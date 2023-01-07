ANGLETON
JAN. 5
2:12 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
9:42 a.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
11:19 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:16 p.m., 900 block of Meadow Lane, suspicious person.
5:12 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:52 p.m., 100 block of West Bronco Bend Drive, suspicious person.
6:20 p.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
8:18 p.m., 300 block of South Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:19 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
9:22 p.m., 1000 block of Vine Street, assault.
10:37 p.m., 1100 block of San Felipe Road, assault.
BRAZORIA
JAN. 5
4:46 a.m., 100 block of East Smith Street, theft.
10:55 a.m., 400 block of East Alabama Street, disturbance.
1:09 p.m., 2400 block of CR 415C, fire.
1:23 p.m., 5700 block of FM 2004, fire.
2:29 p.m., 19000 block of FM 1301, fire.
4:35 p.m., East Front Street/North Market Street, suspicious person.
6:01 p.m., Highway 332/CR 379A, accident.
6:16 p.m., Highway 332/CR 680B, accident.
6:27 p.m., 200 block of Larry Lane, assault.
CLUTE
JAN. 5
7:05 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:36 a.m., Plantation Drive/North Money Lane, accident.
8:34 a.m., 1100 block of Second Street, burglary.
11:10 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:46 p.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, criminal trespassing.
1:41 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
2:05 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
3:57 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, narcotics.
4:02 p.m., Highway 332/Main Street, accident.
4:58 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
10:10 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, assault.
FREEPORT
JAN. 5
12:43 a.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
2:19 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
6:25 a.m., 100 block of North Avenue B, disturbance.
9:12 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, assault.
9:27 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue J, criminal trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 5
6:24 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:38 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, burglary.
11:05 a.m., first block of East Plantation Drive/North Cedar Street, suspicious person.
11:49 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
12:07 p.m., 100 block of Aster Lane, forgery.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:14 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, accident.
4:30 p.m., first block of Caladium Court, theft.
5:02 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:10 p.m., 200 block of Center Way, disorderly conduct.
7:40 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:54 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
11:56 p.m., 100 block of This Way, accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 5
12:24 a.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, theft.
9:31 a.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
11:00 a.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, vehicle burglary.
1:05 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
1:06 p.m., 600 block of South Gray Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:37 p.m., 700 block of East Bernard Street, fire.
2:19 p.m., 16000 block of North Highway 35, fire.
2:49 p.m., 19000 block of FM 1301, fire.
4:39 p.m., 300 block of 17th Street, criminal trespassing.
5:47 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
6:39 p.m., 200 block of Woodhaven Drive, fire.
7:38 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos, suspicious circumstances.
9:45 p.m., 3300 block of CR 500, suspicious circumstances.
