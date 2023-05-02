ANGLETON
APRIL 29
9:51 a.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
10:59 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:04 a.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
12:24 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, assault.
2:31 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, hit and run.
4:20 p.m., North Downing Street/Isabella Boulevard, accident.
7:31 p.m., 200 block of Evans Street, assault.
8:11 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
APRIL 29
12:30 p.m., 200 block of Hammond Loop, fire.
12:39 p.m., 6800 block of Bryan Road, fire.
12:43 p.m., 400 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:49 p.m., 200 block of Pecan Street, suspicious odor.
4:09 p.m., 200 block of Fourth Street, theft.
6:42 p.m., 400 block of East Florida Street, fire.
APRIL 30
11:39 a.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, forgery.
3:03 p.m., 5000 block of CR 700, fire.
5:38 p.m., Fifth Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:32 p.m., 500 block of East New York Street, suspicious person.
9:13 p.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 28
12:03 a.m., 10000 block of Moon Valley Lane, disturbance.
1:10 a.m., 5000 block of Pomona Parkway, accident.
3:02 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious person.
6:06 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, criminal mischief.
8:11 a.m., 2800 block of Highway 35, accident.
8:31 a.m., 13000 block of FM 523, accident.
8:40 a.m., 1200 block of CR 99, weapons possession.
9:01 a.m., 100 block of Bypass 35, narcotics.
9:18 a.m., 1200 block of Dickinson Road, weapons possession.
9:21 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, criminal mischief.
9:44 a.m., 3000 block of CR 5, accident.
9:47 a.m., 6900 block of Fifi Street, weapons possession.
9:53 a.m., 4300 block of Meridiana Parkway, threats.
10:28 a.m., 1900 block of Bending Green Drive, identity theft.
10:43 a.m., 3200 block of CR 415, disturbance.
11:18 a.m., 34000 block of FM 1301, fraud.
11:27 a.m., Sterling Lakes Drive/CR 48, accident.
11:36 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, fraud.
11:57 a.m., 12000 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
12:09 p.m., 200 block of Liverpool Spur, accident.
12:14 p.m., 2400 block of Piney Creek Drive, identity theft.
12:23 p.m., 10000 block of CR 400, suspicious person.
12:25 p.m., 300 block of CR 281, suspicious vehicle.
12:34 p.m., Wilkinson Lane, weapons possession.
12:43 p.m., 6500 block of CR 166, suspicious circumstances.
12:47 p.m., CR 56/Ames Boulevard, accident.
12:49 p.m., 9800 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
12:53 p.m., Highway 35/CR 25, suspicious person.
12:53 p.m., 200 block of South Amherst Drive, hit and run.
12:55 p.m., 21000 block of CR 48, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:27 p.m., CR 25/Freeman Boulevard, suspicious person.
1:29 p.m., 4500 block of Treasure Lane, disturbance.
2:12 p.m., 16000 block of CR 489, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:13 p.m., Highway 35/CR 25, suspicious circumstances.
3:19 p.m., 12000 block of CR 530, trespassing.
3:20 p.m., Highway 35/Bostwick Road, fire.
3:37 p.m., 4900 block of CR 937B, suspicious circumstances.
4:30 p.m., 3100 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
4:47 p.m., 1500 block of CR 99, disturbance.
4:55 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Valley Glen Road, accident.
5:35 p.m., 3100 block of Millbrook Drive, disturbance.
5:38 p.m., FM 2234/Highway 288, accident.
6:23 p.m., Riverside Drive/Freeman Boulevard, accident.
6:43 p.m., FM 524/FM 521, reckless driver.
7:34 p.m., 5600 block of Autumn Grove Lane, suspicious circumstances.
7:45 p.m., 2400 block of Rocky Road, fire.
7:52 p.m., CR 282/East FM 1462, disturbance.
8:20 p.m., 1000 block of CR 44, vehicle burglary.
8:22 p.m., 4200 block of CR 203, suspicious vehicle.
9:27 p.m., CR 176A/Amoco Drive, shots fired.
9:46 p.m., 6100 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, shots fired.
10:48 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:03 p.m., 2800 block of Canyon Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:10 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, disturbance.
11:21 p.m., Pearland Parkway/Oiler Drive, accident.
APRIL 29
12:20 a.m., 3600 block of CR 161, disturbance.
12:37 a.m., 6600 block of Clara Lane, disturbance.
12:49 a.m., 3700 block of Statesman Drive, disturbance.
12:54 a.m., 200 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:45 a.m., 400 block of Brahman Trail, suspicious vehicle.
2 a.m., 2800 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 a.m., first block of CR 409, suspicious vehicle.
3:20 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 35, accident.
5:04 a.m., 14000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
5:36 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
5:38 a.m., 500 block of Westwood Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:43 a.m., 8600 block of West Colony Loop, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:45 a.m., 1700 block of Colony Lane, disturbance.
9:46 a.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:59 a.m., 9800 block of Meridiana Parkway, accident.
11:07 a.m., Savannah Parkway/CR 58, accident.
11:32 a.m., 1900 block of Stonegrove Court, vehicle burglary.
11:38 a.m., 4800 block of Croix Parkway, theft.
11:44 a.m., 8900 block of Avenue C, suspicious vehicle.
11:56 a.m., 1500 block of CR 393A, disturbance.
12:03 p.m., 4200 block of CR 145, trespassing.
12:48 p.m., 2900 block of CR 197, accident.
1:38 p.m., 9200 block of Melmack Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:48 p.m., 9400 block of CR 95, telephone harassment.
1:59 p.m., 9500 block of Turner Drive, assault.
2:01 p.m., 17000 block of CR 127, accident.
2:20 p.m., 1900 block of Stonegrove Court, vehicle burglary.
3:10 p.m., 6200 block of CR 244J, disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, trespassing.
4:45 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, reckless driver.
5:06 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:13 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, robbery.
5:46 p.m., 9500 block of CR 128, accident.
5:52 p.m., 17000 block of CR 127, accident.
6:18 p.m., 200 block of North Austin Drive, disturbance.
6:22 p.m., 100 block of CR 497, criminal mischief.
6:26 p.m., 8500 block of CR 195, fire.
6:29 p.m., 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
7:01 p.m., CR 127/CR 124, suspicious vehicle.
7:09 p.m., East Highway 332/Fort Velasco Drive, reckless driver.
7:43 p.m., 5700 block of CR 30, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 p.m., 2700 block of CR 807, shots fired.
7:58 p.m., 1900 block of CR 130, fire.
8:01 p.m., 3600 block of CR 870, disturbance.
8:13 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
8:20 p.m., FM 521/CR 56, accident.
8:52 p.m., 9200 block of Coleridge Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:42 p.m., 18000 block of Highway 288B, threats.
10:54 p.m., FM 1301/FM 1459, accident.
11:12 p.m., 1100 block of North Main Street, disturbance.
11:28 p.m., 6300 block of Westcreek Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:30 p.m., 15000 block of CR 48, suspicious person.
11:55 p.m., 9400 block of Silver Beryl Lane, disturbance.
CLUTE
APRIL 28
8:06 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, vehicle burglary.
10:27 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, vehicle burglary.
2:29 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
4:02 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.
4:17 p.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, accident.
5:31 p.m., 300 block of West Marion Street, threats.
7:59 p.m., 600 block of North Highway 288B, criminal trespassing.
9:25 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
11:12 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, burglary.
APRIL 29
12:37 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
3:15 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:58 a.m., 100 block of Canvasback Drive, assault.
9:11 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, threats.
10:54 a.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, fire.
11 a.m., Main Street/CR 288, reckless driver.
5:23 p.m., 700 block of North Highway 288B, criminal trespassing.
7:50 p.m., Lazy Lane/Oak Street, suspicious person.
11:15 p.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
11:46 p.m., Commerce Street/Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
APRIL 30
2:16 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, criminal mischief.
3:54 a.m., 600 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:14 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
4:27 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
5:21 p.m., 300 block of East Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:35 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:46 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, vehicle burglary.
7:54 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, criminal mischief.
7:59 p.m., Oak Park/Highway 288B, suspicious person.
8:46 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
9:42 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
9:47 p.m., 300 block of Barbara Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:30 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
APRIL 28
3:50 a.m., 1100 block of West Second Street, reckless driver.
5:16 p.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, vehicle burglary.
APRIL 29
12:23 a.m., 1600 block of North Avenue N, disturbance.
3:17 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
8:59 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:55 p.m., 100 block of South Avenue A, suspicious person.
APRIL 30
2:31 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal mischief.
7:05 a.m., 300 block of South Avenue J, suspicious person.
5:10 p.m., 500 block of North Avenue A, accident.
7 p.m., 300 block of South Avenue F, suspicious circumstances.
9:05 p.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 28
6:52 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/Highway 332, accident.
7:28 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
11:09 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
11:48 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:06 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
12:56 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
1:31 p.m., 500 block of South Oaks Drive, suspicious activity.
1:41 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, accident.
2:28 p.m., 2100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
3:14 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
3:50 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
4:11 p.m., 500 block of That Way, theft.
4:18 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive/Highway 332, accident.
5:28 p.m., 200 block of Forest Drive/Blossom Street, reckless driver.
5:43 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:49 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:56 p.m., 200 block of Carnation Street, theft.
8:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
8:42 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
9:55 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, accident.
APRIL 29
1:27 a.m., 100 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
1:38 a.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
6:07 a.m., 700 block of Moore Street, suspicious activity.
6:40 a.m., 400 block of Oak Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:37 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:17 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:18 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332/Sycamore Street, accident.
12:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:32 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
3:44 p.m., 100 block of North Parking Place, suspicious activity.
4 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:20 p.m., 200 block of Dewberry Drive, suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
4:58 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
5:10 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
5:45 p.m., 200 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
6:52 p.m., 200 block of That Way, theft.
6:57 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
8:02 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:05 p.m., 100 block of Bois D Arc Street, disorderly conduct.
9:41 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:55 p.m., 100 block of West Way, suspicious person.
10 p.m., first block of Southern Oaks Court, reckless driver.
10 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
11:26 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
APRIL 30
12:24 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:07 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:09 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:15 a.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
1:38 a.m., 100 block of Sequoia Street, disorderly conduct.
2:36 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious activity.
9:49 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:10 a.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street/Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
4:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:11 p.m., Lake Road, sexual assault.
6:27 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:19 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
8:29 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:22 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
11:51 p.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street, criminal mischief.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 28
6:04 a.m., 800 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
12:40 p.m., 500 block of South 17th Street, suspicious person.
3:06 p.m., 400 block of South 17th Street, suspicious activity.
4:03 p.m., South 17th Street/Loggins Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:05 p.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, burglary.
