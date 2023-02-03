ANGLETON
FEB. 1
3 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:10 a.m., 1500 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
9:03 a.m., 1100 block of Wimberly Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:24 a.m., 1000 block of North Chenango Street, burglary.
11:01 a.m., 200 block of East Hospital Drive, fraud.
11:42 a.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, accident.
1:08 p.m., North Valderas Street/Cedar Street, accident.
3:38 p.m., Cannan Drive, sexual assault.
5:31 p.m., North Velasco Street/Henderson Road, accident.
5:58 p.m., 19000 block of FM 523, accident.
6:30 p.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, fraud.
11:38 p.m., East Mulberry Street/South Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
FEB. 1
9:12 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, theft.
2:02 p.m., 200 block of Avenue B, suspicious circumstances.
3:06 p.m., 100 block of West Burnett Street, theft.
3:08 p.m., 300 block of Avenue H, criminal trespassing.
5:58 p.m., 7600 block of FM 1459, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 1
12:29 a.m., 8900 block of Bateman Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
1:21 a.m., 7300 block of CR 203A, suspicious circumstances.
4:15 a.m., 2400 block of Abbot Brook Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:34 a.m., FM 523/CR 227, hit and run.
6:42 a.m., 4500 block of Highway 35, theft.
7:07 a.m., 3400 block of CR 361, suspicious vehicle.
7:27 a.m., first block of Bayou Road, accident.
7:33 a.m., Southern Trails Drive/Airline Road, accident.
7:52 a.m., 9200 block of Harvest Acres Drive, vehicle burglary.
7:55 a.m., first block of Lakewood Lane, vehicle burglary.
8:02 a.m., 6000 block of CR 803, accident.
8:52 a.m., 7500 block of Stone Arbor Lane, threats.
9:41 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, suspicious person.
10:05 a.m., 19000 block of Main Street, accident.
10:28 a.m., 3800 block of FM 521, disturbance.
11:09 a.m., 100 block of CR 870G, disturbance.
12:39 p.m., 4400 block of CR 290, disturbance.
1:02 p.m., 5000 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
1:34 p.m., 6700 block of CR 191A, accident.
2:03 p.m., 5800 block of CR 244, fraud.
2:20 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
2:20 p.m., 1300 block of Kyle Road, disturbance.
2:42 p.m., 100 block of CR 839, robbery.
2:55 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, suspicious person.
3:19 p.m., 6600 block of East Highway 332, burglary.
3:30 p.m., 7200 block of Bailey Road, trespassing.
3:48 p.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 p.m., 16000 block of CR 831, disturbance.
5:43 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:43 p.m., 9400 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
5:55 p.m., 7600 block of FM 1459, accident.
5:59 p.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., FM 2917/CR 169, suspicious person.
6:33 p.m., 33000 block of Highway 36, trespassing.
6:55 p.m., 4500 block of CR 424, fire.
7:06 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:07 p.m., 2100 block of CR 719, disturbance.
7:12 p.m., 6600 block of Highway 332, burglary.
7:46 p.m., 5600 block of Panther Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:46 p.m., 6600 block of CR 353, accident.
8:05 p.m., 1500 block of Camellia Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:22 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
8:48 p.m., 6000 block of Pinetree Trail, disturbance.
10:55 p.m., Middle Bayou Trail/Middle Bayou Court, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
FEB. 1
7:22 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, vehicle burglary.
8:27 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
11:36 a.m., 500 block of South Shanks Street, theft.
12:45 p.m., 1300 block of North Highway 288B, accident.
1:15 p.m., West Highway 332, accident.
3:26 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
4:16 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
5:47 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, suspicious person.
11:14 p.m., 600 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
FEB. 1
10:03 a.m., 200 block of FM 1495, theft.
2:12 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, assault.
4:42 p.m., 400 block of Sailfish Drive, theft.
5:04 p.m., 200 block of West Second Street, fraud.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 1
1:44 p.m., 100 block of Mattson Street, theft.
6:35 p.m., 33000 block of Highway 36, suspicious activity.
8:48 p.m., 500 block of Tall Timber Drive, disturbance.
9:46 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.