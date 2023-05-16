ANGLETON
MAY 12
1:51 a.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
6:34 a.m., Bastrop Street/Angleton Boulevard, suspicious person.
6:45 a.m., East FM 1462/Wimberly Lane, accident.
8:34 a.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, hit and run.
12:36 p.m., 300 block of Bert Street, burglary.
12:39 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
12:59 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:36 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, fire.
2:50 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:57 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
4:29 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
5:54 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, accident.
6:54 p.m., 1800 North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
7:07 p.m., 1000 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious person.
8:47 p.m., North Loop 274/West Wilkins Street, reckless driver.
9:11 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, driving while intoxicated.
10:44 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 12
12:11 a.m., Ramirez Street/CR 281, suspicious vehicle.
12:28 a.m., 18000 block of Tree Top Drive, disturbance.
12:39 a.m., 8800 block of FM 524, suspicious person.
12:53 a.m., 500 block of CR 44, disturbance.
1:23 a.m., 19000 block of CR 669A, suspicious person.
2:16 a.m., 12000 block of FM 2918, suspicious vehicle.
2:35 a.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, accident.
2:39 a.m., 13000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
2:51 a.m., 1400 block of Kathy Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:10 a.m., 200 block of Palm Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:13 a.m., 1000 block of CR 943A, suspicious circumstances.
6:44 a.m., 10000 block of Blythe Street, shots fired.
7:14 a.m., 2600 block of Joshua Tree Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:08 a.m., 100 block of CR 870C, assault.
8:24 a.m., 2500 block of CR 90, suspicious person.
8:34 a.m., 12000 block of Highway 35, trespassing.
8:43 a.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
8:44 a.m., 13000 block of Highway 288B, fire.
9:53 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, weapons possession.
10:24 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
10:30 a.m., 1700 block of Old Alvin Road, weapons possession.
10:30 a.m., first block of Oak Crest Court, disturbance.
11:01 a.m., 600 block of Kelly Lane, trespassing.
11:13 a.m., 2000 block of Rolling Hills Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:17 a.m., 10000 block of FM 518, suspicious circumstances.
11:18 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:27 a.m., CR 209/First Street, accident.
12:14 p.m., 100 block of CR 605, disturbance.
12:19 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
12:23 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
12:35 p.m., 3700 block of CR 612, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:52 p.m., first block of Darrington Road, accident.
1:02 p.m., 3600 block of CR 264N, disturbance.
1:25 p.m., 19000 block of Pradera Meadows Loop, theft.
1:47 p.m., FM 2917/CR 169, suspicious person.
1:49 p.m., 400 block of CR 502A, theft.
1:56 p.m., 12000 block of Buccaneer Parkway, trespassing.
2:16 p.m., Highway 35/North 10th Street, reckless driver.
2:33 p.m., 4800 block of Enchanted Springs Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:05 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
3:27 p.m., Ramirez Drive/CR 128, suspicious vehicle.
3:43 p.m., Brookside Road/Woody Road, hit and run.
4:03 p.m., 4600 block of CR 502B, identity theft.
4:18 p.m., 17000 block of FM 523, accident.
4:31 p.m., CR 159/CR 166, suspicious circumstances.
4:36 p.m., Highway 6/Jan Drive, accident.
4:43 p.m., 33000 block of FM 1301, fraud.
4:58 p.m., 17000 block of CR 143, fraud.
5:42 p.m., Crepe Myrtle/Tree Top Drive, accident.
5:43 p.m., Shelby Drive/Garretsville Drive, theft.
5:53 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
6:03 p.m., 3600 block of Garretsville Drive, vehicle burglary.
6:54 p.m., 3600 block of Garretsville Drive, credit card abuse.
7:07 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
7:08 p.m., 800 block of East South Street, shots fired.
7:56 p.m., Flanagan Lane/Duffy Lane, shots fired.
7:58 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
8:36 p.m., 100 block of Fort Velasco Drive, threats.
7:41 p.m., East Highway 332/CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
7:49 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, accident.
9:04 p.m., Highway 36/CR 354, reckless driver.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of CR 605, trespassing.
10:07 p.m., CR 48/CR 58, accident.
10:15 p.m., West Timberlane Drive/Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:19 p.m., first block of Surf Drive, disturbance.
10:46 p.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, disturbance.
10:50 p.m., 4800 block of CR 400, suspicious circumstances.
11:12 p.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
11:19 p.m., Highway 35/FM 521, accident.
11:31 p.m., Briar Oak Court/Oak Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:47 p.m., 2800 block of CR 702, fire.
11:58 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MAY 12
6:07 a.m., first block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:39 p.m., 300 block of Brazoswood Drive, accident.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of Wesley Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:13 p.m., Main Street/Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
3:44 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 288B, vehicle pursuit.
4:02 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
4:15 p.m., Kyle Bend, suspicious circumstances.
5:24 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
6:21 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
7:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
8:35 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:45 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
9:32 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
9:57 p.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, disturbance.
MAY 13
11:43 a.m., 600 block of West Kyle Road, narcotics.
2:58 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:25 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:44 p.m., 1200 block of Highway 332, accident.
11:10 p.m., 600 block of Smith Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MAY 12
2:28 a.m., 1500 block of West Fifth Street, fraud.
1:16 p.m., 200 block of South Avenue G, theft.
1:44 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 12
6:49 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
1:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:10 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:31 p.m., 200 block of Huisache Street, threats.
4:06 p.m., first block of Lake Road, assault.
4:38 p.m., 200 block of Shady Oaks Drive/East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
6:41 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, narcotics.
8:50 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
9:21 p.m., Magnolia Street, sexual assault.
9:35 p.m., 100 block of Poinsettia Street, suspicious activity.
9:41 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:17 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:34 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
11:51 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 12
7:37 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Boulevard, suspicious person.
11:25 a.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
2:20 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
3:01 p.m., 300 block of East Jackson Street, disturbance.
4:04 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
