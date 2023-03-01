ANGLETON
FEB. 27
1:25 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
10:32 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
12:42 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, fraud.
2:45 p.m., 900 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:14 p.m., 300 block of Evans Street, criminal mischief.
4:16 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
5:49 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:05 p.m., 1000 block of Grove Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:06 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:59 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, theft.
BRAZORIA
FEB. 27
6:03 a.m., 200 block of Camellia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:15 p.m., 400 block of East Louisiana Street, criminal trespassing.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 27
1:12 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstances.
1:59 a.m., 9300 block of FM 524, suspicious circumstances.
2:20 a.m., 1700 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
2:31 a.m., 4300 block of East FM 1462, accident.
2:37 a.m., 4500 block of Treasure Lane, disturbance.
5:23 a.m., 4900 block of Grapevine Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:49 a.m., Highway 36/CR 507, accident.
7 a.m., FM 524/CR 359, accident.
7:42 a.m., CR 128/Highway 35, accident.
7:59 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
8:02 a.m., 2800 block of Keagan Falls Drive, shots fired.
8:55 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, weapons possession.
8:56 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
9:05 a.m., 7200 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
9:19 a.m., 2800 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
9:37 a.m., 9700 block of FM 523, threats.
10 a.m., 1900 block of Suburban Garden Road, weapons possession.
10:06 a.m., 2700 block of CR 343, theft.
10:20 a.m., 3300 block of Ross Lane, suspicious circumstances.
10:43 a.m., 200 block of South Lake Drive, disturbance.
10:58 a.m., CR 23/CR 21, accident.
11:05 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, theft.
11:29 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, weapons possession.
11:37 a.m., 16000 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
11:51 a.m., 300 block of Oyster Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:01 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
1:03 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, weapons possession.
1:10 p.m., 200 block of South Lake Drive, weapons possession.
1:10 p.m., 8100 block of FM 2917, theft.
FREEPORT
FEB. 27
4:44 a.m., 400 block of North Avenue B, hit and run.
7:52 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
FEB. 27
8:03 a.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, suspicious activity.
8:16 a.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, suspicious activity.
10:36 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, forgery.
12:25 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive/Highway 332, accident.
12:45 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:52 p.m. first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
1:22 p.m., Sage Street, sexual assault.
2:49 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, forgery.
3:26 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:37 p.m., 100 block of Van Winkle, assault.
5:12 p.m., 200 block of Mango Street, suspicious activity.
5:31 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
5:38 p.m., 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, suspicious activity.
6:25 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:29 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, disorderly conduct.
7:21 p.m., Old Angleton Road/College Boulevard, accident.
9:43 p.m., 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:50 p.m., 100 block of Silverbell Circle, suspicious activity.
11:26 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, accident.
11:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEB. 27
10:56 a.m., CR 5, accident.
11:32 a.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
3:47 p.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, accident.
6:08 p.m., 200 block of South 16th Street, suspicious vehicle.
