ANGLETON
MARCH 9
8:04 a.m., 100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:36 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
9:50 a.m., first block of South Colony Square, suspicious circumstances.
12:02 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
12:05 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
2:51 p.m., East Kiber Street/South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:21 p.m., Jimmy Phillips Boulevard/Pecan Estates Road, reckless driver.
4:06 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, accident.
4:12 p.m., first block of Campus Drive, accident.
5:01 p.m., 1200 block of Hospital Drive, narcotics.
5:03 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:33 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:29 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:36 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
11:17 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
MARCH 9
2:14 p.m., 700 block of Sixth Street, vehicle burglary.
2:45 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, suspicious person.
3:30 p.m., 200 block of Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
4:22 p.m., North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
4:58 p.m., 400 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
5:06 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, accident.
FREEPORT
MARCH 9
10:07 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 332 East, reckless driver.
8:05 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 9
10:20 a.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, threats.
11:36 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
12:53 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
1:04 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:25 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:57 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of Oleander Street, missing person.
7:31 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:39 p.m., 100 block of Nasturtium Street, suspicious activity.
9:54 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, accident.
10:23 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 9
12:47 a.m., 3000 block of CR 450, fire.
2:11 a.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
5:06 a.m., 2000 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
8:03 a.m., 800 block of North Fourth Street, accident.
8:47 a.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:31 a.m., 200 block of 11½th Street, disturbance.
1 p.m., South Columbia Avenue, suspicious activity.
7:19 p.m., 200 block of North 17th Street, suspicious vehicle.
