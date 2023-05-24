ANGLETON
MAY 22
1:27 a.m., 100 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:36 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:07 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:04 a.m., 41000 South Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
8:23 a.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
9:20 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, trespassing.
9:21 a.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
10:46 a.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
10:55 a.m., North Velasco Street/FM 523, reckless driver.
11:13 a.m., first block of Texian Trail North, theft.
2 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:29 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, terroristic threats.
3:29 p.m., 3000 block of North Highway 288, suspicious person.
4:10 p.m., North Valderas Street/Milton Street, accident.
5:04 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
6:21 p.m., 1200 block of Hospital Drive, reckless driver.
10:25 p.m., 500 block of Catalpa Street, assault.
10:37 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, terroristic threats.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 22
1:16 a.m., 3800 block of Chocolate Bayou Road, disturbance.
1:22 a.m., 1200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 a.m., 600 block of North Main Street, suspicious person.
5:22 a.m., Highway 35/FM 1459, accident.
5:58 a.m., East Highway 332/CR 257, suspicious person.
6:18 a.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, accident.
6:55 a.m., 200 block of CR 921, disturbance.
7:12 a.m., 1100 block of East Seventh Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:37 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
8:20 a.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, fraud.
8:54 a.m., 3200 block of Randall Drive, weapons possession.
8:55 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, weapons possession.
8:58 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, weapons possession.
9:17 a.m., 300 block of East Texas Street, weapons possession.
9:37 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
9:59 a.m., 200 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
10:02 a.m., first block of Club House Street, disturbance.
11:37 a.m., 11000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
12:36 p.m., 2000 block of CR 873A, shots fired.
1:04 p.m., 34000 block of FM 1301, suspicious vehicle.
1:07 p.m., North Main Street/West Second Street, suspicious person.
2:35 p.m., 2700 block of CR 146, fraud.
2:48 p.m., 2500 block of CR 90, disturbance.
3:02 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, weapons possession.
3:19 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
3:41 p.m., CR 58/Savannah Parkway, accident.
4:11 p.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
4:20 p.m., 13000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
5:27 p.m., 2800 block of East Trailblazer Lane, trespassing.
5:29 p.m., 100 block of North Holly Street, disturbance.
6:17 p.m., 8000 block of Sailfish Street, disturbance.
6:21 p.m., 2000 block of CR 873, shots fired.
7:13 p.m., 2300 block of Willow Cove, assault.
7:43 p.m., 16000 block of CR 127, theft.
7:46 p.m., 400 block of North Holly Street, threats.
8:50 p.m., 18000 block of CR 143, disturbance.
8:54 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:43 p.m., 400 block of North Main Street, suspicious person.
10:27 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstances.
10:50 p.m., 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
CLUTE
MAY 22
6:03 a.m., Plantation Drive/Dixie Drive, accident.
7:43 a.m., 200 block of Avery Street, vehicle burglary.
9:43 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
12:41 p.m., Highway 332, fire.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
4:15 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
4:40 p.m., Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
5:21 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:40 p.m., CR 288/Main Street, suspicious person.
7:12 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
11:32 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MAY 22
3:16 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:39 p.m., 500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 22
7:27 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:04 a.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive/Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
8:43 a.m., 100 block of North Shady Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:51 a.m., first block of Lake Road, burglary.
10:19 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
11:59 a.m., 300 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
12:49 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
1:14 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
1:32 p.m., first block of Sunrose Court, suspicious activity.
2:06 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
2:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:36 p.m., 100 block of Tamarisk Trail, assault.
2:47 p.m., 500 block of Elm Street, theft.
3:28 p.m., 100 block of Chinaberry Street, burglary.
4:09 p.m., 1100 block of FM 2004/Highway 332, accident.
5:08 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
5:31 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:38 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
8:02 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
8:30 p.m., 300 block of Acacia Street, disorderly conduct.
8:32 p.m., Any Way, sexual assault.
8:41 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:44 p.m., 900 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
8:59 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
10:41 p.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 22
5:22 a.m., Highway 35/FM 1459, accident.
9:15 a.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:12 p.m., 500 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
2:55 p.m., 300 block of South 16th Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:10 p.m., CR 8/CR 4, accident.
