ANGLETON
FEB. 14
4:28 a.m., 1100 block of South Front Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:14 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, narcotics.
12:41 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
4:05 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
4:23 p.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, identity theft.
4:50 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
6 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
6:20 p.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious person.
6:53 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
FEB. 14
10:53 a.m., New York Street/South Brooks Street, accident.
4:58 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, accident.
6:42 p.m., 700 block of East New York Street, criminal trespassing.
7:34 p.m., 400 block of East Texas Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 14
12:05 a.m., first block of Atmore Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:35 a.m., 1300 block of CR 30, suspicious person.
12:37 a.m., 5600 block of North Belt Drive, disturbance.
1:38 a.m., 9000 block of Pilgram Circle, suspicious circumstances.
1:51 a.m., 29000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
6:52 a.m., CR 936/CR 529, vehicle burglary.
6:58 a.m., 800 block of Chenango Ranch Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:30 a.m., 900 block of FM 1459, theft.
7:55 a.m., 8100 block of FM 524, suspicious circumstances.
8:17 a.m., 4100 block of Croix Road, accident.
8:40 a.m., 29000 block of Highway 6, trespassing.
8:53 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
9:08 a.m., Bailey Road/Charles Avenue, accident.
9:08 a.m., 5300 block of CR 257, accident.
10:03 a.m., 6200 block of CR 359, suspicious person.
10:09 a.m., 1000 block of Glenview Drive, weapons possession.
10:09 a.m., 3000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
11:01 a.m., 2000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, fraud.
11:38 a.m., 800 block of Surf Drive, theft.
1:03 p.m., 14000 block of Lago Creek Court, fraud.
1:07 p.m., Highway 6/CR 146, accident.
1:42 p.m., Riverside Drive, sexual assault.
1:44 p.m., 6900 block of Amie Lane, theft.
1:48 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
1:55 p.m., 2800 block of Tranquility Lakes Boulevard, weapons possession.
2:50 p.m., 200 block of CR 193, suspicious person.
2:52 p.m., 13000 block of CR 190, shots fired.
3:07 p.m., 19000 block of CR 647, suspicious circumstances.
3:16 p.m., 4800 block of Arnold Drive, disturbance.
3:23 p.m., 2100 block of CR 144, suspicious person.
4:15 p.m., Smith Street/Nelson Court, suspicious person.
4:19 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
4:48 p.m., 9200 block of FM 524, suspicious circumstances.
5:09 p.m., 500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
5:16 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
5:16 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
5:25 p.m., CR 510/CR 520, accident.
5:47 p.m., 16000 block of East Sandy Meadow Drive, shots fired.
5:56 p.m., CR 48/Pomona Parkway, accident.
5:59 p.m., 500 block of Midway Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:02 p.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:46 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
6:51 p.m., 500 block of CR 193, suspicious circumstances.
7:05 p.m., 2500 block of CR 60, identity theft.
7:52 p.m., 7700 block of CR 220B, accident.
8:13 p.m., 200 block of CR 472, disturbance.
8:22 p.m., 7700 block of CR 383, theft.
8:24 p.m., 2200 block of Blue Water Highway, accident.
8:51 p.m., 500 block of CR 941, threats.
9:24 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:52 p.m., 2400 block of Saddlebred Lane, disturbance.
10:37 p.m., FM 523/Highway 288, suspicious person.
10:48 p.m., 2500 block of Copper Fields Drive, disturbance.
CLUTE
FEB. 14
8:16 a.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, criminal mischief.
10:51 a.m., first block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:32 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
2:29 p.m., 100 block of Highland Park, disturbance.
3:39 p.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
3:52 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:39 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:11 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
7:20 p.m., 1200 block of Second Street, disturbance.
7:43 p.m., Highway 288B/Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:28 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, assault.
9:34 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
10:04 p.m., 1200 block of Second Street, disturbance.
10:05 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
11:07 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
FREEPORT
FEB. 14
6:10 a.m., 1200 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal trespassing.
2:47 p.m., 1700 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
3:49 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 14
12:15 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:47 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
9:05 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, burglary.
11:26 a.m., first block of Bayberry Court, theft.
12:10 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
12:17 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, threats.
1 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, fire.
1:58 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
4:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:57 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
8:09 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
8:12 p.m., 200 block of Rosemary Lane, missing person.
10 p.m., 100 block of Silverbell Circle, disorderly conduct.
10:14 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious person.
10:59 p.m., 400 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
11:05 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
11:13 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
11:18 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, reckless driver.
11:31 p.m., 400 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.