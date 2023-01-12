ANGLETON
JAN. 10
1:28 a.m., first block of South Kaysie Street, vehicle burglary.
3:25 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:09 a.m., 700 block of Newman Street, disturbance.
10:03 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
4:11 p.m., 2800 block of North Downing Street, disturbance.
5:54 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
6:32 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
7:06 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, reckless driver.
8:01 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
8:34 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, missing person.
9:14 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
11:11 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 10
12:09 a.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
12:41 a.m., Pine Street/Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
4:30 a.m., 18000 block of Timothy Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:01 a.m., 4600 block of FM 1459, accident.
5:39 a.m., FM 521/CR 34, accident.
6:20 a.m., FM 523/North Velasco Street, accident.
7:11 a.m., CR 58/Del Bello Road, accident.
7:12 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
7:30 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
8:10 a.m., 9400 block of Broadway Street, theft.
8:12 a.m., 18000 block of Tree Top Drive, theft.
8:37 a.m., 3700 block of CR 651, suspicious circumstances.
8:44 a.m., Highway 6/CR 146, accident.
8:48 a.m., 1300 block of West Broad Street, weapons possession.
8:51 a.m., 5500 block of Rio Ramos Street, weapons possession.
9:05 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288, accident.
9:09 a.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
10:34 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, weapons possession.
10:42 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, weapons possession.
10:55 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, weapons possession.
10:57 a.m., 2400 block of Bear Creek Drive, disturbance.
11:13 a.m., Highway 332/CR 680, accident.
11:21 a.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, hit and run.
1:12 p.m., 17000 block of Highway 288, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:26 p.m., 4900 block of CR 937B, trespassing.
1:40 p.m., 17000 block of Wayne Lane, fire.
1:40 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
1:49 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, reckless driver.
2:05 p.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, theft.
2:14 p.m., 5300 block of CR 388D, fire.
3:18 p.m., 29000 block of Highway 6, theft.
3:28 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
3:32 p.m., 2400 block of CR 349, weapons possession.
3:46 p.m., 300 block of CR 488C, disturbance.
3:48 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
3:57 p.m., 17000 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
3:58 p.m., 3100 block of CR 4, suspicious circumstances.
4:03 p.m., FM 523/Galveston Creek suspicious person.
4:35 p.m., 3500 block of Benito Drive, disturbance.
4:43 p.m., Broadway Street/Smith Ranch Road, accident.
4:53 p.m., 1400 block of East Henderson Road, weapons possession.
5:05 p.m., CR 45/CR 48, suspicious person.
5:15 p.m., North Highway 35/Highway 35, accident.
5:26 p.m., CR 94/CR 59, accident.
5:47 p.m., 10000 block of Terra Street, suspicious person.
6:17 p.m., 9800 block of Garnet Grove Drive, disturbance.
6:34 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, suspicious circumstances.
7:25 p.m., 5900 block of CR 396, criminal mischief.
8:22 p.m., 4500 block of CR 424, theft.
8:58 p.m., Quarter Horse Trail/Mill Road, suspicious person.
9:12 p.m., 22000 block of Hopkins Lane, disturbance.
9:13 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:16 p.m., 1300 block of Wayne Street, missing person.
10:04 p.m., 300 block of CR 294, suspicious circumstances.
11:20 p.m., FM 521/Highway 35, accident.
CLUTE
JAN. 10
8:36 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
12:55 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
1:46 p.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 288B, accident.
6:09 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road/Main Street, reckless driver.
9:42 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
FREEPORT
JAN. 10
12:21 a.m., first block of South Gulf Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
4:12 p.m., 1600 block of West Fifth Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 10
7:01 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:31 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, forgery.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, threats.
11:31 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, threats.
11:49 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:17 p.m., 400 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:34 p.m., 100 block of Stanford Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:48 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
4:21 p.m., 200 block of Caldium Street, assault.
4:35 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
5:51 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street, accident.
5:59 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious person.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
10:41 p.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 10
8:59 a.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
12:31 p.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, suspicious person.
6:51 p.m., 200 block of Horseshoe Trail, fire.
