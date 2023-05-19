ANGLETON
MAY 17
2:25 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:27 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, shots fired.
4:20 a.m., 700 block of South Loop 274, suspicious person.
7:53 a.m., 200 block of CR 840, identity theft.
8:48 a.m., 900 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive, identity theft.
9:03 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:10 a.m., first block of North Kaysie Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:334 a.m., 1000 block of Ridgecrest Street, harassment.
12:17 p.m., 2600 block of North Downing Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:20 p.m., Henderson Road/East Mulberry Street, accident.
3:10 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:01 p.m., 1200 block of Front Street, suspicious person.
6:06 p.m., Gifford Road/Kadera Road, accident.
6:58 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
7:17 p.m., CR 56/FM 521, accident.
8:05 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:33 p.m., 2400 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:44 p.m., 400 block of West Miller Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:46 p.m., first block of Stadium Drive, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MAY 17
8:26 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
9:43 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of West Orchard Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, fire.
4:15 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
5:24 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
FREEPORT
MAY 17
3:32 p.m., 1300 block of West Seventh Street, suspicious person.
10:34 p.m., 600 block of North Avenue A, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 17
6:34 a.m., 200 block of River Oaks Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:33 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:08 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
9:17 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, forgery.
11:06 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
11:45 a.m., 300 block of This Way, suspicious person.
12:51 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
2:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:50 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
4 p.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, theft.
4:23 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, accident.
4:40 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats.
4:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:16 p.m., 200 block of Pine Street/Forest Oaks Lane, suspicious activity.
6:06 p.m., 100 block of Blossom Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:43 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
6:46 p.m., 100 block of West Way/West Way Court, suspicious person.
9:06 p.m., 100 block of Lily Street, suspicious person.
9:41 p.m., first block of Holly Street, accident.
9:55 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 17
7:59 a.m., South Highway 35, hit and run.
10:15 a.m., 300 block of Crews Way, theft.
12:50 p.m., 300 block of Clay Street, accident.
6:18 p.m., 200 block of Damon, harassment.
6:45 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, suspicious person.
7:51 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, theft.
11:01 p.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
