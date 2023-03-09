ANGLETON
MARCH 7
12:05 a.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
8:02 a.m., first block of North Erik Drive, burglary.
12:27 p.m., Highway 288, reckless driving.
1:48 p.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, disturbance.
5:38 p.m., 100 block of Velasco Street, major accident.
6:05 p.m., 2100 block of Shanks Road, harassment.
BRAZORIA
MARCH 7
2:17 a.m., 200 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:38 a.m., Highway 36/West Live Oak, accident.
1:08 p.m., Mulberry Lane, suspicious circumstances.
3:43 p.m., 100 block of West Smith Street, fraud.
5:56 p.m., 100 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, fire.
CLUTE
MARCH 7
7:04 a.m., Plantation Drive and Highway 288B, accident.
1:23 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, theft.
3:22 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:48 p.m., 200 block of Flag Lake Drive, fire.
4:51 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 288B, accident.
6:52 p.m., 200 block of East Main Street, accident.
8:25 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:08 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
MARCH 8
12:09 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:31 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
5:59 a.m., 700 block of South Main Street, accident.
FREEPORT
MARCH 7
9:40 a.m., 1900 block of West Fourth Street, fraud.
4:29 p.m., 1700 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, physical disturbance.
5:13 p.m., 1000 block of West 10th Street, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 7
10:01 a.m., first block of Sundrop Court, threats.
10:35 a.m., first block of North Calla Lily Court, suspicious person.
12:26 p.m., Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:31 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:03 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
2:07 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics investigation.
2:47 p.m., 800 block of Lake Road, burglary.
3:34 p.m., 200 block of Dewberry Drive, theft.
3:58 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
4:08 p.m., East Plantation Drive and North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
4:46 p.m., Highway 332, minor accident.
5:38 p.m., Velasco Street, major accident.
6:05 p.m., 2000 block of Shanks Road, harassment.
6:17 p.m., first block of East Plantation Drive, minor accident.
6:48 p.m., 100 block of Catalpa Street, suspicious activity.
10:35 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, burglary.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 7
9:12 a.m., 200 block of North Columbia, verbal disturbance.
1:28 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, criminal trespass.
3:33 p.m., 300 block of West Bernard Street, suspicious activity.
5:27 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
11:37 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia, physical disturbance.
