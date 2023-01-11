ANGLETON
JAN. 9
1:28 a.m., 500 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious person.
2:33 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
5:38 p.m., 700 block of Heritage Oaks Drive, fire.
6:43 p.m., 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
7:32 p.m., 300 block of Lorraine Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 9
12:02 a.m., 3100 block of CR 179, suspicious circumstances.
12:05 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
12:13 a.m., 3400 block of CR 566A, suspicious vehicle.
3:24 a.m., 16000 block of CR 127, assault.
3:34 a.m., 200 block of CR 690B, accident.
3:36 a.m., 17000 block of CR 495, suspicious circumstances.
3:40 a.m., 2400 block of CR 891, suspicious vehicle.
6:25 a.m., 3500 block of CR 89, disturbance.
7:11 a.m., 1700 block of Val Verde Court, hit and run.
8:24 a.m., CR 322/CR 321, criminal mischief.
9:05 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:11 a.m., 19000 block of CR 927C, criminal mischief.
9:27 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:38 a.m., 2100 block of CR 58, weapons possession.
9:45 a.m., 1500 block of CR 332, theft.
9:47 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
9:57 a.m., 3700 block of CR 651, suspicious circumstances.
10:06 a.m., CR 169/FM 2917, theft.
10:23 a.m., Ames Boulevard/Sterling Lakes Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:33 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, theft.
11:00 a.m., 3300 block of Ewing Drive, fraud.
11:20 a.m., 11000 block of Magnolia Parkway, burglary.
12:33 p.m.,8200 block of FM 524, suspicious circumstances.
12:40 p.m., 1600 block of CR 797, assault.
1:01 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
1:18 p.m., Applewood Crest Lane, sexual assault.
1:37 p.m., 100 block of Eleanor Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:26 p.m., 500 block of Galley Way, suspicious circumstances.
2:34 p.m., 5100 block of Savannah Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
2:36 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:37 p.m., 6200 block of CR 3, theft.
3:46 p.m., 3900 block of Clark Lane, disturbance.
4:12 p.m., 4000 block of Balboa Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:12 p.m., 12000 block of Britt Road, disturbance.
4:46 p.m., CR 796/CR 351, suspicious circumstances.
4:53 p.m., Ellis Drive/Central Avenue, accident.
4:53 p.m., CR 45/Highway 288B, accident.
5:02 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
5:24 p.m., 1700 block of Sterling Lakes West Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:44 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Deerfield Drive, accident.
6:13 p.m., 300 block of CR 416, burglary.
6:38 p.m., 26000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
6:40 p.m., Ellis Drive/Central Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
6:42 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
6:58 p.m., 6900 block of FM 1459, accident.
7:29 p.m., 5200 block of Green Heath Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:02 p.m., 5800 block of Windy Knoll Lane, accident.
8:02 p.m., Highway 288/CR 51, reckless driver.
9:03 p.m., CR 618/CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
9:13 p.m., Avenue I/Gaffney Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:18 p.m., 2500 block of Shelby Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:03 p.m., Veterans Drive/Fite Road, accident.
CLUTE
JAN. 9
10:15 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:12 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, accident.
1:51 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
2:23 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:25 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
4:36 p.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:37 p.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
5:41 p.m., 100 Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:50 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, burglary.
6:37 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, burglary.
8:17 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, narcotics.
9:15 p.m., 200 block of West Marion Street, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JAN. 9
10:05 a.m., 700 block of West Seventh Street, assault.
12:07 p.m., 400 block of South Gulf Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 9
6:07 a.m., 100 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious activity.
9:42 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
10:31 a.m., 100 block of Ironwood Street, suspicious activity.
11:34 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:18 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:10 p.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, disorderly conduct.
6:17 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:21 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
6:32 p.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, trespassing.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
7:17 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:10 p.m., 200 block of Daffodil Street, suspicious activity.
10:40 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, threats.
11:18 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
11:42 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 9
2:57 p.m., Highway 35/Business Highway 35, accident.
3:39 p.m., 400 block of South 17th Street, accident.
6:19 p.m., 600 block of South 17th Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:37 p.m., 700 block of North 11th Street, accident.
10:12 p.m., Highway 35/Bar X Ranch, reckless driver.
