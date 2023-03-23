ANGLETON
MARCH 21
3:44 a.m., 200 block of South Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:54 a.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:51 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
12:59 p.m., 200 block of Farrer Street, harassment.
1:33 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:44 p.m., 2100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
3:49 p.m., 300 block of Sand Street, suspicious person.
4:16 p.m., 2200 block of North Downing Street, accident.
4:23 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
5:57 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, missing person.
9:08 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
MARCH 19
12:54 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, assault.
3:51 a.m., 300 block of Avenue C, suspicious vehicle.
4:32 a.m., 400 block of Carlton Street, suspicious person.
10:37 p.m., 200 block of West Florida Street, suspicious person.
MARCH 20
3:19 p.m., 500 block of West Texas Street, disturbance.
5:54 p.m., 500 block of North Market Street, fire.
8:05 p.m., Azalea Drive, suspicious person.
MARCH 21
12:32 p.m., 200 block of Bell Street, criminal trespassing.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 21
12:29 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, assault.
12:43 a.m., 4700 block of Abercorn Street, disturbance.
7:17 a.m., 2600 block of CR 496, disturbance.
8:03 a.m., 300 block of East Second Street, criminal mischief.
8:07 a.m., 4400 block of Markstone Ridge Lane, fraud.
8:24 a.m., 100 block of Palm Desert Drive, accident.
8:53 a.m., first block of Indian Wells Drive, weapons possession.
9:24 a.m., 1300 block of West Adoue Street, weapons possession.
9:36 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
9:44 a.m., 2800 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
10:40 a.m., 3600 block of Highway 6, theft.
10:53 a.m., 4500 block of Barnstone Ridge Lane, disturbance.
11:41 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
11:42 a.m., 4200 block of CR 400, theft.
11:48 a.m., Smith Ranch Road/FM 518, accident.
11:50 a.m., 1500 block of Blue Water Drive, fraud.
12:33 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, threats.
12:59 p.m., 29000 block of FM 2004, theft.
1:04 p.m., 3800 block of CR 90, weapons possession.
1:28 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
1:44 p.m., 500 block of CR 299, weapons possession.
1:59 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
2:21 p.m., 3600 block of Live Oak, theft.
2:25 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
2:32 p.m., 400 block of Pecan Estates Road, prowler.
2:32 p.m., 2900 block of Whispering Winds Drive, weapons possession.
2:53 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
2:58 p.m., 7400 block of Northgrove Court, suspicious vehicle.
3 p.m., 8800 block of Crestmont Lane, disturbance.
3:02 p.m., Highway 288/CR 64, accident.
3:54 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:43 p.m., 5100 block of CR 388A, disturbance.
4:59 p.m., 5700 block of Meadow Breeze Lane, suspicious vehicle.
5:09 p.m., 9700 block of Steel Knot Lane, assault.
5:26 p.m., 800 block of North Elm Street, threats.
6:23 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, suspicious circumstances.
6:26 p.m., 1000 block of CR 15, trespassing.
7:44 p.m., 4100 block of Champlain Way, suspicious circumstances.
8:43 p.m., 6900 block of CR 911, theft.
9 p.m., 17000 block of CR 125, suspicious circumstances.
9:39 p.m., 1200 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:50 p.m., 3400 block of CR 245, suspicious circumstances.
9:53 p.m., 2900 block of CR 604, suspicious vehicle.
9:58 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, reckless driver.
CLUTE
MARCH 21
7:09 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
12:15 p.m., 1000 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
3:47 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, assault.
3:58 p.m., 500 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:34 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
5:12 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
6:08 p.m., 700 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MARCH 21
11:56 a.m., 900 block of West Fifth Street, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 21
2:05 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:05 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:27 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:33 a.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, suspicious activity.
11:24 a.m., 400 black of This Way, burglary.
12:11 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:13 p.m., 400 block of This Way, criminal mischief.
12:59 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
1:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
2:42 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
3:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, burglary.
6:21 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:28 p.m., 300 block of Magnolia Street, theft.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, missing person.
7:45 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
7:48 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:07 p.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, disorderly conduct.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
11:10 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 21
9:11 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, fire.
2:43 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, hit and run.
3:35 p.m., 300 block of sweeny Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
5:13 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious activity.
8:48 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, accident.
10:14 p.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, harassment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.