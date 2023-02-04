ANGLETON
FEB. 2
7:07 a.m., North Valderas Street/CR 48, accident.
9:46 a.m., 100 block of Kelly Street, theft.
11:12 a.m., first block of North Erik Drive, fire.
11:39 a.m., Enchanted Oaks Drive/CR 44, fire.
1:13 p.m., 1300 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
1:44 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:39 p.m., South Hancock Street/West Orange Street, accident.
3:55 p.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious person.
4:52 p.m., 500 block of South Anderson Street, disturbance.
6:11 p.m., South Highway 288/290 Ramp, suspicious vehicle.
6:30 p.m., first block of Rose Court, suspicious circumstances.
7:12 p.m., 400 block of Hurst Place, disturbance.
8:07 p.m., 400 block of West Ash Street, fraud.
8:19 p.m., 100 block of Lostrocco Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 2
12:25 a.m., 500 block of East Sixth Street, disturbance.
1:09 a.m., 16000 block of CR 946, disturbance.
1:11 a.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, disturbance.
1:24 a.m., 7500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:06 a.m., 5100 block of CR 169, suspicious circumstances.
5:49 a.m., 200 block of Oak Manor Drive, criminal mischief.
7 a.m., FM 523/CR 48, accident.
7:51 a.m., FM 521/FM 655, accident.
8:39 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
9:05 a.m., 42000 block of Highway 288, accident.
9:11 a.m., 3400 block of CR 145, fraud.
9:36 a.m., 2300 block of Fairway Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:37 a.m., 18000 block of CR 175, suspicious vehicle.
9:40 a.m., 3000 block of Rabbit Brush Lane, suspicious person.
11:07 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
11:40 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue B, weapons possession.
11:54 a.m., 3100 block of Shady Creek Lane, weapons possession.
11:56 a.m., 100 block of Horse Shoe Trail, suspicious person.
1:29 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, fire.
1:29 p.m., 3700 block of CR 833, suspicious vehicle.
1:35 p.m., 500 block of East Sixth Street, disturbance.
2:12 p.m., 5100 block of Pomegranate Path, suspicious vehicle.
2:20 p.m., 13000 block of Pleasant Way, suspicious circumstances.
2:35 p.m., 11000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
3:30 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
3:46 p.m., Highway 288B/Highway 288, accident.
3:48 p.m., 11000 block of Cathedral Peak Drive, accident.
4:32 p.m., 300 block of CR 31A, theft.
4:46 p.m., 9500 block of Broadway Street, fraud.
4:55 p.m., Highway 35/North Loop 274, accident.
5:14 p.m., 3900 block of CR 348, identity theft.
5:17 p.m., 6800 block of Gaslight Circle, threats.
5:26 p.m., 27000 block of Park Cove Court, fraud.
5:53 p.m., 2800 block of CR 348, identity theft.
5:59 p.m., 800 block of Sunset Trail, suspicious vehicle.
6:48 p.m., 13000 block of Patricia Lane, harassment.
7:36 p.m., 3200 block of Braesview Drive, burglary.
8:14 p.m., Highway 288/Rodeo Palms Parkway, fire.
8:24 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
8:30 p.m., 1400 block of Mount Lyell Drive, disturbance.
8:30 p.m., Barnstone Ridge Lane/Redwood Trail Lane, shots fired.
8:36 p.m., 100 block of Burke Street, disturbance.
9:15 p.m., 4400 block of CR 888, suspicious circumstances.
9:52 p.m., 1900 block of Kyle Road, disturbance.
10:22 p.m., CR 541/CR 144, disturbance.
10:44 p.m., 2400 block of Shelby Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:46 p.m., 6800 block of Gaslight Circle, threats.
10:58 p.m., 6300 block of CR 659, suspicious vehicle.
11:19 p.m., 1000 block of CR 712, disturbance.
11:50 p.m., CR 45/Highway 288, vehicle burglary.
CLUTE
FEB. 2
1:25 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:26 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:46 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:39 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:20 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
FEB. 2
6:44 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 2
6:28 a.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
7:01 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
10:15 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332, accident.
11:13 a.m., 300 block of Huisache Street, theft.
12:46 p.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, theft.
3:33 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:40 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
5:42 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
11:38 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 2
7:59 a.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, theft.
10:57 a.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, disturbance.
4:15 p.m., 200 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
7:07 p.m., 100 block of Irwin Street, disturbance.
9:57 p.m., 17000 block of Highway 35, accident.
