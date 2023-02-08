ANGLETON
FEB. 6
12:21 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, disturbance.
12:58 a.m., 900 block of Molina Drive, disturbance.
1 a.m., 2300 block of FM 523, trespassing.
7:33 a.m., 300 block of Richmond Street, theft.
8:15 a.m., Northridge Street/North Tinsley Street, criminal mischief.
8:23 a.m., FM 523/North Velasco Street, accident.
9:12 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
11:12 a.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, fire.
11:16 a.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:08 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:55 p.m., 2800 block of Winchester Street, fraud.
5:28 p.m., first block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:41 p.m., East Wilkins Street/North Valderas Street, accident.
8 p.m., 1000 block of Wimberly Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 6
12:03 a.m., 2400 block of Olancha Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:05 a.m., 300 block of CR 728C, suspicious circumstances.
2:10 a.m., 14000 block of Lago Creek Court, disturbance.
2:17 a.m., FM 2611/FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
2:27 a.m., 1000 block of CR 855A, burglary.
2:55 a.m., 3300 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
3:34 a.m., North Anderson Street/East Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
4:58 a.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, theft.
5:39 a.m., East FM 1462/CR 185, suspicious person.
6:01 a.m., CR 5/FM 1301, accident.
6:55 a.m., 1900 block of West Phillips Street, disturbance.
8:25 a.m., FM 523/Highway 288B, accident.
8:43 a.m., 20000 block of East Highway 6, burglary.
9:29 a.m., 500 block of CR 906, identity theft.
9:43 a.m., 10000 block of Slide Mountain Drive, suspicious person.
10:20 a.m., West Larkspur Drive, sexual assault.
10:31 a.m., 3300 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
11:07 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, disturbance.
11:28 a.m., 9700 block of FM 521, disturbance.
11:36 a.m., 5400 block of CR 174A, criminal mischief.
11:52 a.m., 23000 block of Zinfandel Drive, weapons possession.
12:02 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
12:35 p.m., 4600 block of FM 524, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:41 p.m., 12000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
12:42 p.m., 7100 block of CR 511, accident.
1:38 p.m., 600 block of Johnston Drive, burglary.
1:42 p.m., first block of CR 99, theft.
1:59 p.m., 8900 block of Crestmont Lane, suspicious person.
2:06 p.m., 4700 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
2:59 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, theft.
3:10 p.m., CR 520/FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
3:18 p.m., 800 block of CR 486, suspicious circumstances.
3:36 p.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
3:38 p.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
3:39 p.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
3:39 p.m., 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane, theft.
3:40 p.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, theft.
3:41 p.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, theft.
3:42 p.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, theft.
3:42 p.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, theft.
5:50 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
5:53 p.m., 1100 block of CR 312, fire.
6:58 p.m., 300 block of Primrose Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:17 p.m., 3200 block of CR 415A, assault.
7:19 p.m., Highway 288/FCR 57, reckless driver.
7:28 p.m., CR 344/CR 334, accident.
7:32 p.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:33 p.m., Oak Forest Drive/Oak Crest Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:16 p.m., 3900 block of Tankersley Circle, suspicious circumstances.
8:35 p.m., 4500 block of Apache Trail, suspicious circumstances.
8:37 p.m., North Highway 35/Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
8:59 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 288B, accident.
9:24 p.m., FM 521/Longhorn Trail, suspicious vehicle.
9:29 p.m., first block of Candlewood Street, fire.
9:29 p.m., 1500 block of CR 797, harassment.
10:14 p.m., Highway 35/Broken Arrow Trail, accident.
11:06 p.m., 18000 block of CR 143, suspicious vehicle.
11:07 p.m., 16000 block of Patterson Lane, disturbance.
CLUTE
FEB. 6
6:13 a.m., Highway 332 South/Main Street, accident.
11:10 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
12:36 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road/Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
6:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, theft.
7:13 p.m., Franklin Street/Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
FEB. 6
12:27 a.m., 1700 block of Skinner Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, suspicious circumstances.
6:58 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue Q, terroristic threats.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 6
2:48 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:14 a.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, suspicious activity.
1:51 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:53 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, criminal mischief.
2:19 p.m., 100 block of Dogwood Street, accident.
2:45 p.m., 100 block of Willenberg Road, forgery.
3:16 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
3:21 p.m., first block of Lake Road, accident.
5 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
7:42 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, burglary.
7:49 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
8:04 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
10:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:34 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 6
5:26 a.m., 400 block of Snow Drive, accident.
10:05 a.m., 600 block of East Brazos Avenue, disturbance.
7:04 p.m., 600 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious person.
9:27 p.m., 400 block of South 16th Street, suspicious activity.
11:54 p.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, theft.
