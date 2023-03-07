ANGLETON
MARCH 3
12:24 a.m., 700 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious noise.
12:38 a.m., 600 block of Farrer Street, fire.
2:02 a.m., 700 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:18 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, criminal mischief.
4:51 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:18 a.m., 2900 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:28 a.m., West Mulberry Street/South Loop 274, accident.
7:48 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
11:26 a.m., 700 block of Morgan Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:37 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
2:04 p.m., Buchta Road/East Mulberry Street, accident.
2:48 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
3:50 p.m., 200 block of Swift Street, fraud.
5:45 p.m., 100 block of Dallas Drive, disturbance.
6:01 p.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, suspicious person.
7:41 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:38 p.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, disturbance.
10:13 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:49 p.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
11:09 p.m., 700 block of South Morgan Street, trespassing.
11:22 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
MARCH 4
12:28 a.m., 900 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious person.
1:58 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:11 a.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
2:40 a.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, shots fired.
9:04 a.m., 700 block of South Morgan Street, trespassing.
7:20 p.m., 1200 block of Fairground Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:18 p.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
MARCH 5
12:08 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
1:22 a.m., 600 block of Mimosa Street, disturbance.
3:57 a.m., 100 block of Lostrocco Street, suspicious person.
5:33 a.m., 500 block of Dwyer Street, burglary.
11:41 a.m., North Loop 274/West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:57 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:32 p.m., West Miller Street/Warren Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:05 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Valderas Street, accident.
5:30 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, harassment.
9:18 p.m., first block of Rayburn Ridge Road, disturbance.
9:30 p.m., 1300 block of Fair Drive, disturbance.
11:15 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
MARCH 3
12:52 a.m., 1600 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:11 a.m., 2200 block of CR 347, fire.
9:10 a.m., 300 block of East Camp Street, suspicious vehicle.
2 p.m., East San Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:19 p.m., Gaines Street/North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
3:34 p.m., North Brooks Street/Roustabout Drive, reckless driver.
5:46 p.m., Highway 36, fire.
6:06 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious person.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Oak Dale Court, disturbance.
MARCH 4
2:40 a.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:35 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:04 p.m., 18000 block of CR 463, fire.
2:29 p.m., 200 block of Fifth Street, theft.
8:39 p.m., 200 block of Milan Street, shots fired.
9:09 p.m., 800 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious person.
11:30 p.m., 200 block of Second Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 3
12:17 a.m., West Highway 6/Wofford Lane, suspicious person.
1:12 a.m., CR 723/South Lake Drive, accident.
1:18 a.m., 900 block of CR 129, suspicious circumstances.
5:01 a.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious person.
5:48 a.m., Highway 35/Mockingbird Lane, accident.
6:27 a.m., 9400 block of Beryl Lake Drive, theft.
7:12 a.m., 300 block of CR 281, suspicious circumstances.
7:30 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
7:46 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, hit and run.
7:51 a.m., 4400 block of Apple Point Lane, disturbance.
9:01 a.m., 100 block of Liverpool Spur, suspicious circumstances.
9:09 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:25 a.m., 13000 block of Jolly Roger Drive, trespassing.
9:56 a.m., 4600 block of Lake Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:23 a.m., 800 block of CR 486, suspicious circumstances.
10:23 a.m., 5100 block of Big Spring Drive, weapons possession.
11:02 a.m., 2500 block of Oak Road, assault.
11:19 a.m., 17000 block of Highway 288, disturbance.
11:28 a.m., 20000 block of San Bernard Drive, theft.
11:30 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
12:11 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
1:10 p.m., Highway 35/FM 524, suspicious vehicle.
1:36 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
1:49 p.m., 7600 block of Lester Drive, weapons possession.
1:58 p.m., West Highway 332/FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 p.m., Northfork Drive/Morgan Road, reckless driver.
3:30 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, theft.
3:46 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, accident.
3:56 p.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, assault.
4 p.m., Broadway Street/Smith Ranch Road, accident.
4:13 p.m., 100 block of White Oak, threats.
4:15 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
4:24 p.m., 500 block of Crosson Street, threats.
4:37 p.m., 9900 block of Garnet Grove Drive, assault.
4:38 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
5:01 p.m., Main Street/Hastings Field Road, reckless driver.
5:14 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, accident.
5:20 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
5:36 p.m., 900 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
6:51 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
7:20 p.m., 35000 block of FM 521, accident.
7:26 p.m., 3300 block of CR 48, shots fired.
7:47 p.m., 5300 block of Summer Spring Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:22 p.m., 3600 block of CR 203, suspicious circumstances.
9:23 p.m., 1000 block of Meadow Lane, criminal mischief.
9:49 p.m., 1200 block of CR 201A, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 p.m., 3600 block of Glenhill Drive, trespassing.
10:47 p.m., 11000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
11:12 p.m., CR 48/CR 58, reckless driver.
11:38 p.m., Shalmar Drive/Twin Lakes Boulevard, shots fired.
MARCH 4
12:06 a.m., 7400 block of CR 171, disturbance.
1:13 a.m., Avenue E/Second Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:15 a.m., 3600 block of CR 161, disturbance.
1:30 a.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
2:15 a.m., 8800 block of Ridgecrest Drive, suspicious person.
2:15 a.m., 8300 block of FM 1459, accident.
2:30 a.m., 10000 block of Mendel Terrace Drive, threats.
3:29 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, harassment.
3:45 a.m., 2900 block of CR 855, shots fired.
4:45 a.m., 9600 block of Humbold Trail, suspicious circumstances.
5:49 a.m., 18000 block of Highway 35, accident.
5:53 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:01 a.m., 5300 block of CR 397, suspicious vehicle.
8:42 a.m., 500 block of CR 44, theft.
8:53 a.m., 2400 block of CR 595, suspicious vehicle.
9:41 a.m., CR 385/Long Pond Drive, suspicious person.
10:13 a.m., Pomona Parkway/Plum Creek Drive, accident.
10:46 a.m., 600 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, threats.
10:50 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
11:09 a.m., 1500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
11:46 a.m., 12000 block of CR 190, trespassing.
12:34 p.m., 5100 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
12:36 p.m., 300 block of CR 488B, accident.
1:30 p.m., Hughes Ranch Road/Black Forest Way, accident.
1:55 p.m., 300 block of Golden Oak Drive, threats.
2:07 p.m., Brookside Road/April, reckless driver.
2:40 p.m., 1200 block of West FM 1462, criminal mischief.
2:46 p.m., 1500 block of CR 129, suspicious circumstances.
3 p.m., 9300 block of Highway 35, accident.
3:27 p.m., 1600 block of CR 130, suspicious circumstances.
3:46 p.m., Highway 35/Bostwick Road, road rage.
3:59 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Honeysickle Road, accident.
4:45 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, theft.
4:56 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
5:06 p.m., FM 1459/Highway 35, disturbance.
5:30 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, reckless driver.
5:54 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Discovery Drive, accident.
6:52 p.m., 4700 block of CR 399, shots fired.
7:15 p.m., 2800 block of Sterling Lakes Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:46 p.m., 1500 block of CR 441D, suspicious circumstances.
8:01 p.m., Howard Avenue/CR 257, reckless driver.
8:23 p.m., 2700 block of CR 298, fire.
8:27 p.m., CR 32/FM 521, suspicious person.
8:36 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, accident.
9:01 p.m., 1500 block of CR 393A, suspicious circumstances.
9:29 p.m., 200 block of Britt Bailey Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
9:45 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:46 p.m., 29000 block of CR 25, disturbance.
9:52 p.m., Highway 35/CR 25, reckless driver.
10:07 p.m., 4500 block of CR 347, disturbance.
10:42 p.m., 2900 block of CR 855C, suspicious vehicle.
10:49 p.m., Highway 35/CR 875, road rage.
11:11 p.m., 1400 block of Airline North Street, disturbance.
11:41 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, reckless driver.
11:45 p.m., 16000 block of Keith Circle, shots fired.
MARCH 5
12:06 a.m., 300 block of CR 488B, disturbance.
12:32 a.m., 16000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
12:43 a.m., 7200 block of CR 669, shots fired.
1:06 a.m., 100 block of CR 870C, shots fired.
1:31 a.m., 200 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
1:44 a.m., 16000 block of Harkey Road, burglary.
1:45 a.m., 3200 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:49 a.m., 7700 block of Quiet Trace Lane, criminal mischief.
4:06 a.m., 10000 block of CR 64A, disturbance.
7:25 a.m., CR 226/FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
9:13 a.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, accident.
10:11 a.m., 300 block of CR 281, suspicious person.
10:50 a.m., Highway 288/Chlorine Road, disturbance.
11:53 a.m., 17000 block of Berry Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:32 p.m., 300 block of CR 281, suspicious person.
12:34 p.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
12:46 p.m., 700 block of Cobia Lane, trespassing.
12:52 p.m., 7900 block of 257, shots fired.
12:53 p.m., 16000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
1:33 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
2:32 p.m., 17000 block of Berry Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:35 p.m., 16000 block of CR 568, suspicious circumstances.
3:13 p.m., 18000 block of Morris Avenue, accident.
3:34 p.m., 4500 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
4:10 p.m., 700 block of CR 903, suspicious vehicle.
4:25 p.m., 3100 block of CR 145, disturbance.
4:30 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 546, suspicious circumstances.
5:20 p.m., FM 2004/CR 400, accident.
5:36 p.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, threats.
5:45 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Shark Lane, reckless driver.
6:03 p.m., 18000 block of Maple Street, trespassing.
6:34 p.m., 6600 block of CR 121, criminal mischief.
6:49 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Street, disturbance.
7:06 p.m., Bailey Road/CR 90, hit and run.
7:38 p.m., CR 99/CR 145, reckless driver.
7:54 p.m., 6800 block of CR 121, criminal mischief.
8:13 p.m., 6600 block of CR 121, theft.
8:30 p.m., CR 145/CR 99, accident.
8:58 p.m., 5000 block of Powers Lane, shots fired.
9:01 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
9:27 p.m.,Tankersley Drive/West FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
10 p.m., 7400 block of Quiet River Lane, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 p.m., 900 block of East Second Street, accident.
10:13 p.m., Tye Lane/Amoco Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:49 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
11:09 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
11:40 p.m., 3500 block of CR 94, accident.
CLUTE
MARCH 3
7:37 a.m., Maple Street/Ralph Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:34 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
3 p.m., 200 block of North Highway 288B, fraud.
5:05 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:09 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, accident.
8:47 p.m., 200 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:29 p.m., 600 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:51 p.m., 400 block of South Oak Street, disturbance.
10:37 p.m., 400 block of South Oak Street, disturbance.
10:41 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:59 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
MARCH 4
1:36 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:06 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
3:20 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:27 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
3:41 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:39 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, criminal trespassing.
8:03 a.m., 100 block of Woodshore Crossing, suspicious vehicle.
11:53 a.m., 800 block of Austin Street, disturbance.
2:49 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:07 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
7:03 p.m., 1100 block of Third Street, suspicious circumstances.
MARCH 5
12:16 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:46 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
1:04 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
1:49 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:05 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:33 a.m., 600 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstances.
3:42 a.m., 800 block of Yaupon Street, accident.
4:05 a.m., Kyle Street/Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
1:25 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
3:21 p.m., 200 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:57 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
5:55 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Hancock Street, criminal mischief.
11:23 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MARCH 3
2:12 p.m., 1700 block of West Second Street, theft.
10:17 p.m., 1700 block of West Second Street, disturbance.
MARCH 4
2:28 p.m., Old River/North Avenue C, suspicious person.
11:33 p.m., 1400 block of West Sixth Street, criminal mischief.
MARCH 5
1:52 p.m., Bryan Beach Road, accident.
3:33 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 3
8:45 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, missing person.
8:55 a.m., 700 block of Highway 332, threats.
9:07 a.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, accident.
9:09 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:13 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
9:42 a.m., 800 block of That Way, vehicle fire.
10:07 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, accident.
11:39 a.m., 500 block of That Way, accident.
11:43 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:11 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
12:29 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, criminal mischief.
12:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:49 p.m., 100 block of Raintree Lane, suspicious person.
3:06 p.m., 300 block of This Way, accident.
3:23 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, accident.
4:43 p.m., first block of Lake Road, missing person.
4:59 p.m., 300 block of Jasmine Street/Carnation Street, accident.
5:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:06 p.m., 400 block of Poinsettia Street, reckless driver.
8:10 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
9:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
10:34 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
10:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:04 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
MARCH 4
1:47 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
9:16 a.m., 300 block of North Yaupon Street/Winding Way, accident.
9:22 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:44 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
9:45 a.m., 300 block of Pine Street, threats.
9:50 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:05 a.m., 300 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
11:08 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
12:06 p.m., first block of South Trillium Court, suspicious activity.
1:38 p.m., 100 block of Hickory Street, theft.
4:05 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
8:37 p.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious person.
8:47 p.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
9:18 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
9:22 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
10:12 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
11:41 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
MARCH 5
4:42 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
8:43 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:19 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
11:40 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
12:44 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:17 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, assault.
1:59 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:15 p.m., 400 block of North Yaupon Street, theft.
2:44 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/This Way, accident.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
4:23 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:25 p.m., 100 block of Oleander Street, forgery.
5:41 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street, suspicious activity.
6:53 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
7:31 p.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
7:31 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
7:38 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
9:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:27 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
11:55 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 4
10:53 a.m., 300 block of South 17th Street, theft.
8:47 p.m., North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
10 p.m., Highway 35, reckless driving.
MARCH 5
7:31 a.m., 400 block of Jefferson Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:43 a.m., 1500 block of North 13th Street, accident.
2:32 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, theft.
