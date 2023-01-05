ANGLETON
JAN. 3
12:44 a.m., 400 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:48 a.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:24 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
4:47 a.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:53 a.m., 2200 block of North Downing Street, reckless driver.
9:16 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:40 a.m., 1200 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:48 a.m., 900 block of Chevy Chase Street, identity theft.
11:04 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
11:40 a.m., 2200 block of Shanks Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:03 p.m., 500 block of West Orange Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:31 p.m., West Locust Street/North Velasco Street, accident.
12:39 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, theft.
12:48 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:38 p.m., East Cedar Street/East Mulberry Street, accident.
2:52 p.m., 300 block of Munson Court, suspicious circumstances.
3:42 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
4 p.m., West Mulberry Street/South Highway 288, accident.
4:15 p.m., 200 block of Shannon Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:19 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, criminal mischief.
7 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, harassment.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, theft.
9:12 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
9:12 p.m., 100 block of East Phillips Road, trespassing.
9:39 p.m., 100 block of East Phillips Road, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
JAN. 2
11:27a.m., 1300 block of North Brooks Street, theft.
4:07 p.m., 5000 block of CR 348, fire.
JAN. 3
1:40 a.m., 1000 block of South Market Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:29 a.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, criminal mischief.
4:15 p.m., 400 block of East Texas Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:40 p.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, vehicle burglary.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Tanner Street, criminal trespassing
5:51 p.m., 100 block of San Bernard Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 2
12:08 a.m., 5200 block of CR 348, disturbance.
12:32 a.m., 3000 block of CR 529, theft.
12:39 a.m., 2300 block of Donley Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:30 a.m., 7100 block of Beechwood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:58 a.m., 100 block of Francis Cove, disturbance.
6:43 a.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
9:34 a.m., 6100 block of Brian Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:45 a.m., 7600 block of CR 121, theft.
10:01 a.m., Highway 288/FCR 56, accident.
11:06 a.m., 800 block of Chenango Ranch Drive, theft.
11:21 a.m., CR 220/Highway 288B, accident.
11:24 a.m., 3000 block of Wolfberry Drive, missing person.
11:32 a.m., 2200 block of CR 152, disturbance.
12:07 p.m., 1100 block of CR 481, shots fired.
12:08 p.m., Avenue G/10th Street, fire.
12:16 p.m., 17000 block of CR 127, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:24 p.m., 100 block of White Oak, disturbance.
12:42 p.m., 100 block of Edgewater Drive, disturbance.
1:11 p.m., Hastings Field Road/South Hastings Field Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:07 p.m., Chuckwagon Trail/Chuckwagon Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:28 p.m., 1100 block of CR 312, trespassing.
3:08 p.m., FM 523/CR 48, accident.
3:11 p.m., FM 518/Smith Ranch Road, accident.
3:18 p.m., 2200 block of Elm Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:06 p.m., 1900 block of CR 936, theft.
4:31 p.m., 5000 block of CR 348, trespassing.
4:49 p.m., Old Airline Road/Highway 288, accident.
5:23 p.m., 2700 block of Cherry Tree Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:01 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, accident.
6:09 p.m., 300 block of CR 698A, disturbance.
7:50 p.m., 1900 block of CR 130, theft.
7:55 p.m., 10000 block of Galileo Lane, disturbance.
9:06 p.m., 1500 block of CR 99, disturbance.
10:36 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
10:59 p.m., 6900 block of Griffin Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:15 p.m., 600 block of North Gordon Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:16 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:23 p.m., 1600 block of CR 797, disturbance.
11:23 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Exploration Trail, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 p.m., CR 595/FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
11:47 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:57 p.m., 13000 block of Georgia Hollow Court, suspicious circumstances.
JAN. 3
12:26 a.m., 700 block of CR 525, suspicious circumstances.
12:38 a.m., South Velasco Street/Coale Road, accident.
2:10 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:09 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:26 a.m., 1700 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, accident.
8:03 a.m., 100 block of CR 14, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:33 a.m., 3500 block of CR 81, vehicle burglary.
9:02 a.m., 300 block of Britt Bailey Boulevard, burglary.
9:14 a.m., CR 193/CR 192, suspicious person.
9:42 a.m., 300 block of CR 698A, disturbance.
9:47 a.m., 4000 block of Elmwood Drive, weapons possession.
10:01 a.m., 200 block of South Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
10:15 a.m., 2900 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
10:36 a.m., 600 block of CR 728B, disturbance.
11:10 a.m., 2800 block of CR 60, accident.
11:24 a.m., 17000 block of Highway 288, accident.
12:39 p.m., 17000 block of Wellborn Road, weapons possession.
12:46 p.m., CR 190/Marydean Street, reckless driver.
1:23 p.m., 28000 block of Trade Wind Court, identity theft.
1:34 p.m., 200 block of CR 296, disturbance.
1:46 p.m., CR 511/CR 121, reckless driver.
2:01 p.m., 400 block of Wellshire Drive, disturbance.
3:12 p.m., Airline Bend, sexual assault.
3:29 p.m., first block of CR 335, disturbance.
4:04 p.m., 2800 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
4:05 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, fire.
4:07 p.m., 400 block of CR 142, threats.
4:29 p.m., 4600 block of FM 2004, threats.
5:15 p.m., CR 179/CR 283, assault.
5:19 p.m., 3900 block of Bellini Road, trespassing.
5:35 p.m., 1600 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
5:55 p.m., 3500 block of Bypass Highway 35, accident.
6:10 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, disturbance.
6:22 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
6:51 p.m., 13000 block of Jasmine Creek lane, criminal mischief.
7:05 p.m., FM 2234/Kirby Drive, accident.
7:05 p.m., 4000 block of Balboa Drive, accident.
7:17 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
7:25 p.m., 3400 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
7:40 p.m., 200 block of Dolphin Lane, accident.
7:51 p.m., 500 block of East First Street, disturbance.
7:59 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
8:13 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, trespassing.
8:22 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, threats.
8:40 p.m., 500 block of East First Street, disturbance.
9:27 p.m., 4000 block of Watson Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:29 p.m., 22000 block of Highway 288, disturbance.
9:50 p.m., 2800 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
10:10 p.m., 1400 block of CR 808, disturbance.
10:28 p.m., CR 99/CR 537, accident.
10:31 p.m., 500 block of CR 941, threats.
10:36 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Sabinas Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:17 p.m., 2500 block of Falcon Ridge, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JAN. 2
2:39 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:08 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
4:35 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, accident.
9:31 a.m., 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:14 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2:16 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:17 p.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
7:36 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
8:39 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, criminal mischief.
10:58 p.m., Highway 228B, suspicious vehicle.
11:10 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
JAN. 3
7:01 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
1:41 p.m., 600 block of Whitten Street, criminal trespassing.
2:08 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:14 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:18 p.m., 200 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
5:55 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, threats.
6:59 p.m., Wilson Road, reckless driving.
7:08 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, fire.
9:03 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
9:26 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
FREEPORT
JAN. 2
7:35 a.m., 200 block of South Front Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:43 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, theft.
JAN. 3
2:11 a.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
8:54 a.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
9:57 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue F, suspicious circumstances.
4:11 p.m., 1700 block of West Sixth Street, disturbance.
5:14 p.m., 1900 block of Victoria Street, accident.
10:17 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 2
12:08 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:58 a.m., 300 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
4:24 a.m., 600 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
8:21 a.m., 100 block of Stanford Road/North Dixie Drive, criminal mischief.
11 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:21 a.m., 100 block of Poinsettia Street, theft.
11:57 a.m., first block of Nasturtium Court, disorderly conduct.
3:49 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:42 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
4:48 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
7:02 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, suspicious person.
7:36 p.m., first block of Crepe Myrtle Court, suspicious activity.
7:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
JAN. 3
7:44 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:26 a.m., 100 block of Flag Lake Drive, theft.
10:08 a.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, suspicious activity.
10:26 a.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, trespassing.
10:28 a.m., 100 block of Ash Lane, accident.
11:18 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft.
1:04 p.m., first block of Sycamore Street/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
1:05 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:25 p.m., 1000 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
3:55 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, accident.
4:50 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
5:09 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, theft.
5:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:56 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, suspicious activity.
6:25 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Dixie Drive, accident
6:44 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
6:54 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
7:02 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, suspicious activity.
9:02 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 1
6:11 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:51 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, fire.
5:12 p.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, fire.
5:27 p.m., 1600 block of CR 943, fire.
JAN. 2
8:46 p.m., 400 block of 17th Street, theft.
9:31 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, theft.
9:56 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, accident.
