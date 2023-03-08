ANGLETON
MARCH 6
2:06 a.m., 100 block of West Phillips Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:35 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:38 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
9:07 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
10:53 a.m., first block of Maxie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:36 a.m., 2400 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:40 a.m., 1000 block of South Anderson Street, missing person.
12:52 p.m., 1000 block of Vine Street, fraud.
2:31 p.m., South Walker Street/West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:44 p.m., Buchta Road/Colony Drive, accident.
4:28 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
4:55 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Highway 288, accident.
5:15 p.m., 600 block of Earls Court, theft.
6:11 p.m., 600 block of Cannan Drive, fire.
7:11 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:35 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:40 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:01 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious person.
9:51 p.m., first block of Grace Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 6
12:33 a.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
12:44 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
12:53 a.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
1:29 a.m., 4900 block of CR 747A, vehicle burglary.
2:38 a.m., 200 block of China Grove Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4 a.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious person.
6:59 a.m., FM 521/CR 315, accident.
7:14 a.m., 1300 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, theft.
8:11 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
9:37 a.m., 6100 block of CR 60, criminal mischief.
9:47 a.m., 200 block of China Grove Drive, disturbance.
9:49 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
10:12 a.m., 3400 block of Farnham Circle, suspicious circumstances.
10:22 a.m., 1700 block of Anderson Street, burglary.
10:25 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
10:28 a.m., 10000 block of CR 909, theft.
10:53 a.m., East Plantation Drive/South Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
10:55 a.m., 27000 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
11:21 a.m., 9900 block of Opal Rock Drive, weapons possession.
12:16 p.m., 8000 block of Sailfish Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:55 p.m., 3300 block of East Overdale Drive, fraud.
1:08 p.m., 10000 block of CR 964, disturbance.
1:21 p.m., first block of Holly Chase, suspicious circumstances.
1:29 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, weapons possession.
3:33 p.m., Highway 36/FM 522, accident.
3:36 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:40 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Jackson Avenue, accident.
4:42 p.m., 6000 block of CR 924, accident.
5:05 p.m., 3300 block of CR 870A, fraud.
5:08 p.m., 2700 block of Ash Road, accident.
5:20 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
5:26 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, accident.
5:35 p.m., FM 521/Turner Road, accident.
6 p.m., 1600 block of Milian Circle, disturbance.
6:10 p.m., 100 block of Fourth Court, disturbance.
6:13 p.m., 8100 block of South Summer Lane, shots fired.
6:50 p.m., 4800 block of Croix Parkway, disturbance.
9:25 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MARCH 6
8:20 a.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, fire.
8:51 a.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:14 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, fire.
10:54 a.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 288B, accident.
11:08 a.m., Main Street/Highway 332 West, reckless driver.
12:08 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:43 p.m., East Main Street, sexual assault.
3:31 p.m., Highway 288B/Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:46 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:35 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
7:15 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road/CR 226, reckless driver.
7:41 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:54 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, burglary.
FREEPORT
MARCH 6
10:57 a.m., 200 block of West First Street, theft.
11 a.m., 1600 block of West Seventh Street, fraud.
12:10 p.m., 1200 block of West Fourth Street, theft.
12:24 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue N, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 6
8:33 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
9:29 a.m., 100 block of Creekwood Landing Drive/North Brazosport Boulevard, fire.
9:46 a.m., first block of Vinca Court, disorderly conduct.
10:32 a.m., first block of Bayberry Court, theft.
10:36 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
10:48 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, accident.
12:06 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious person.
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:23 p.m., first block of Oak Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:44 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
4:25 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:09 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:14 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:45 p.m., first block of Silverlace Court, theft.
10:38 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:24 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 6
4:59 a.m., 300 block of Greenfield Drive, reckless driver.
9:19 a.m., 200 block of South 16th Street, harassment.
12:29 p.m., 700 block of South 17th Street, suspicious activity.
4:53 p.m., 100 block of North Mattson Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:02 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
8:33 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street, suspicious activity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.