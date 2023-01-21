ANGLETON
JAN. 19
6:54 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, accident.
7:47 a.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, assault.
11:44 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
2:10 p.m., South Velasco Street/Cemetery Road, reckless driver.
2:39 p.m., 600 block of Manor Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:42 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
5:07 p.m., North Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
5:27 p.m., 100 block of East Phillips Road, assault.
5:43 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
7:58 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:29 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA
JAN. 19
1:59 a.m., 400 block of West Elm Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:38 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 19
5:59 a.m., FM 521/China Grove Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:33 a.m., Karsten Boulevard/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
7:44 a.m., 9500 block of Turner Drive, theft.
8:02 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, accident.
8:53 a.m., 2500 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
9:49 a.m., 100 block of CR 870B, weapons possession.
10:26 a.m., 1100 block of CR 312, disturbance.
11:01 a.m., 200 block of CR 454, disturbance.
11:06 a.m., 2600 block of Redbud Trail Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:42 a.m., 9100 block of CR 887B, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:04 p.m., 2400 block of Avalon Trace Lane, fire.
12:44 p.m., 17000 block of Wayne Lane, suspicious person.
1:03 p.m. 100 block of Loganberry Street, weapons possession.
1:22 p.m., 4400 block of Thetford Manor Trail, suspicious circumstances.
1:29 p.m., 10000 block of Cory Street, disturbance.
1:33 p.m., 17000 block of Wayne Lane, fraud.
1:50 p.m., 1000 block of West Seventh Street, weapons possession
2:29 p.m., 17000 block of McLean Road, weapons possession.
2:50 p.m., 200 block of Peach Street, fraud.
2:53 p.m., 200 block of CR 504A, burglary.
3:07 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
3:43 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
4:36 p.m., 5300 block of CR 334, suspicious vehicle.
5:20 p.m., 2300 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
5:27 p.m., 17000 block of CR 945, suspicious circumstances.
5:27 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:37 p.m., Highway 35/North Highway 35, accident.
5:38 p.m., Highway 6/CR 99, reckless driver.
5:46 p.m., 2100 block of First Street, disturbance.
5:54 p.m., West FM 1462/CR 526, accident.
6:02 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, disturbance.
6:31 p.m., 3500 block of Ellies Gate Lane, disturbance.
6:39 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
7:03 p.m., Highway 35/CR 46, reckless driver.
7:27 p.m., 3800 block of Saddle Horn Court, theft.
7:34 p.m., CR 171, indecency with a child.
7:39 p.m., 10000 block of Birch Peak Drive, disturbance.
8:13 p.m., 100 block of CR 698, threats.
8:55 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, disturbance.
8:58 p.m., 100 block of CR 698, threats.
9:16 p.m., CR 168/CR 169, suspicious vehicle.
9:16 p.m., 14000 block of Susie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:30 p.m., 10000 block of Birch Peak Drive, disturbance.
10:33 p.m., Pursley Road/Davenport Parkway, accident.
10:52 p.m., 3900 block of Balmoral Lane, disturbance.
11:23 p.m., 5200 block of CR 172, shots fired.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 19
7:21 a.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, criminal mischief.
11:46 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
1:37 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
2:07 p.m., 200 block of Rosemary Lane/Crocus Street, reckless driver.
2:45 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, suspicious person.
5:16 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:50 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:12 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, fire.
6:14 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:30 p.m., 200 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
6:50 p.m., 1500 block of FM 2004/Camelia Court, accident.
7:11 p.m., 300 block of FM 2004/North Yaupon Street, accident.
7:45 p.m., first block of Nasturtium Court, disorderly conduct.
8:20 p.m., 100 block of Indian Hawthorn, reckless driver.
8:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, disorderly conduct.
8:22 p.m., first block of South Calla Lily Court, assault.
8:26 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 19
8:04 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, accident.
10:37 a.m., 700 West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
2:55 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
6:12 p.m., CR 16, fire.
7:49 p.m., 7700 block of FM 524, fire.
7:52 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, reckless driver.
11:27 p.m., 200 block of 11 1/2 Street, suspicious person.
