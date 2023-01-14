ANGLETON
JAN. 12
1:03 a.m., first block of Stadium Drive, missing person.
12:35 p.m., West Live Oak Street, sexual assault.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of East Peach Street, fraud.
2:52 p.m., first block of Stadium Drive, criminal mischief.
5:15 p.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
5:21 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
8:59 p.m., Highway 288/CR 290 Ramp, accident.
10:27 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
11:25 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
11:53 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Loop, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
JAN. 12
1:47 a.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire.
5:57 a.m., Highway 36/Weldon Road, accident.
9:04 a.m., 7700 block of CR 400, accident.
11:57 a.m., 100 block of Liberty Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 12
12:54 a.m., 7100 block of CR 168, disturbance.
1:08 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
2:14 a.m., 3600 block of CR 264J, suspicious circumstances.
2:30 a.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, accident.
3:18 a.m., 100 block of Belanger Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
3:28 a.m., 7000 block of Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
5:15 a.m., 6300 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, disturbance.
6:31 a.m., 2300 block of Ridgewood Manor Court, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 a.m., CR 691/Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
6:54 a.m., Highway 35/CR 281, suspicious vehicle.
8:42 a.m., 12000 block of Highway 35, theft.
9:03 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, weapons possession.
9:07 a.m., 10000 block of Cascade Creek Drive, weapons possession.
9:08 a.m., FM 523/FM 1495, accident.
9:49 a.m., 13000 block of Amanda Drive, theft.
10:07 a.m., 19000 block of Hastings Road, threats.
10:57 a.m., FM 2611/CR 659, accident.
11:04 a.m., 200 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:52 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
12:58 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
1:35 p.m., 1400 block of CR 687, theft.
1:47 p.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:24 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, assault.
3:39 p.m., 2700 block of Oakwood Trail, suspicious circumstances.
3:41 p.m., CR 48/Magnolia Parkway, hit and run.
4:10 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
4:12 p.m., 8500 block of CR 511, accident.
4:21 p.m., CR 94A/Broadway Street, accident.
4:43 p.m., CR 891/Levee Road, suspicious circumstances.
4:52 p.m., Savannah Parkway/CR 58, accident.
4:55 p.m., Clayton Lane/Southfork Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
5:16 p.m., 7100 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
6:26 p.m., 18000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
6:26 p.m., 1700 block of Dolores Street, assault.
7:10 p.m., 9300 block of CR 887A, suspicious circumstances.
7:24 p.m., 16000 block of Tankersley Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:53 p.m., 9700 block of Carver Drive, fire.
8:07 p.m., 2600 block of West Bainbridge Circle, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., Highway 35/Mockingbird Lane, accident.
10:38 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
10:45 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
JAN. 12
7:23 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:25 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:31 a.m., 600 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2:44 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
5:20 p.m., 200 block of Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
9:41 p.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, fire.
FREEPORT
JAN. 12
8:55 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, terroristic threats.
1:34 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 12
11:38 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
12:15 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
12:41 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
2:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:23 p.m., 100 block of South Parking Place, suspicious person.
3:40 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
4:04 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:36 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
9:22 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:47 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
9:57 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious activity.
11:14 p.m., 100 block of West Way, disorderly conduct.
