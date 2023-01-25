ANGLETON
JAN. 23
2:30 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
6:45 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
9:11 a.m., first block of Stadium Drive, theft.
9:14 a.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
10:02 a.m., Cannan Drive/North Valderas Street, accident.
12:01 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
12:30 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, theft.
12:42 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
1:36 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, accident.
2:38 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, fraud.
2:44 p.m., 200 block of West Bronco Bend Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:57 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
4:46 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
4:47 p.m., 600 block of Noreda Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:53 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:09 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
7:56 p.m., 700 block of South Erskine street, suspicious person.
8:43 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 p.m., 700 block of Lorraine Street, burglary.
10:31 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:03 p.m., FM 521/CR 56, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 23
1:06 a.m., 5700 block of Windy Knoll Lane, suspicious vehicle.
1:06 a.m., 4000 block of Watson Drive, disturbance.
2:22 a.m., 600 block of FM 522, fire.
5:24 a.m., East Wildwinn Drive/Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:25 a.m., 100 block of CR 639, disturbance.
6:54 a.m., Iowa School Road/Iowa Colony Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
8:13 a.m., 200 block of North Main Street, trespassing.
8:33 a.m., 200 block of Oak Shores Drive, weapons possession.
8:51 a.m., 2400 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
9:02 a.m., Stephen F Austin Road/Highway 36, suspicious person.
9:06 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
9:19 a.m., 17000 block of McLean Road, weapons possession.
9:30 a.m., CR 675, sexual assault.
9:49 a.m., 10000 block of Cory Street, disturbance.
9:52 a.m., 400 block of East Coombs Street, weapons possession.
10:23 a.m., 6400 block of Hunters Bend, disturbance.
10:52 a.m., 4000 block of CR 348, theft.
11:18 a.m., CR 45, sexual assault.
11:24 a.m., 3700 block of Tidalwood Drive, theft.
11:37 a.m., 5000 block of McKnight Road, identity theft.
12:46 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 944, suspicious person.
12:47 p.m., 11000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
12:57 p.m., 400 block of CR 477, suspicious circumstances.
1:38 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, disturbance.
1:38 p.m., Highway 35/CR 192, accident.
2:16 p.m., 26000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2:48 p.m., 17000 block of CR 879B, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:50 p.m., first block of Lazy Swing Court, weapons possession.
3 p.m., Highway 288/FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
3:11 p.m., 2000 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
3:15 p.m., 2200 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
3:21 p.m., 300 block of Colt Trail, trespassing.
3:35 p.m., 9800 block of East FM 1462, accident.
3:45 p.m., 1700 block of Avenue B, disturbance.
4:36 p.m., 7300 block of CR 171, suspicious vehicle.
5:23 p.m., 100 block of Lecompte Lane, criminal mischief.
5:47 p.m., East Second Street/North Ross Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:49 p.m., 3700 block of CR 145, suspicious person.
6:21 p.m., CR 152/CR 145, suspicious vehicle.
6:22 p.m., 1300 block of Airline South Street, suspicious person.
6:52 p.m., 200 block of North Fig Street, reckless driver.
7:06 p.m., 300 block of CR 728C, disturbance.
7:07 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, accident.
7:17 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:54 p.m., Iowa Colony Boulevard/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
7:56 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 36, theft.
8:08 p.m., 2100 block of CR 235, shots fired.
9:08 p.m., 4600 block of Victoria Avenue, disturbance.
9:15 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94.
9:16 p.m., 18000 block of Pin Oak Street, assault.
9:44 p.m., 200 block of CR 717, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., 2400 block of Foxglove Drive, disturbance.
10:24 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:28 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, harassment.
11:02 p.m., 600 block of Seashell Drive, trespassing.
CLUTE
JAN. 23
1:26 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
6:45 p.m., Lazy Lane/Marion, suspicious circumstances.
10:24 p.m., 700 block of St. Anne Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:39 p.m., 100 block of Canvas Back Drive, assault.
FREEPORT
JAN. 23
8:29 a.m., 1700 block of North Avenue G, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:18 p.m., 200 block of Mystery Harbor Lane, burglary.
5:39 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 23
1:54 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:23 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
7:45 a.m., 100 block of FM 2004, theft.
8:51 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
10:45 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive/North Dixie Drive, accident.
11:24 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:51 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:56 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:18 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, forgery.
2:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:51 p.m., first block of Bayou Road, forgery.
3:14 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, accident.
3:22 p.m., 500 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
3:59 p.m., 900 block of FM 2004, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:13 p.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, forgery.
4:15 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:46 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:41 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
8 p.m., 1100 block of FM 2004/Highway 332, accident.
8:03 p.m., first block of Red Oak Court, suspicious activity.
8:21 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
9:09 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:32 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:52 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:11 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:35 p.m., first block of Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 23
6 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
12:37 p.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
1:18 p.m., South 17th Street/Roughneck Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:43 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
9:08 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street, disturbance.
11:53 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
