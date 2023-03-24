ANGLETON
MARCH 22
5:22 a.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
9:14 a.m., 1600 block of Alena Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:34 p.m., East Magnolia Street/North Arcola Street, suspicious person.
2:50 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:09 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
5:21 p.m., 2300 block of FM 523, fraud.
6:42 p.m., 600 block of Greystone Lane, disturbance.
11:35 p.m., 300 block of Bert Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 22
1:18 a.m., 600 block of CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
1:39 a.m., Blue Water Highway/East Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:42 a.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious person.
4:02 a.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
5:07 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:25 a.m., 15000 block of FM 523, accident.
6:47 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
7:16 a.m., FM 521/CR 508, accident.
7:28 a.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, accident.
8:06 a.m., 4100 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
8:50 a.m., 2100 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
9:06 a.m., 2100 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
9:44 a.m., 20000 block of Lake Forest Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:47 a.m., Highway 6/Bypass 35, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
12:04 p.m., 2500 block of Lawton Drive, shots fired.
12:34 p.m., 7700 block of CR 98, fraud.
1:04 p.m., 5400 block of Lilac Grove Lane, assault.
1:26 p.m., 500 block of Midway Road, trespassing.
1:42 p.m., CR 659/CR 388A, suspicious person.
2:22 p.m., 1100 block of CR 129, fraud.
2:41 p.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, suspicious object.
2:54 p.m., 2900 block of Whispering Winds Drive, weapons possession.
2:56 p.m., CR 610/CR 610B, suspicious person.
2:58 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
3 p.m., 9600 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
3:17 p.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, weapons possession.
3:29 p.m., 100 block of Lakewood Drive, weapons possession.
3:46 p.m., 4700 block of Bayou Lane, suspicious circumstances.
4:30 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
4:32 p.m., CR 48/Highway 288, accident.
4:46 p.m., 900 block of Stratton Ridge Road, missing person.
5:07 p.m., 200 block of Pecan Street, reckless driver.
5:09 p.m., 6100 block of CR 30, disturbance.
5:14 p.m., Highway 36/FM 2004, accident.
6:58 p.m., 500 block of North Orange Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:26 p.m., 2000 block of CR 353, suspicious circumstances.
7:59 p.m., 3900 block of CR 48, accident.
8:40 p.m., 1500 block of CR 713C, suspicious vehicle.
8:43 p.m., 2000 block of CR 719, threats.
8:54 p.m., 1200 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:58 p.m., 200 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
9:08 p.m., 5000 block of CR 48, accident.
9:52 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, threats.
10:48 p.m., 5300 block of CR 386, threats.
CLUTE
MARCH 22
6:51 a.m., 200 block of CR 288, suspicious circumstances.
8:06 a.m., 100 block of Lexington Street, accident.
8:38 a.m., Highway 288B/Plantation Drive, accident.
9:09 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, vehicle burglary.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
1:32 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.
4:50 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
6:12 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
6:53 p.m., 500 block of South Shanks Street, disturbance.
8:32 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
8:38 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:14 p.m., 1100 block of Ash Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:47 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MARCH 22
12:05 p.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, criminal mischief.
