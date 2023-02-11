ANGLETON
FEB. 9
12:17 a.m., 2900 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:19 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
8:57 a.m., first block of South Colony Square, suspicious person.
3:09 p.m., South Valderas Street/Bert Street, suspicious person.
3:19 p.m., South Rock Island Street/East Orange Street, criminal mischief.
4:40 p.m., 800 block of Cemetery Road, accident.
4:53 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, burglary.
5:15 p.m., Highway 35 South/Highway 288, accident.
7:07 p.m., 300 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:38 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
9:53 p.m., 800 block of South Valderas Street, shots fired.
10:30 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
11:21 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
FEB. 9
1:16 p.m., 300 block of East San Bernard Street, theft.
2:16 p.m., FM 2004, fire.
7:55 p.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, disturbance.
8:38 p.m., 1200 block of South Brooks Street, harassment.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 9
12:51 a.m., 6600 block of FM 2917, accident.
1:01 a.m., 12000 block of FM 2918, suspicious vehicle.
1:06 a.m., 100 block of Eleanor Street, disturbance.
1:14 a.m., Beach access 6/CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
2:09 a.m., CR 25/Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 a.m., 12000 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
3:09 a.m., 6300 block of Amie Lane, disturbance.
6:14 a.m., 12000 block of Rio Nueces Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:28 a.m., 3100 block of CR 94, suspicious vehicle.
6:51 a.m., Highway 288B/East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
8:15 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstances.
8:59 a.m., 300 block of West Plum Street, weapons possession.
9:20 a.m., Highway 35/Broken Arrow Trail, reckless driver.
10:01 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:06 a.m., 3100 block of Summerwind Court, suspicious circumstances.
10:32 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:41 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
11 a.m., 13000 block of Sandstone Bridge Lane, weapons possession.
11:22 a.m., CR 190/CR 887, accident.
11:27 a.m., 23000 block of Zinfandel Drive, weapons possession.
12:12 p.m., 16000 block of Second Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:24 p.m., 500 block of East Sixth Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:12 p.m., Haverling Drive/Blueridge Drive, suspicious person.
1:20 p.m., 2100 block of Kingsley Drive, weapons possession.
1:20 p.m., 200 block of CR 231, suspicious vehicle.
1:48 p.m., 1600 block of West South Street, weapons possession.
2:35 p.m., 27000 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
2:38 p.m., 300 block of CR 893A, harassment.
2:38 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 944, suspicious person.
2:51 p.m., 1600 block of CR 145, fire.
2:54 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
3:55 p.m., 300 block of CR 30, trespassing.
4:23 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, robbery.
4:37 p.m., 5900 block of Martha Drive, accident.
4:47 p.m., Springdale Drive, sexual assault.
4:48 p.m., 7100 block of CR 400, suspicious vehicle.
4:52 p.m., 31000 block of FM 1301, accident.
5:15 p.m., Loop 419/Highway 35, accident.
5:40 p.m., 1600 block of CR 244C, disturbance.
6:23 p.m., 13000 block of Patricia Lane, suspicious circumstances.
7:59 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
8:13 p.m., 200 block of CR 728B, accident.
10:50 p.m., 1500 block of CR 99, shots fired.
11:08 p.m., 200 block of Thunder Road, accident.
FREEPORT
FEB. 9
5:34 p.m., 200 block of West First Street, hit and run.
7:20 p.m., Highway 332/Casco Road, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 9
12:39 a.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, suspicious activity.
6:20 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:41 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
11:06 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
4:12 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
4:24 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:57 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:58 p.m., 100 block of North Blunck Road, assault.
7:13 p.m., 100 block of Daffodil Street, fire.
9:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 9
2:33 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
3:24 a.m., 200 block of South Ringgold Street, suspicious person.
9:21 a.m., East Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
3 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
11:26 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
