.
3:01 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
3:06 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
3:42 p.m., FM 2611/CR 659, accident.
4:09 p.m., 2900 block of Vesper Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:50 p.m., 12000 block of Britt Road, disturbance.
5:30 p.m., 3400 block of Lake Court, suspicious vehicle.
6:07 p.m., 1600 block of CR 939, disturbance.
6:42 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, threats.
7:06 p.m., 25000 block of Highway 6, hit and run.
7:08 p.m., 400 block of North Orange Street, threats.
7:09 p.m., 300 block of Rabbit Trail, disturbance.
7:22 p.m., 3700 block of Parkshire Drive, disturbance.
7:23 p.m., 3200 block of CR 345, disturbance.
7:41 p.m., 500 block of CR 146, suspicious person.
7:59 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, criminal mischief.
9:14 p.m., CR 145/CR 634, shots fired.
9:36 p.m., 18000 block of CR 143, suspicious circumstances.
10:27 p.m., 600 block of North Main Street, accident.
11:52 p.m., 3600 block of Pasteur Lane, disturbance.
FREEPORT
FEB. 8
3:31 p.m., 500 block of South Avenue H, fraud.
10:16 p.m., 700 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, homicide.
6:35 p.m., South Avenue H, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 8
12:44 a.m., 200 block of Arrow Wood Street, disorderly conduct.
3:06 a.m., North Yaupon Street/White Oak Drive, suspicious person.
6:07 a.m., first block of Bayberry Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:22 a.m., 100 block of Van Winkle, theft.
6:40 a.m., first block of Raintree Court, criminal mischief.
6:52 a.m., first block of Raintree Court, suspicious activity.
8:48 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, burglary.
8:52 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
9:12 a.m., 300 block of Forest Oaks Lane, accident.
10:32 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:01 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:11 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, accident.
12:04 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:48 p.m., 200 block of Arrow Wood Street, disorderly conduct.
1:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:45 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:42 p.m., fist block of Oak Drive, missing person.
7:05 p.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
8:19 p.m., 100 block of South Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
8:28 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
8:36 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:19 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 8
10:09 a.m., 400 block of Snow Drive, burglary.
4:28 p.m., Houston Street, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.