ANGLETON
JAN. 24
2:15 a.m., 100 block of Houston Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:45 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, theft.
1:17 p.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, fraud.
1:54 p.m., 500 block of East Myrtle Street, burglary.
2:30 p.m., 39000 block of North Highway 288, accident.
3:18 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:27 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, accident.
4:28 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, missing person.
9:21 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:13 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:28 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 24
12:40 a.m., 25000 block of CR 46, theft.
12:51 a.m., CR 568/CR 859, suspicious person.
1:48 a.m., 6900 block of CR 290, fire.
2:57 a.m., 400 block of CR 949F, fire.
3:09 a.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:16 a.m., 9900 block of Highway 35, accident.
5:50 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, suspicious person.
7:12 a.m., 5900 block of CR 931, burglary.
7:29 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
7:38 a.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, accident.
7:47 a.m., 4000 block of Big Island Drive, weapons possession.
8:01 a.m., 700 block of Highway 35, accident.
8:51 a.m., FM 521/CR 52, suspicious person.
9:10 a.m., 3600 block of CR 541, fraud.
9:26 a.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, disturbance.
9:28 a.m., 5400 block of CR 174A, suspicious vehicle.
9:30 a.m., 3600 block of Pasteur Lane, weapons possession.
10:12 a.m., 4300 block of CR 347, burglary.
10:39 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
11:33 a.m., 300 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:44 a.m., 4000 block of Big Island Drive, weapons possession.
11:52 a.m., 19000 block of FM 523, accident.
11:56 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, accident.
12:26 p.m., 5600 block of North Belt Drive, fraud.
1:03 p.m., 300 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:12 p.m., 7400 block of CR 171, fraud.
2:26 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
2:28 p.m., 39000 block of Highway 288, accident.
2:51 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 48, reckless driver.
2:51 p.m., 4000 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
2:53 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Willow Drive, accident.
3:04 p.m., 7400 block of Highway 36, theft.
3:12 p.m., South Columbia Drive/South 16th Street, accident.
3:22 p.m., 3100 block of Mustang Road, accident.
3:48 p.m., 1900 block of West Phillips Street, disturbance.
3:56 p.m., 1300 block of Blue Water Highway, fire.
4:03 p.m., FM 522/Highway 36, accident.
4:08 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, weapons possession.
4:21 p.m., 4400 block of CR 138D, weapons possession.
4:33 p.m., 9900 block of Onyx Trail Drive, disturbance.
4:34 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, accident.
4:37 p.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, accident.
5:12 p.m., 1600 block of Darwin Cedar Drive, fraud.
5:29 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, accident.
5:41 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
6:01 p.m., Highway 6/Louisiana Road, accident.
6:27 p.m., Mustang Road/CR 160 suspicious vehicle.
6:37 p.m., 9400 block of Olive Stone Drive, fraud.
7:18 p.m., 1300 block of Airline Plaza, trespassing.
7:27 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
7:42 p.m., 16000 block of Lake Ridge Circle, suspicious person.
8:18 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, accident.
8:44 p.m., 16000 block of CR 568, disturbance.
8:52 p.m., 10000 block of Crescent Peak Court, disturbance.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of Susie Court, suspicious circumstances.
10:10 p.m., 10000 block of Lodge Pole Pine Drive, theft.
10:31 p.m., 5000 block of CR 469, disturbance.
10:31 p.m., 12000 block of Sunbrook Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:32 p.m., 14000 block of Windy Knoll Court, suspicious vehicle.
11:19 p.m., Levee Road/FM 523, accident.
11:35 p.m., 5300 block of CR 868D, disturbance.
CLUTE
JAN. 24
9:47 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, missing person.
1:20 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
1:22 p.m. 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:50 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, missing person.
6:49 p.m., Main Street/Shanks Road, accident.
7:33 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
8:34 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, criminal trespassing.
10:01 p.m., Kyle Road/CR 288, accident.
FREEPORT
JAN. 24
10:46 a.m., Skinner Street, sexual assault.
1:52 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, forgery.
4:59 p.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 24
10:04 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
11:13 a.m., 100 block of Ironwood Street, theft.
12:12 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, threats.
12:40 p.m., 200 block of Stanford Road, missing person.
12:59 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
2:54 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road/Willow Drive, accident.
3:17 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:31 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
7:07 p.m., 100 block of Creekside Lane, suspicious activity.
8:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:48 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:55 p.m., 300 block of Old Angleton Road, accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 24
10:33 a.m., 300 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
10:51 a.m., 200 block of Cattle Drive Trail, fire.
12:04 p.m., 400 block of Columbia Drive, disturbance.
3:12 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
5:28 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
