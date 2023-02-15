ANGLETON
FEB. 13
1:47 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:38 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:58 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, accident.
11:32 a.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
12:53 p.m., 1300 block of Valley Drive, disturbance.
2:02 p.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
2:24 p.m., North Downing Street/East Cedar Street, accident.
3:09 p.m., FM 523/Campus Drive, accident.
4:42 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
5:25 p.m., 600 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
5:58 p.m., 1300 block of Gifford Lane, criminal mischief.
7:57 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:35 p.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
9:40 p.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:17 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 13
12:31 a.m., FM 2004/CR 400, accident.
1:31 a.m., 5300 block of Sixth Street, trespassing.
1:43 a.m., Highway 288/Chlorine Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:12 a.m., 18000 block of Prickley Ash Way, shots fired.
3:21 a.m., Highway 36/Tinsley Road, accident.
3:22 a.m., Kendall Glen Court/Star Creek Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:27 a.m., 10000 block of Moon Valley Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 a.m., Harkey Road/CR 100, accident.
8:11 a.m., CR 169/CR 160, fire.
8:22 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
8:41 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
8:51 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
9:01 a.m., 16000 block of FM 521, burglary.
9:19 a.m., Rio San Juan Street/Rio Comal Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:58 a.m., 13000 block of Sandstone Bridge Lane, weapons possession.
10:11 a.m., 1000 block of Glenview Drive, weapons possession.
10:50 a.m., 900 block of FM 1459, theft.
10:59 a.m., 100 block of Camp Mohawk Road, criminal mischief.
11:04 a.m., Highway 36/CR 336, hit and run.
11:17 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:23 a.m., 1500 block of CR 878A, theft.
11:41 a.m., 3300 block of CR 145, accident.
12:21 p.m., 1200 block of FM 517, fraud.
1 p.m., 12000 block of Rio Nueces Lane, disturbance.
1:05 p.m., 1600 block of West South Street, weapons possession.
1:09 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
1:19 p.m., 12000 block of Rio Nueces lane, disturbance.
1:42 p.m., first block of CR 335, fire.
1:59 p.m., 14000 block of Rolling Hills Lane, disturbance.
2:04 p.m., 5700 block of FM 522, trespassing.
2:14 p.m., 5700 block of Richfield Park Court, disturbance.
2:51 p.m., FM 524/FM 521, reckless driver.
3:10 p.m., 6300 block of Trans Lane, fraud.
3:23 p.m., 3400 block of Chute Court, harassment.
3:40 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
4:15 p.m., 2400 block of CR 45, accident.
4:35 p.m., 2000 block of CR 23, fire.
4:44 p.m., 12000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
5:12 p.m., Highway 35/CR 46, reckless driver.
5:24 p.m., 4800 block of Gingerwood Trace Lane, disturbance.
5:25 p.m., 400 block of North Holly Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:38 p.m., 200 block of Swordfish Lane, threats.
5:40 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
5:50 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, hit and run.
6:09 p.m., CR 281/CR 144, accident.
6:26 p.m., 6200 block of CR 359, disturbance.
6:28 p.m., CR 99/Highway 6, reckless driver.
6:43 p.m., 9500 block of FM 523, accident.
6:48 p.m., Highway 35/CR 46, reckless driver.
7:15 p.m., 200 block of Country Road, disturbance.
7:30 p.m., first block of CR 335, disturbance.
7:31 p.m., 1600 block of CR 56, accident.
8:25 p.m., 4100 block of Balboa Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:41 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:47 p.m., 18000 block of CR 143, suspicious circumstances.
8:50 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:25 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:54 p.m., 14000 block of Spring Knoll Lane, disturbance.
10:13 p.m., 6800 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
CLUTE
FEB. 13
12:58 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
7:08 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
9:12 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:47 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
FEB. 13
7:29 a.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, burglary.
10:52 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
11:55 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
10:32 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue F, criminal trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 13
12:39 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/CR 400, accident.
12:58 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious person.
7:34 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
8:59 a.m., 300 block of Creekside Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:09 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
11:17 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, accident.
11:50 a.m., 100 block of This Way, missing person.
12:20 p.m., 800 block of Azalea Street, forgery.
12:25 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:44 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:51 p.m., first block of Oak Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
4:06 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive/East Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
6:11 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:19 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
