ANGLETON
FEB. 7
12:25 a.m., 1100 block of Nottingham Drive, suspicious person.
12:40 a.m., North Downing Street/Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
1:01 a.m., 900 block of East Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:06 a.m., Morningside Street/North Downing Street, suspicious person.
12:46 p.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, harassment.
12:55 p.m., 600 block of Hurst Plaza, suspicious circumstances.
2:03 p.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
2:09 p.m., 200 block of North Morgan Street, burglary.
2:36 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:02 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, fraud.
3:23 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
3:54 p.m., South Velasco Street/CR 220, reckless driver.
4:54 p.m., East Bronco Bend Drive/Pine View Street, accident.
6:34 p.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:39 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:42 p.m., 700 block of West Live Oak Street, disturbance.
11:25 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 7
1:30 a.m., 3100 block of CR 536A, suspicious circumstances.
2:12 a.m., 600 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:53 a.m., Ames Boulevard/Harper Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:04 a.m., 400 block of West FM 1462, disturbance.
4:05 a.m., 1600 block of CR 965, vehicle burglary.
6:06 a.m., 4900 block of Spring Terrace Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:07 a.m., 9900 block of Sterling Gate Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:25 a.m., 1100 block of CR 312, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 a.m., West Highway 332/CR 379A, accident.
6:36 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
6:55 a.m., 3100 block of Southfork Parkway, accident.
7:02 a.m., 2700 block of CR 950, vehicle burglary.
7:17 a.m., FM 521/FM 524, accident.
7:34 a.m., 9900 block of Bailey Road, accident.
7:39 a.m., 1700 block of CR 965, vehicle burglary.
8:02 a.m., 9800 block of Saber Power Lane, accident
8:18 a.m., 8000 block of Highway 35, accident.
9 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue B, weapons possession.
9:11 a.m., 1100 block of CR 312, suspicious circumstances.
9:55 a.m., 4800 block of Wendy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:57 a.m., 7300 block of CR 42, disturbance.
10:09 a.m., 11000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
10:49 a.m., 7300 block of CR 42, weapons possession.
10:56 a.m., 1000 block of Glenview Drive, weapons possession.
11 a.m., 500 block of North Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:17 a.m., 25000 block of CR 46, suspicious circumstances.
11:23 a.m., 300 block of West Plum Street, weapons possession.
11:46 a.m., 2900 block of Springdale Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:53 a.m., 2500 block of CR 159, accident.
12:27 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
1:16 p.m., 1200 block of Lone Pine Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:20 p.m., 100 block of East Second Street, accident.
1:24 p.m., 6300 block of Trans Lane, weapons possession.
2:42 p.m., 1300 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
3:14 p.m., 9900 block of FM 521, trespassing.
3:31 p.m., 2800 block of CR 204, threats.
3:32 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
4:44 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:44 p.m., CR 190/CR 146, fire.
5:52 p.m., FM 521/FM 524, accident.
6:25 p.m., 2500 block of CR 529, vehicle burglary.
6:28 p.m., 9900 block of Sterling Village Drive, identity theft.
6:32 p.m., CR 183/CR 185, suspicious person.
6:38 p.m., 5500 block of Rio San Juan Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:46 p.m., 2700 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
7:38 p.m., 200 block of CR 762, accident.
7:58 p.m., 2500 block of Split Mountain Drive, disturbance.
9:20 p.m., East FM 1462/Savannah Plantation Drive, disturbance.
9:22 p.m., CR 538/CR 538A, suspicious person.
11:36 p.m., 9900 block of Shimmering Lakes Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:45 p.m., 100 block of Brazos Drive, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
FEB. 7
7:23 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:17 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:27 a.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:41 a.m., Highway 332 Eastbound, reckless driver.
9:25 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
11:10 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
1:59 p.m., 1400 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:33 p.m., East Pecan/Shanks Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:03 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
FEB. 7
8:47 a.m., North Brazosport Boulevard, sexual assault.
1:19 p.m., 400 block of Sailfish Drive, fraud.
4:07 p.m., 200 block of West Second Street, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 7
2:48 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:17 a.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious activity.
8:10 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:21 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:25 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
1:53 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, accident.
2:06 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
2:10 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive/Medical Drive, accident.
2:14 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
2:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:33 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:31 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, missing person.
5:38 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
6:49 p.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, missing person.
8:02 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:16 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, accident.
9:02 p.m., 100 block of This Way, accident.
9:41 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 7
3:58 a.m., 100 block of South Mattson Street, suspicious activity.
6:20 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
6:48 a.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, criminal mischief.
10:26 a.m., 400 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious activity.
9:34 p.m., 100 block of 17th Street, prowler.
10:02 p.m., 400 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:17 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.