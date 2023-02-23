BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 21
12:25 a.m., 2800 block of FM 521, fire.
2:46 a.m., 500 block of Avenue A, suspicious circumstances.
6:58 a.m., 17000 block of CR 945, criminal mischief.
7:25 a.m., 3300 block of CR 922, suspicious vehicle.
7:57 a.m., 1000 block of CR 368, vehicle burglary.
8:28 a.m., 20000 block of CR 171, suspicious circumstances.
8:55 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
9:15 a.m., 2700 block of Honeysickle Road, accident.
9:21 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
9:49 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
9:53 a.m., 5100 block of CR 48, weapons possession.
10:05 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
10:20 a.m., 12000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
10:48 a.m., 1500 block of Cullen Parkway, weapons possession.
11:11 a.m., 2600 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:54 a.m., 3000 block of Mustang Meadow Lane, harassment.
1:01 p.m., 12000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
1:15 p.m., 1800 block of Westfield Lane, theft.
1:57 p.m., 200 block of Westwood Road, trespassing.
2:41 p.m., 200 block of CR 461A, theft.
2:50 p.m., 2200 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:56 p.m., 16000 block of FM 2004, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:33 p.m., 1400 block of FM 2004, accident.
3:35 p.m., 13000 block of Shadowfax Lane, assault.
3:37 p.m., Stonehurst Drive/Karrywood Court, criminal mischief.
3:53 p.m., 9800 block of East FM 1462, fraud.
4:13 p.m., 2900 block of Longhorn Circle, identity theft.
4:35 p.m., 1700 block of Old Alvin Road, weapons possession.
4:35 p.m., 5200 block of CR 397, theft.
4:42 p.m., 29000 block of FM 1301, criminal mischief.
4:55 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, theft.
5:29 p.m., Highway 35/Britt Bailey Boulevard, accident.
6:07 p.m., 8000 block of Sailfish Street, shots fired.
6:47 p.m., 16000 block of FM 2004, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:07 p.m., 5500 block of CR 924, threats.
8:49 p.m., 4200 block of Savannah Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
9 p.m., 7600 block of Augusta Lane, criminal mischief.
9:03 p.m., 1200 block of CR 449, suspicious circumstances.
10:09 p.m., 9400 block of Silver Ridge Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:54 p.m., 1000 block of Lily Lane, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
FEB. 21
9:05 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
12:54 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
2:52 p.m., 1500 block of Moffett Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
9:38 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
FEB. 21
12:28 a.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
12:52 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 21
7:07 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
8:41 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
10:28 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
12:52 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
12:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, vehicle fire.
1:17 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
1:39 p.m., 100 block of Southern Oaks Drive, theft.
2:09 p.m., first block of Bayberry Court, theft.
2:10 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
2:23 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
2:33 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Highway 288, suspicious activity.
2:51 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
3:05 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft.
4:22 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:17 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street, disorderly conduct.
6:01 p.m., first block of Silverlace Court, threats.
6:06 p.m., 100 block of Spruce Street, suspicious person.
6:15 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
6:29 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, theft.
10:03 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, threats.
10:28 p.m., first block of Moss Street/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 21
8:05 a.m., 1000 block of CR 943, fire.
10:57 a.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
2:24 p.m., 5000 block of FM 524, fire.
3:10 p.m., 200 block of 11 1/2 Street, harassment.
6:45 p.m., 100 block of South 17th Street, suspicious person.
7:55 p.m., South 16th Street/Jackson Street, suspicious person.
8:03 p.m., South 16th Street/East Bernard Street, suspicious person.
