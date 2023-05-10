ANGLETON
MAY 8
1:38 a.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious person.
1:46 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:45 a.m., 600 block of Holly Street, disturbance.
6:35 a.m., 400 block of East Peach Street, suspicious person.
7:41 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
7:57 a.m., Vine Street/Cemetery Road, suspicious person.
8:23 a.m., East Mulberry Street/FM 523, accident.
9:03 a.m., 19000 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
9:26 a.m., 600 block of Catalpa Street, theft.
12:39 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, theft.
12:52 p.m., CR 45/Highway 288B, accident.
2:09 p.m., 1400 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive, theft.
2:27 p.m., 1000 block of Nottingham Drive, burglary.
4:39 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
6:41 p.m., 300 block of Ranch House Road, fraud.
6:58 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:29 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Loop 274, accident.
11:51 p.m., 1200 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
MAY 8
5:19 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, reckless driver.
10:50 a.m., 100 block of West Pleasant Street, criminal mischief.
11:18 a.m., 600 block of South Erwin Street, theft.
11:35 a.m., 200 block of Milam Street, theft.
11:54 a.m., 500 block of South Market Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 8
12:47 a.m., CR 257/CR 257K, theft.
12:56 a.m., 2700 block of JR Drive, disturbance.
2:23 a.m., 100 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
7:03 a.m., 6100 block of CR 659, theft.
8:01 a.m., 30000 block of FM 2004, accident.
8:04 a.m., CR 36/FM 521, accident.
8:19 a.m., 14000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
8:37 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Lane, weapons possession.
9:21 a.m., 29000 block of Highway 6, trespassing.
9:26 a.m., CR 127/CR 130, suspicious vehicle.
10:08 a.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:28 a.m., 30000 block of FM 2004, accident.
11:04 a.m., 6100 block of Brian Street, criminal mischief.
12:21 p.m., 200 block of Kaysie Street, weapons possession.
12:32 p.m., 800 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:41 p.m., 200 block of FM 2917, disturbance.
12:50 p.m., 2400 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
12:55 p.m., CR 49/Highway 288B, accident.
1:03 p.m., 200 block of FM 2917, disturbance.
1:26 p.m., 4500 block of CR 819C, fraud.
1:39 p.m., 3200 block of Hamm Road, weapons possession.
1:42 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, harassment.
2:29 p.m., 1600 block of West FM 1462, theft.
2:33 p.m., 1500 block of FM 1459, suspicious vehicle.
2:55 p.m., 4800 block of CR 58, accident.
3:21 p.m., 4100 block of CR 507, harassment.
3:43 p.m., 200 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstances.
3:47 p.m., Highway 35/Britt Bailey Boulevard, reckless driver.
4:07 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:57 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
5:03 p.m., 42000 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:08 p.m., Treaty Drive/Olive Street, reckless driver.
5:20 p.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, theft.
5:40 p.m., 2800 block of Silver Ridge Court, identity theft.
6:44 p.m., 7800 block of CR 117, assault.
7:11 p.m., 7300 block of CR 168, disturbance.
8:09 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, assault.
8:16 p.m., 1500 block of CR 797, disturbance.
8:20 p.m., 2200 block of Primwood Court, harassment.
8:26 p.m., 19000 block of CR 669F, criminal mischief.
9:01 p.m., 5000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
9:23 p.m., 17000 block of CR 827, disturbance.
9:28 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
9:48 p.m., 16000 block of CR 522, accident.
9:57 p.m., 18000 block of Tree Top Drive, disturbance.
10:08 p.m., 16000 block of Sandy Meadow Drive, shots fired.
10:35 p.m., 29000 block of West FM 1462, accident.
10:38 p.m., 100 block of CR 870G, disturbance.
10:44 p.m., 19000 block of CR 10, suspicious vehicle.
11:12 p.m., 2900 block of CR 94, accident.
CLUTE
MAY 8
7:28 a.m., 100 block of North Oak Park Drive, theft.
9:34 a.m., 300 block of Yorktown Street, theft.
11:01 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal trespassing.
11:36 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
5:15 p.m., 300 block of South Shanks Street, criminal trespassing.
5:39 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:10 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
8:52 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:47 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:48 p.m., first block of Davidson Street, aggravated assault.
FREEPORT
MAY 8
9 a.m., 1200 block of West Seventh Street, criminal mischief.
10:13 a.m., Second Street, sexual assault.
12:22 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
4:28 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:37 p.m., 1000 block of West Seventh Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 7
12:44 a.m., 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, suspicious person.
2:13 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road/Tangerine Court, reckless driver.
2:46 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:56 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:56 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
11:56 a.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street, vehicle fire.
2:10 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, forgery.
3:38 p.m., 400 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:08 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:09 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, reckless driver.
7:13 p.m., 300 block of Center Way/North Yaupon Street, accident.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 7
1:17 a.m., 100 block of Crawford Lane, suspicious activity.
11:05 a.m., 700 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:38 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia drive, theft.
4:18 p.m., 600 block of South Street, disturbance.
5:38 p.m., 400 block of South 16th Street, disturbance.
11:18 p.m., 400 block of North 17th Street, disturbance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.