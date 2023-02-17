ANGLETON
FEB. 15
8:18 a.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, missing person.
10:08 a.m., 700 block of Northridge Street, fraud.
11:11 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, assault.
4:34 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:47 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
4:54 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, threats.
6:59 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:50 p.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 15
12:01 a.m., 2400 block of CR 790, disturbance.
12:58 a.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
1:10 a.m., 4000 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
2:50 a.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, suspicious person.
4:58 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:28 a.m., 11000 block of CR 227, accident.
6:57 a.m., East FM 1462/Savannah Plantation Drive, accident.
7:17 a.m., 500 block of West Brazoswood Drive, accident.
7:47 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
8:23 a.m., 4900 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstances.
8:44 a.m., 10000 block of Russell Pines Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:52 a.m., first block of CR 99, theft.
9:09 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
9:31 a.m., 9900 block of CR 210, suspicious vehicle.
9:48 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
10:14 a.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, trespassing.
10:18 a.m., 2100 block of Kingsley Drive, weapons possession.
10:21 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
10:25 a.m., 8200 block of FM 521, fraud.
10:31 a.m., 3600 block of CR 226, accident.
11:33 a.m., 2800 block of CR 348, stalking.
1:18 p.m., 200 block of CR 545, threats.
2:01 p.m., Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
2:14 p.m., 3100 block of Summer Tanager Lane, identity theft.
2:21 p.m., Highway 288/CR 58, reckless driver.
3:17 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
3:20 p.m., 9700 block of Sandy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:28 p.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
3:38 p.m., West CR 341/CR 340, suspicious person.
3:58 p.m., 1700 block of Marydean Street, burglary.
3:58 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
4:03 p.m., 400 block of CR 477, suspicious vehicle.
4:32 p.m., FM 524/Highway 35, accident.
4:36 p.m., 2000 block of South Gordon Street, weapons possession.
4:45 p.m., 6900 block of Fifi Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:47 p.m., 1000 block of CR 855A, theft.
5:09 p.m., 6800 block of Fite Lane, disturbance.
5:17 p.m., 18000 block of Weeping Willow Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:17 p.m., 14000 block of CR 377, suspicious vehicle.
5:18 p.m., 500 block of CR 728B, harassment.
6:50 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
6:58 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:17 p.m., 600 block of CR 728B, harassment.
7:23 p.m., Ranclair Street/FM 524, accident.
7:50 p.m., CR 152/CR 960, accident.
7:53 p.m., 5600 block of North Belt Drive, disturbance.
9:21 p.m., Thunderbolt Peak Drive/Crystal View Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:32 p.m., 1900 block of West Phillips Street, disturbance.
10:19 p.m., 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:20 p.m., 1500 block of CR 144, suspicious vehicle.
10:38 p.m., 9500 block of Evan Drive, disturbance.
11:28 p.m., 900 block of CR 99, disturbance.
11:29 p.m., 9800 block of Meridiana Parkway, accident.
11:39 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 48, shots fired.
11:53 p.m., 14000 block of Susie Lane, disturbance.
11:59 p.m., 10000 block of Birch Peak Drive, disturbance.
CLUTE
FEB. 15
10:56 a.m., 100 block of Commerce Avenue, accident.
12:28 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
1:27 p.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
3:32 p.m., 400 block of Bentwood Way, driving while intoxicated.
4:02 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
4:11 p.m., 500 block of East Main Street, criminal mischief.
7:32 p.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10 p.m., 300 block of Hargett Street, driving while intoxicated.
FREEPORT
FEB. 15
3:59 a.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
12:44 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
1:18 p.m., 500 block of West Fourth Street, fraud.
2 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue J, criminal trespassing.
3:47 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 15
2:41 a.m., 500 block of That Way, threats.
7:59 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, criminal mischief.
10:18 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
11:08 a.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive/Garland Drive, suspicious person.
11:41 a.m., first block of Garland Court, burglary.
11:45 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, threats.
12:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:09 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:24 p.m., first block of Hybiscus Court, disorderly conduct.
2:33 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:12 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, disorderly conduct.
5:28 p.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, suspicious activity.
9:13 p.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
10:52 p.m., 300 block of Winding Way/North Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
11:18 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, suspicious activity.
