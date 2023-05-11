ANGLETON
MAY 9
6:01 a.m., East Cedar Street/East Mulberry Street, accident.
6:31 a.m., East Mulberry North Anderson Street, accident.
9:27 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
10:34 a.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:12 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:55 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:27 p.m., West Henderson Road/North Velasco Street, disturbance.
4:33 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, missing person.
5:58 p.m., West Miller Street/North Loop 274, accident.
8:29 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
8:47 p.m., 3700 block of CR 290, accident.
11:26 p.m., 200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 9
1:04 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
1:36 a.m., FM 2004/FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
4:43 a.m., 7700 block of CR 128, suspicious circumstances.
4:53 a.m., CR 30/Colony Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:45 a.m., 6500 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
7:33 a.m., FM 521/Apache Trail, suspicious person.
7:35 a.m., 1000 block of Avenue A, suspicious vehicle.
7:40 a.m., Lakehill Drive/CR 83A, suspicious person.
7:44 a.m., West Fourth Street/North Martin Luther King Street, disturbance.
8:04 a.m., 30000 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
8:06 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, accident.
8:21 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, disturbance.
8:31 a.m., 3000 block of Mustang Meadow Lane, weapons possession.
8:33 a.m., 6300 block of CR 308, fraud.
8:44 a.m., 300 block of Duffy Lane, fire.
8:52 a.m., 2900 block of Ashbrook Lane, weapons possession.
9:08 a.m., 1300 block of Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
9:13 a.m., 6600 block of CR 359, suspicious vehicle.
9:13 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
9:21 a.m., 11000 block of CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
9:46 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, weapons possession.
10:12 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
10:56 a.m., 4000 block of CR 564, shots fired.
11:04 a.m., 4900 block of CR 538A, suspicious circumstances.
12:29 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, weapons possession.
12:41 p.m., 2800 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
1:12 p.m., 8800 block of Magnolia Parkway, accident.
1:12 p.m., CR 58/Ivy Forest Lane, accident.
1:13 p.m., 1100 block of Airline Plaza, missing person.
1:13 p.m., 3300 block of Harbrook Drive, missing person.
1:24 p.m., 4400 block of Orono Summit Trail, threats.
1:26 p.m., 2200 block of Tioga View Drive, theft.
1:30 p.m., 2200 block of Tioga View Drive, theft.
1:31 p.m., 2200 block of Tioga View Drive, theft.
1:32 p.m., 2200 block of Tioga View Drive, theft.
1:41 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, disturbance.
1:43 p.m., 7800 block of CR 117, assault.
2:05 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Ramos Street, disturbance.
2:09 p.m., 7200 block of Stephen F Austin Road, identity theft.
2:54 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
3:08 p.m., 36000 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:18 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
3:44 p.m., 10000 block of CR 909, disturbance.
3:49 p.m., 400 block of Karlis Drive, disturbance.
4:01 p.m., 1700 block of Old Alvin Road, weapons possession.
4:19 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:34 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, disturbance.
4:44 p.m., 1200 block of FM 655, accident.
5:17 p.m., 10000 block of Mount Winchell Drive, identity theft.
5:18 p.m., FM 521/CR 770, hit and run.
5:26 p.m., 5700 block of CR 166, suspicious vehicle.
5:29 p.m., 9500 block of FM 524, accident.
5:31 p.m., 1000 block of East South Street, accident.
5:56 p.m., 9400 block of Mustang Bayou Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:10 p.m., Puritan Way, sexual assault.
6:18 p.m., 100 block of CR 193, disturbance.
7:06 p.m., 5900 block of CR 400, accident.
8:21 p.m., 1100 block of Colony Lane, burglary.
8:30 p.m., 4200 block of CR 424, threats.
9:02 p.m., 2700 block of Glendale, accident.
11:20 p.m., 6900 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
11:34 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
11:54 p.m., 2400 block of East FM 1462, accident.
CLUTE
MAY 9
8:03 a.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:24 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:01 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
3:46 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
3:55 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
4:46 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
5:20 p.m., Dixie Drive, missing person.
7:41 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, accident.
11:31 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MAY 9
8:42 a.m., 1500 block of West Fourth Street, vehicle burglary.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 8
6:54 a.m., 400 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
9:04 a.m., 200 block of Huckleberry Drive, theft.
10:49 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:17 a.m., 300 block of Huisache Street, burglary.
11:37 a.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, theft.
11:42 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:30 p.m., 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, forgery.
1:14 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, theft.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:45 p.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, theft.
4:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, missing person.
5:15 p.m., 800 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
5:16 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:45 p.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, suspicious activity.
5:59 p.m., 300 block of North Ranch House Road, theft.
6:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:01 p.m., 300 block of Balsam Street, disorderly conduct.
8:49 p.m., 100 block of Tulip Trail, suspicious activity.
9:53 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004/That Way, reckless driver.
10:05 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, threats.
MAY 9
5:53 a.m., 800 block of Center Way/North Dixie Drive, accident.
7:41 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:55 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Magnolia Street, accident.
7:55 a.m., 1300 block of Sycamore Street/Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:29 a.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, vehicle fire.
11:54 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:25 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
12:34 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
2:52 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
4:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:15 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, theft.
4:31 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
4:34 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:44 p.m., first block of Circle Way, suspicious person.
5:11 p.m., 600 block of Walnut Street, disorderly conduct.
7:21 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, reckless driver.
8:01 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004 trespassing.
8:14 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:34 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:07 p.m., 100 block of Old Angleton Road/Sleepy Hollow Drive, accident.
10:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:29 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road/Willow Drive, accident.
10:51 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 9
9:05 a.m., North Columbia drive, reckless driver.
4:35 p.m., 500 block of Tall Timber Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:23 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, harassment.
