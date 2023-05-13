ANGLETON
MAY 11
5:30 a.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, criminal mischief.
7:15 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, accident.
11:03 a.m., 2700 block of Shanks Road, threats.
12:01 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:31 p.m., 1000 block of Grove Street, suspicious person.
12:51 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, missing person.
1:28 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, narcotics.
1:28 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, identity theft.
3:46 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
6:06 p.m., East Live Oak Street/North Arcola Street, theft.
6:33 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:16 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
10:11 p.m., North Valderas Street/Kyle Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
MAY 11
6:13 a.m., 4000 block of CR 659A, fire.
2:02 p.m., East Louisiana Street/South Market Street, accident.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of Fifth Street, fraud.
8:10 p.m., 200 block of Avenue G, threats.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 11
1:25 a.m., 6700 block of Summer Lane, disturbance.
2:40 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:07 a.m., 700 block of CR 192, suspicious person.
3:13 a.m., 1400 block of Camellia Street, prowler.
3:34 a.m., 5500 block of FM 523, accident.
4:13 a.m., 12000 block of Roy Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:13 a.m., 4000 block of CR 659A, fire.
6:17 a.m., 11000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
6:39 a.m., 200 block of Bluebonnet Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:12 a.m., FM 2004/Austin Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:29 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:38 a.m., Highway 35/CR 25, reckless driver.
7:53 a.m., 300 block of Cotton Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:55 a.m., 12000 block of Sandpiper Road, suspicious person.
8:10 a.m., FM 1462/Parker School Road, suspicious person.
8:48 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
8:56 a.m., 600 block of St Croix Street, accident.
9:13 a.m., 300 block of CR 674, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:34 a.m., CR 281/CR 144, suspicious vehicle.
9:40 a.m., 2100 block of Ellis Drive, trespassing.
9:55 a.m., 5100 block of CR 138B, fraud.
10:14 a.m., 1900 block of Lazy Creek Lane, weapons possession.
10:34 a.m., 2100 block of Ellis Drive, trespassing.
10:43 a.m., 400 block of Brazosport Boulevard, weapons possession.
10:48 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
10:58 a.m., Highway 36/CR 799, accident.
11:09 a.m., 3200 block of CR 890, identity theft.
11:13 a.m., Quinto Street, sexual assault.
11:19 a.m., 600 block of East Coombs Street, weapons possession.
11:26 a.m., 10000 block of CR 909, theft.
12:21 p.m., 3100 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
12:25 p.m., 200 block of Kaysie Street, weapons possession.
1:17 p.m., 12000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
1:43 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, narcotics.
2:03 p.m., 13000 block of Pleasant Way, fraud.
2:10 p.m., 9700 block of East FM 1462, suspicious person.
2:33 p.m., 200 block of CR 605A, disturbance.
3:07 p.m., 13000 block of Highway 288B, trespassing.
3:40 p.m., 12000 block of Rio Grande Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:44 p.m., 100 block of CR 193, disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 600 block of CR 44, fraud.
4:08 p.m., 17000 block of Cole Industrial Road, suspicious circumstances.
4:25 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
5:01 p.m., 1400 block of Kyle Road, threats.
5:14 p.m., 4400 block of Jessamine Creek Trail, criminal mischief.
5:31 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
6:16 p.m., 200 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
7:58 p.m., 3200 block of CR 181, shots fired.
8:12 p.m., 7700 block of Hughes Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:47 p.m., 9200 block of CR 128, accident.
8:49 p.m., first block of Oak Crest Court, disturbance.
8:58 p.m., 6100 block of Brian Street, disturbance.
9:47 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
9:50 p.m., 10000 block of Whitney Reach Drive, burglary.
11:08 p.m., 9900 block of Garnet Falls Drive, disturbance.
11:55 p.m., Highway 288/Cooper Road, accident.
CLUTE
MAY 11
7:58 a.m., first block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
8:54 a.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:05 a.m., East Main Street, sexual assault.
10:13 a.m., 100 block of Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:34 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
10:57 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
1:56 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
2:05 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue C, threats.
2:15 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
3:59 p.m., 200 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
5:49 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
7:26 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, assault.
8:09 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:14 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:50 p.m., 200 block of East Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MAY 11
6:02 a.m., first block of North Avenue C, criminal mischief.
2:45 p.m., 300 block of North Avenue D, suspicious circumstances.
5:16 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 11
8:02 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:09 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:58 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:42 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
2:40 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:20 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
3:26 p.m., 200 block of Grapevine Turn, disorderly conduct.
3:34 p.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, accident.
3:46 p.m., Old Angleton Road/FM 2004, reckless driver.
3:54 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:56 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
4:05 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
4:18 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, threats.
4:21 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
6:02 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332/Loganberry Street, accident.
6:09 p.m., 400 block of Sycamore Street, criminal mischief.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, accident.
7:32 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
8:12 p.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, assault.
8:43 p.m., first block of North Calla Lily Court, disorderly conduct.
10:23 p.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
10:25 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:12 p.m., 100 block of Dewberry Drive, suspicious activity.
11:57 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
