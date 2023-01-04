ANGLETON
DEC. 30
12:07 a.m., 23000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
12:17 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:19 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
7:21 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, suspicious person.
7:21 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
8:21 p.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:26 p.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, disturbance.
10:02 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, assault.
DEC. 31
7:48 a.m., 100 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious person.
1:39 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
2:57 p.m., 500 block of Earls Court, disturbance.
6:24 p.m., South Velasco Street/East Phillips Road, accident.
6:54 p.m., Jimmy Phillips Boulevard/Britt Bailey Boulevard, accident.
7:12 p.m., 600 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:28 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
8:25 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
8:55 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:52 p.m., 100 block of Dallas Drive, shots fired.
11:38 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, disturbance.
11:50 p.m., CR 48/CR 618, accident.
BRAZORIA
DEC. 29
9:40 a.m., 100 block of third Street, suspicious circumstances.
DEC. 30
7:59 a.m., 400 block of Red Oak Street, vehicle burglary.
8:22 a.m., 200 block of West Austin Street, vehicle burglary.
2:51 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
2:53 p.m., 200 block of Red Oak Circle, vehicle burglary.
4:28 p.m., 300 block of Red Oak Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:53 p.m., 1600 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
DEC. 31
9:33 a.m., 6000 block of Lazy Lane, fire.
11:47 a.m., 300 block of Red Oak Street, vehicle burglary.
2:44 p.m., 4500 block of CR 347, fire.
3:45 p.m., 300 block of Walnut Street, vehicle burglary.
4:16 p.m., 2700 block of CR 510, fire.
8:31 p.m., 200 block of East San Bernard Street, disturbance.
8:45 p.m., 4500 block of CR 347, fire.
11:52 p.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
JAN. 1
8:01 a.m., 100 block of Lazy Lane, disturbance.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, fire.
9:39 a.m., 900 block of Mulberry Lane, disturbance.
7:13 p.m., 400 block of East Texas Street, fire.
9:43 p.m., 900 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 30
12:39 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driver.
2:37 a.m., 42000 block of Highway 288, accident.
6:42 a.m., 100 block of CR 52, suspicious vehicle.
7:58 a.m., 300 block of CR 5 2, accident.
8:33 a.m., 3300 block of St Anne Street, weapons possession.
8:36 a.m., 200 block of South Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
8:51 a.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, weapons possession.
8:53 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:10 a.m., 24000 block of FM 521, theft.
9:17 a.m., 4300 block of CR 257, suspicious vehicle.
9:45 a.m., 400 block of CR 949F, theft.
10:14 a.m., 12000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
11:32 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, weapons possession.
11:51 a.m., 23000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
12:22 p.m., 22000 block of Highway 288B, fire.
12:51 p.m., 5100 block of Lockhart Drive, weapons possession.
1:09 p.m., 25000 block of CR 46, accident.
1:33 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
1:38 p.m., 3600 block of CR 45, assault.
1:43 p.m., 7200 block of Stephen F Austin Road, theft.
2:20 p.m., Pomona Parkway/Kirby Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:40 p.m., Highway 6/CR 146, suspicious circumstances.
2:55 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
3:02 p.m., 20000 block of Morris Avenue, accident.
3:04 p.m., 8600 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
3:22 p.m., 10000 block of Cascade Creek Drive, weapons possession.
3:26 p.m., 300 block of CR 223, suspicious person.
3:47 p.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, accident.
3:49 p.m., 4600 block of Dove Lane, disturbance.
4:07 p.m., 4100 block of Highway 35, harassment.
4:23 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, disturbance.
5:06 p.m., 5100 block of CR 417A, theft.
5:15 p.m., 6300 block of Brookside Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:22 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
6:57 p.m., Ponderosa Pine Drive/Stone Peak Drive, criminal mischief.
7:20 p.m., 1800 block of Grass Valley, criminal mischief.
7:24 p.m., 2900 block of CR 290, suspicious person.
7:47 p.m., 5500 block of Autumn Ash lane, burglary.
7:54 p.m., 5300 block of West Belt Drive, shots fired.
8:02 p.m., FM 1462/Rowan Burton Drive, suspicious person.
8:10 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, criminal mischief.
8:33 p.m., 4200 block of CR 89, disturbance.
8:35 p.m., 2000 block of Ezell Drive, disturbance.
8:36 p.m., 4200 block of Savannah Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
8:43 p.m., 2200 block of CR 537A, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., CR 351/Washington Avenue, theft.
9:33 p.m., 6400 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
9:43 p.m., 11000 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
11:51 p.m., 200 block of CR 840, suspicious circumstances.
DEC. 31
12:23 a.m., 18000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
1:14 a.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
1:33 a.m., 600 block of CR 296, disturbance.
2:19 a.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, accident.
2:55 a.m., 26000 block of FM 521, accident.
3:08 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
3:11 a.m., 4600 block of Pomona Parkway, accident.
5 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
5:55 a.m., 100 block of Carlton Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
6:54 a.m., 2100 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, hit and run.
7:36 a.m., 6300 block of CR 659, disturbance.
8:10 a.m., CR 89/Bailey Road, road rage.
8:10 a.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, accident.
8:12 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, suspicious person.
8:24 a.m., 700 block of CR 257P, criminal mischief.
9:17 a.m., 3400 block of Hansford Place, missing person.
9:33 a.m., 6000 block of Lazy Lane, fire.
10:07 a.m., 3200 block of Summerwind Court, fraud.
11:04 a.m., Southfork, suspicious circumstances.
11:24 a.m., CR 281/Highway 35, suspicious person.
12:20 p.m., 2800 block of Maple Oak Lane, disturbance.
12:37 p.m., Donley Drive/Central Avenue, accident.
1:04 p.m., 10000 block of Napier Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:16 p.m., 2700 block of Southwyck Parkway, suspicious person.
1:36 p.m., 13000 block of CR 257, assault.
2:19 p.m., 9400 block of Emerald Green Drive, criminal mischief.
2:30 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:35 p.m., 9900 block of Clear Diamond Drive, criminal mischief.
5:53 p.m., 2800 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstances.
6:02 p.m., 4000 block of Cedar Rapids Parkway, accident.
6:30 p.m., 7200 block of Highway 36, accident.
6:35 p.m., 2000 block of CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
6:36 p.m., 10000 block of Napier Drive, shots fired.
6:45 p.m., CR 30/Colony Lane, accident.
7:01 p.m., 100 block of CR 547B, fire.
7:02 p.m., 200 block of Rabbit Trail, shots fired.
7:05 p.m., 21000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
7:09 p.m., Walnut Grove Lane/Cranberry Bog Road, suspicious person.
7:09 p.m., 2100 block of Hudspeth Drive, shots fired.
7:47 p.m., 8700 block of Los Robles Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
7:50 p.m., 5700 block of Highway 35, reckless driver.
7:56 p.m., CR 851/CR 347, shots fired.
8:26 p.m., 100 block of Singleton Street, disturbance.
8:51 p.m., 2200 block of Main Street, threats.
9:39 p.m., 4700 block of North Quail Run Drive, disturbance.
9:40 p.m., CR 59/CR 967, shots fired.
9:42 p.m., 4100 block of CR 172, fire.
9:58 p.m., 8700 block of CR 887, shots fired.
10:07 p.m., 900 block of Airline South Street, shots fired.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of Olive Street, burglary.
10:56 p.m., 7800 block of CR 172, disturbance.
11 p.m., 200 block of Fawn Trail, suspicious circumstances.
11:09 p.m., 300 block of Edgewater Drive, accident.
11:09 p.m., 4000 block of CR 36, shots fired.
11:23 p.m., Statesman Drive/North Quail Run Drive, shots fired.
11:48 p.m., 200 block of CR 52, shots fired.
JAN. 1
12:07 a.m., 400 block of CR 912A, shots fired.
12:08 a.m., 900 block of Airline South Street, shots fired.
12:11 a.m., 100 block of CR 870C, shots fired.
12:22 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, shots fired.
12:33 a.m., 5100block of Warpath Drive, disturbance.
12:37 a.m., 400 block of Shady Oaks Harbor Road, disturbance.
12:41 a.m., Sterling Lakes West Drive/Ames Boulevard, shots fired.
12:43 a.m., Cotton Street/Smith Street, shots fired.
12:46 a.m., 1600 block of Flintlock Court, disturbance.
12:59 a.m., East FM 1462/Sonia Lane, accident.
1:10 a.m., 3300 block of Chocolate Bayou Road, disturbance.
1:16 a.m., 1000 block of Earley Street, disturbance.
1:19 a.m., 3400 block of CR 58, accident.
1:21 a.m., 6000 block of Cypress Street, trespassing.
1:28 a.m., 3500 block of Englewood Drive, disturbance.
2:13 a.m., 8400 block of CR 128, disturbance.
2:25 a.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
2:28 a.m., 1400 block of Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
2:32 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
2:40 a.m., 7800 block of CR 927, shots fired.
2:41 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, reckless driver.
2:47 a.m., 3500 block of CR 949, disturbance.
3:10 a.m., Blanchard Loop/CR 210, shots fired.
3:11 a.m., 34000 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:07 a.m., 1400 block of Woodward Street, disturbance.
4:21 a.m., 300 block of North Martin Luther King Street, fire.
4:22 a.m., 9400 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, shots fired.
4:43 a.m., 3700 block of Skylark Way, suspicious vehicle.
5:58 a.m., 5500 block of North Belt Drive, disturbance.
6:17 a.m., 5100 block of CR 160, fire.
6:33 a.m., 10000 block of Kern Canyon Drive, fraud.
6:58 a.m., 14000 block of Patricia Lane, fire.
7:49 a.m., 5200 block of CR 348, disturbance.
7:59 a.m., 100 block of Lazy Lane, disturbance.
8:26 a.m., CR 511/CR 172, accident.
10:21 a.m., 1900 block of Acklen Run Drive, criminal mischief.
11:23 a.m., 5300 block of West Belt Drive, shots fired.
11:42 a.m., 4200 block of CR 145, disturbance.
11:49 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, disturbance.
12:10 p.m., 7400 block of CR 171, theft.
12:38 p.m., Highway 35/Hastings Cannon Road, accident.
12:42 p.m., 4200 block of CR 145, disturbance.
12:47 p.m., Sterling Gate Drive/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
1:22 p.m., 4800 block of Powers Lane, theft.
1:25 p.m., Highway 35/CR 25, accident.
1:44 p.m., 400 block of Port Street, missing person.
2:03 p.m., 600 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:46 p.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, accident.
3:04 p.m., 10000 block of Crystal View Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:19 p.m., 29000 block of FM 1301, disturbance.
4 p.m., 10000 block of Sophie Mary Street, theft.
5:16 p.m., 100 block of Shaughnsey Lane, shots fired.
5:26 p.m., 1100 block of CR 943, fire.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of CR 870G, disturbance.
6:05 p.m., 2500 block of CR 244, disturbance.
6:10 p.m., first block of Thornwood Court, disturbance.
6:44 p.m., 3600 block of Rivers Road, disturbance.
6:55 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, accident.
7:17 p.m., Highway 35/Pecan Estates Road, suspicious person.
7:37 p.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
8:12 p.m., FM 2004/FM 523, fire.
8:16 p.m., 14000 block of CR 944, missing person.
8:19 p.m., 5100 block of Savannah Parkway, shots fired.
9 p.m., 8500 block of CR 318, disturbance.
9:15 p.m., 8800 block of Avenue H, suspicious vehicle.
9:20 p.m., 600 block of Kelly Lane, shots fired.
10:20 p.m., Avenue B/South Fig Street, disturbance.
10:20 p.m., 9400 block of Amethyst Glen Drive, disturbance.
CLUTE
DEC. 30
6:33 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
9:04 a.m., 200 block of West Marion Street, disturbance.
1:56 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, criminal trespassing.
4:44 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
7:32 p.m., 100 block of South Highway 288B, disturbance.
9:46 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:03 p.m., Riley Road/River Drive, suspicious circumstances.
DEC. 31
2:30 a.m., 900 block of Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
4:42 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
5:12 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
5:20 a.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, fire.
7:43 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
4:28 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
4:34 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, fire.
4:36 p.m., Hackberry Street, assault.
4:59 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
8:43 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:18 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:29 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, accident.
JAN. 1
12:48 a.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, burglary.
2:33 a.m., Mobile Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:10 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, robbery.
11:43 a.m., 1200 block of Moffett Street, criminal mischief.
12:08 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
5:12 p.m., 100 block of West Pecan Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:37 p.m., first block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
7:03 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
DEC. 30
3:55 a.m., North Velasco Boulevard/South Avenue D, accident.
9:20 a.m., 1800 block of West 11th Street, criminal mischief.
9:40 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, reckless driver.
12:58 p.m., 100 block of Ash Street, disturbance.
5:33 p.m., 1700 block of Skinner Street, criminal mischief.
6:25 p.m., 800 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
DEC. 31
5:03 a.m., 1600 block of North Avenue Q, assault.
10:28 a.m., 1800 block of West Second Street, suspicious person.
12:23 p.m., 1800 block of West 11th Street, criminal mischief.
1:15 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, hit and run.
1:45 p.m., Slaughter Road, sexual assault.
7:50 p.m., 500 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of West Fourth Street, burglary.
JAN. 1
12:13 a.m., 900 block of West Sixth Street, shots fired.
4:27 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
DEC. 30
10:37 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, accident.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
1:39 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
4:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
4:57 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
6:54 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:27 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
7:37 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
8:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:13 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:53 p.m., first block of Tangerine Court, assault.
9:51 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
11:50 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, accident.
DEC. 31
12:12 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:32 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, suspicious activity.
12:46 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
2:45 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:27 a.m., FM 2004/CR 523, suspicious activity.
11:58 a.m., 100 block of Strawberry Drive, suspicious activity.
12:03 p.m., 100 block of Poinciana Street, trespassing.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:43 p.m., 200 block of Corkwood Street, disorderly conduct.
7:29 p.m., 300 block of Lotus Street, disorderly conduct.
7:38 p.m., 300 block of Hickory Street, disorderly conduct.
7:40 p.m., 100 block of Hyacinth Street/Willow Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:40 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Bend Lane, disorderly conduct.
7:54 p.m., 300 block of Forest Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:03 p.m., 100 block of Plum Circle, disorderly conduct.
9:01 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
9:15 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:18 p.m., 100 block of Strawberry Drive, theft.
9:20 p.m., 100 block of Hyacinth Street, disorderly conduct.
9:20 p.m., 100 block of Clover Street, disorderly conduct.
10:17 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
10:45 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
11:03 a.m., 200 block of Elm Street, disorderly conduct.
11:17 p.m., 100 block of Scarlet Oak Street, disorderly conduct.
11:24 p.m., 300 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
11:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:43 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, accident.
JAN. 1
12:04 a.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, disorderly conduct.
12:08 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:14 a.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
12:25 a.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, disorderly conduct.
12:53 a.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:33 a.m., 500 block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
1:35 a.m., 100 block of FM 2004, accident.
1:44 a.m., first block of Chicory Court, disorderly conduct.
1:44 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:54 a.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive/Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:56 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
2:02 a.m., first block of East Plantation Drive/Cypress Street, suspicious activity
2:56 a.m., 600 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
4:24 a.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, suspicious activity.
6:29 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:05 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, fire.
10:37 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, driving while intoxicated.
11:04 a.m., 100 block of FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
1:23 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:02 p.m., first block of Chicory Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:16 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
5:32 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious activity.
6:13 p.m., Old Angleton Road/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:23 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:05 p.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
8:15 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:14 p.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
DEC. 30
10:42 a.m., 100 block of Stucker Lane, disturbance.
1:50 p.m., 200 block of 11 1/2 Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:29 p.m., Highway 35/Highway 36, accident.
3:47 p.m., CR 25/Freeman Boulevard, accident.
5:57 p.m., 800 block of 17th Street, disturbance.
10:17 p.m., Quarter Horse Trail/Winchester Court, fire.
DEC. 31
4:25 a.m., 300 block of 16th street, disturbance.
11:17 a.m., 200 block of North Columbia, suspicious person.
3:24 p.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, disturbance.
8:35 p.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
