ANGLETON
MARCH 28
12:50 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:41 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:43 a.m., first block of Cannan Drive, sexual assault.
9:48 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, theft.
10:16 a.m., 900 block of Anchor Road, terroristic threats.
10:42 a.m., 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
11:41 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:14 p.m., 100 block of Indian Street, criminal mischief.
12:21 p.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:25 p.m., West Mulberry Street/South Loop 274, accident.
12:34 p.m., 200 block of Bennett Loop, burglary.
2:11 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:25 p.m., 1500 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious person.
8:18 p.m., East Mimosa Street/East Cedar Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:35 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 28
12:27 a.m., 20000 block of FM 523, disturbance.
2:16 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:30 a.m., 12000 block of Sandpiper Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
2:39 a.m., 3000 block of Business Center Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:36 a.m., 16000 block of Live Oak Circle, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:13 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:14 a.m., 6800 block of East Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
7:18 a.m., 13000 block of CR 185, suspicious circumstances.
8:26 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
8:43 a.m., Bayou Lane/Pursley Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:58 a.m., 500 block of CR 299, weapons possession.
8:59 a.m., 1000 block of East Adoue Street, weapons possession.
9:53 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
10:06 a.m., 1900 block of CR 206, theft.
10:15 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
10:41 a.m., 5200 block of CR 868D, suspicious circumstances.
11:54 a.m., 7000 block of CR 171, theft.
12:03 p.m., 2700 block of Garden Falls Drive, theft.
1:10 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, disturbance.
1:16 p.m., 2400 block of Duncan Drive, disturbance.
1:50 p.m., 5200 block of Amber Sky Lane, suspicious circumstances.
4:16 p.m., 19000 block of Amoco Drive, fraud.
4:23 p.m., 700 block of Quarter Horse Trail, trespassing.
4:31 p.m., FM 521/FM 655, accident.
4:34 p.m., 300 block of CR 281, shots fired.
5:10 p.m., Sebesta Road/Country Road, disturbance.
5:11 p.m., 3700 block of CR 145, suspicious person.
5:27 p.m., 5200 block of CR 803, disturbance.
5:31 p.m., 4400 block of Red Eagle Pass Lane, identity theft.
5:44 p.m., 20000 block of Autumn Forest Drive, disturbance.
5:51 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 35 Bypass, reckless driver.
6:42 p.m., 7200 block of CR 669, disturbance.
6:48 p.m., 9900 block of Sunstone Point Drive, disturbance.
7:09 p.m., 12000 block of Rio Brazos Street, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., FM 521/CR 316, accident.
8:09 p.m., 3000 block of Aspen Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:45 p.m., 900 block of Bayou Road, theft.
9:35 p.m., 3700 block of CR 64, disturbance.
9:45 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driver.
10:18 p.m., 12000 block of Woody Road, theft.
10:50 p.m., 100 block of East Wildwinn Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:16 p.m., CR 397/CR 247, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 p.m., 9600 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
MARCH 28
11:42 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:12 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:25 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, accident.
2:29 p.m., 400 block of Cora Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:49 p.m., Mimosa Street/Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious person.
3:39 p.m., East Main Street, sexual assault.
4:27 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
4:46 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
5:26 p.m., Wilson Street/Short Street, accident.
5:45 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:48 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, vehicle burglary.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Highland Park, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MARCH 28
4:58 a.m., 1500 block of West Seventh Street, trespassing.
12:52 p.m., 400 block of West Second Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:10 p.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 28
1:23 a.m., first block of Mimosa Court, suspicious activity.
3:28 a.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
8:39 a.m., 100 block of Brazoswood Drive/North Dixie Drive, accident.
10:31 a.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, structure fire.
10:33 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
12:04 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
1:26 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, accident.
1:29 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
2:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, forgery.
2:48 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, forgery.
4:01 p.m., 300 block of Winding Way, accident.
4:36 p.m., first block of Tangerine Court, disorderly conduct.
4:38 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:22 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
6:36 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
7:19 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, disorderly conduct.
7:47 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:16 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, missing person.
9:17 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
9:56 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, reckless driver.
10:34 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
