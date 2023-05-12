ANGLETON
MAY 10
12:02 a.m., 800 block of Marshall Road, disturbance.
1:17 a.m., Jimmy Phillips Boulevard/Pecan Estates Road, accident.
1:17 a.m., 2200 block of South Velasco Street, driving while intoxicated.
7:21 a.m., Highway 288/CR 60, accident.
7:26 a.m., 1100 block of Christy Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:21 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:02 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, assault.
11:34 a.m., Alexander Court/North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:20 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
5:39 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
7:01 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
7:13 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
8:01 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
10:18 p.m., 100 block of Walnut Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:45 p.m., 100 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:55 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., 700 block of Marshall Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
BRAZORIA
MAY 9
12:10 p.m., 1000 block of South Market Street, theft.
3:37 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, theft.
5:33 p.m., North Brooks Street/Bernard Street, reckless driver.
5:42 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, disturbance.
9:03 p.m., 800 block of Masonic Oak Drive, disturbance.
MAY 10
12:30 a.m., 200 block of Bell Street, disturbance.
1:45 a.m., 200 block of Yaupon Drive, assault.
5:43 a.m., 200 block of West Austin street, fire.
5:44 a.m., 19000 block of CR 510, fire.
6:18 a.m., 300 block of South Virginia Street, fire.
8:02 a.m., 4000 block of CR 461A, fire.
9:39 a.m., 5600 block of CR 961, fire.
1:41 p.m., South Brooks Street, reckless driver.
3:02 p.m., 200 block of East Smith Street, fire.
5:19 p.m., 1600 block of CR 797, disturbance.
5:30 p.m., 4000 block of CR 659A, fire.
8:36 p.m., North Brooks Street/Brigance Road, suspicious person.
9:21 p.m., 1100 block of Seventh Street, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 10
12:37 a.m., CR 316/CR 627, fire.
1:10 a.m., 15000 block of Quail Ridge Road, disturbance.
1:16 a.m., Highway 35/Pecan Estates Road, accident.
3:33 a.m., 4000 block of CR 145, disturbance.
4:12 a.m., 100 block of CR 870G, vehicle burglary.
7:01 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, suspicious circumstances.
7:51 a.m., CR 870C/CR 870A, suspicious circumstances.
8:30 a.m., 900 block of Avenue C, theft.
9:10 a.m., 17000 block of CR 210, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:29 a.m., 6600 block of Bayou Village Drive, threats.
9:30 a.m., 3400 block of CR 870, trespassing.
9:43 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious object.
9:57 a.m., 100 block of CR 870C, vehicle burglary.
10:11 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, accident.
11:05 a.m., 4600 block of CR 459D, harassment.
11:19 a.m., 100 block of Raven Street, disturbance.
11:26 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
11:29 a.m., 16000 block of Wimberly Lane, disturbance.
11:30 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, assault.
11:56 a.m., 3800 block of CR 144, vehicle burglary.
12:19 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:41 p.m., 400 block of CR 296A, fire.
1:05 p.m., 3300 block of Ewing Drive, disturbance.
1:54 p.m., 300 block of Bluebonnet Street, hit and run.
2:13 p.m., CR 510/CR 520, suspicious vehicle.
2:30 p.m., Susie Lane/East FM 1462, suspicious person.
2:31 p.m., 1400 block of Windmill Court, suspicious circumstances.
3:06 p.m., 19000 block of CR 669C, threats.
3:06 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
3:13 p.m., 500 block of Gulf Park Road, threats.
3:23 p.m., 7200 block of CR 400, suspicious circumstances.
4:27 p.m., 100 block of Liverpool Spur, theft.
5:06 p.m., Southern Orchard Lane/Gardenspring Court, theft.
5:06 p.m., 5000 block of Third Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:21 p.m., 1600 block of CR 797, disturbance.
5:29 p.m., 4000 block of CR 659A, fire.
5:51 p.m., Bay Drive/Ocean Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:23 p.m., 9600 block of Golden Cypress Drive, suspicious person.
6:42 p.m., FM 521/CR 44, hit and run.
6:57 p.m., 19000 block of Pradera Meadows Loop, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:06 p.m., 3600 block of CR 870, vehicle burglary.
7:37 p.m., 100 block of CR 921, suspicious person.
8:20 p.m., CR 855/CR 855A, suspicious vehicle.
8:44 p.m., 4500 block of Cooper Lane, disturbance.
8:46 p.m., 9500 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
8:49 p.m., first block of Holly Chase, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., 5200 block of CR 397, suspicious vehicle.
9:12 p.m., 4200 block of Redford Valley Road, shots fired.
9:19 p.m., 1100 block of East Seventh Street, suspicious object.
9:42 p.m., South Orange Street/South Main Street, trespassing.
10:06 p.m., 16000 block of CR 127, suspicious circumstances.
10:21 p.m., 4000 block of CR 659A, fire.
10:28 p.m., 8100 block of FM 524, suspicious vehicle.
11:01 p.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
11:06 p.m., 300 block of Sand Dune Court, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
MAY 10
8:13 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
12:32 p.m., 200 block of Smith Street, suspicious person.
1:04 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, fire.
1:17 p.m., first block of Lack Lane, accident.
1:59 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
2:48 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
3:46 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
4:02 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
4:42 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
4:58 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:01 p.m., 600 block of Harvey Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:36 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
7 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:12 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 10
7:13 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft.
7:50 a.m., Old Angleton Road/FM 2004, accident.
9:05 a.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
9:34 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
11:31 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:05 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:20 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
2:38 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:06 p.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, threats.
5:01 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332/Flag Lake Drive, reckless driver.
6:19 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
6:39 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:47 p.m., first block of Lake Road, theft.
8:27 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, accident.
9:04 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:46 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:51 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 10
6:51 p.m., 400 block of East Jackson Street, disturbance.
9 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 35 South, reckless driver.
10:31 p.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
